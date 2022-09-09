Deadpan humour and a muddy rescue – public recall memories of meeting Queen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK

Deadpan humour and a muddy rescue – public recall memories of meeting Queen

By Press Association
September 9, 2022, 1:10 pm Updated: September 9, 2022, 1:22 pm
The public have recalled their fond memories of meeting the Queen (Eddie Mulholland/Daily Telegraph/PA)
The public have recalled their fond memories of meeting the Queen (Eddie Mulholland/Daily Telegraph/PA)

Members of the public have recalled their fond memories of meeting the Queen, encountering her “deadpan” sense of humour and even helping her out of a muddy predicament.

Buckingham Palace announced the Queen had died on Thursday evening, prompting people to share their stories of the nation’s longest-reigning monarch.

Thom Goddard, 46, from London cast his memory back almost 30 years to a chance meeting with the Queen, whom he says was in a spot of bother at the time.

Queen Elizabeth II death
The Queen enjoyed horse riding well into her nineties (Steve Parsons/PA)

“It was Easter 1994 and I was walking with my mum, Liza Goddard, and my step-father, David Cobham, at Holkham in Norfolk,” he told the PA news agency.

“We came out of the trees and saw a Range Rover with a horse box stuck in the mud. We walked over and offered our help only to be shocked by finding the Queen, all alone.

“She’d gone for an early morning ride at Holkham beach, close to the family home of Sandringham.

“In fact, we only discovered it was the Queen when she wound down her window, waved her car phone and said: “I have no connection. Would one mind giving one a push?”

“And so we did. And she got out of the mud. And then drove off without saying ‘thank you’! Still makes me smile and a nice way of remembering her.”

Florence Hazrat, 35, meanwhile, met the Queen in 2017 during her time as a PhD scholar at Cumberland Lodge, a charity “that empowers people to tackle the causes and effects of social division”.

Ms Hazrat, who is from Berlin but lived in the UK for 13 years, told PA: “In 2017, we received invitations to meet the Queen and Prince Philip who were visiting the lodge. So all scholars of all years who were able to come attended.

“The Queen came to our group, gave each of us her hand, and asked each of us individually what our research was about. She also asked each of us specific questions to our research.

“I felt like she was very present, and she managed to really address each one of us, making us kind of feel special. She took us seriously, and valued us.

“Then one of us, a bit of a cocky law student, tried to joke with her, and made a comment about her meeting Theresa May, and Brexit and all that. I can’t remember the exact comment, but he sort of wanted to poke her a little.

“But she just shut him down with a deadpan answer. We laughed and she stayed completely serious and he was put in his place!”

In a tweet, Ms Hazrat wrote of her encounter: “She was super sharp, asking incisive questions about our research and making her own dead-pan jokes. She seemed to have integrity, intelligence and a cool head. She’ll be missed.”

Meg Reid, who lives in Spartanburg, South Carolina, told PA about her fond memory of the Queen, whom she met in 1994 when she was seven.

The Queen makes an appearance in Halifax, Canada, in 1994
The Queen makes an appearance in Halifax, Canada, in 1994 (Jennifer Reid/PA)

“I met her in Halifax in August of 1994 during the royal visit to Canada. I lived in Sydney (Cape Breton) at the time and we were visiting Halifax the same week the royals were there,” the 35-year-old said.

“So we went to the parade. My sister and I were able to squeeze, along with two other kids, right to the barrier’s edge.

“The Queen walked right to us and said hello to the whole group. She asked us if we were on our summer holidays. I was too nervous to say much more than yes”.

She added that The Queen “exuded kindness and that she “felt very special to me” and “smelled very sweet”.

“Maybe my brain has assigned the smell to peaches because of her peach outfit”, she said.

Katherine Murphy, 54, from Northern Ireland, met the Queen in December 2005 while working for Belfast Central Mission, a charity.

Ms Murphy said the meeting was “a really special day” for the children who met her.

“I was there with a group of young people who lived in supported accommodation and the Queen met our group and spoke to the young people,” she said.

“She made each of us feel like we were the only ones in the room, she didn’t rush and she was so kind, making eye contact and really listening to everyone. We all felt like we’d experienced something really special.

“Her eyes were violet blue and she was really beautiful. I know that seems a bit superficial but that’s my recollection.

“And the young people she met were so delighted to meet her. A lot of them came from disadvantaged backgrounds so it was a really special day for them.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from UK

Country music star Garth Brooks during his press conference in Dublin (PA)
Fans will finally see Garth Brooks at Croke Park in Dublin
Gogglebox’s new series launch will be broadcast as planned (Channel4/Studio Lambert/PA)
Channel 4 confirms Gogglebox to air tonight as broadcasters adjust TV schedules
Chief Scout, Bear Grylls, left, watches as Queen Elizabeth II reviews the Queen’s Scouts at Windsor Castle (Ben Stansall/PA)
Bear Grylls says Queen ‘lit up the most’ during Scouts events
Katie Meehan recalls the ‘hilarious’ moment she met the Queen in 2002 (PA)
‘She found it hilarious’: Woman recalls slip-up while meeting the Queen aged six
Ministers paid their respects to the Queen as they gathered in 10 Downing Street (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Cabinet share ‘fond’ memories of Queen and reflect in moment of silence
SNP Westminster leader Ian Blackford (UK Parliament/Jessica Taylor/PA)
SNP’s Ian Blackford pays tribute to ‘Elizabeth, Queen of Scots’
Queen Elizabeth II riding Balmoral Fern, a 14-year-old Fell Pony, in Windsor Home Park (PA)
Queen’s passion for horses and ‘genuine’ love of racing remembered by MPs
The Queen was tending roses when she spoke to American tourists (Adrian Dennis/PA)
Peer tells of American tourists who did not recognise Queen gardening in Balmoral
DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson speaks to the media on College Green in Westminster, London, ahead of the debate on the Northern Ireland Protocol Bill in the House of Commons. Picture date: Monday June 27, 2022.
Donaldson hopes Queen’s legacy will bring reconciliation to island of Ireland
Theresa May and the Queen in 2018. ‘She joined in our celebrations with joy and a mischievous smile,’ said Mr May in her Commons tribute (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Theresa May shares cheesy tale about Queen in Commons tribute

More from Press and Journal

The Lord Provost of Aberdeen David Cameron in his role as The Queen's Lord Lieutenant laying a wreath on the grassed area outside Marischal College. Picture by Chris Sumner/DC Thomson.
Lord Lieutenant of Aberdeen lays wreath in tribute to Queen alongside flowers from the…
The National Federation of Fish Friers has revoked the membership of Jaki Fish and Chip Shop following Thursday's incident. Picture by Sandy McCook.
'A step too far': Muir of Ord residents condemn disrespectful behaviour of local chip…
0
A girl in school uniform eating her lunch
Your school lunch menu this week: September 12
0
Elgin City chairman Graham Tatters.
Postponing matches was right call and worth the wait, says Elgin City chairman Graham…
0
The Queen at the Town and County Hall, the Cross, Forfar, with the Duke of Edinburgh and the Lord Lieutenant Mrs Georgiana Osborne. Picture by DCT Media, 2004.
GALLERY: The Queen was always the centre of attention when she sampled local events…
0
Cove YFC's Murray Jamieson and Westdyke CC's Finn Sibson compete for the ball. Pic by Chris Sumner
Aberdeen and District Juvenile Football Association fixtures postponed