Guns sound across village as Northern Ireland pays tribute to the Queen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK

Guns sound across village as Northern Ireland pays tribute to the Queen

By Press Association
September 9, 2022, 2:30 pm Updated: September 9, 2022, 3:12 pm
Lady Mary Elizabeth Peters lays flowers at the gates of Hillsborough Castle in Co Down, as she pays her respects (Mark Marlow/PA)
Lady Mary Elizabeth Peters lays flowers at the gates of Hillsborough Castle in Co Down, as she pays her respects (Mark Marlow/PA)

A 96-round royal gun salute has taken place at Hillsborough Castle as people from across Northern Ireland continue to mark the death of the Queen.

The sound of the guns boomed across the small Co Down village as Reservists from the 206 Battery 105 Regiment Royal Artillery fired the salute – each round marking a year of the Queen’s life.

In attendance was Lord Caine, the Permanent Under Secretary of State for Northern Ireland, and Steve Baker, Minister of State for Northern Ireland.

As the gun salute finished after 12 minutes, there was a moment of silence before applause broke out from the large crowd gathered outside the castle.

With the UK entering a period of official mourning, much of the focus in Northern Ireland will be on the small Co Down village. It hosts Northern Ireland’s royal residence which will be the centre of ceremonial activities.

A major security operation is under way in the village, with traffic restricted ahead of what is expected to be a large number of visitors paying tribute over the coming days.

Royal Hillsborough last year became the first place in Northern Ireland to be granted royal status.

Queen Elizabeth II death
Floral tributes are laid at the gates of Hillsborough Castle in Co Down (Jonathan McCambridge/PA)

Hundreds of floral tributes have been left at the gates of the castle, with people travelling from across Northern Ireland to pay their respects.

Among those who paid tributes at the castle was Olympic gold medallist Dame Mary Peters.

Karen Irwin travelled to Hillsborough with her family from Fivemiletown.

She said: “The Queen means an awful lot to us, she really was the epitome of service to her country.

“We feel very sad, it really is the end of an era, it is difficult to put into words.”

Queen Elizabeth II death
Council workers and local community representatives hang a mural on a wall on Crimea Street off the Shankill road in Belfast (Mark Marlow/PA)

Away from the Co Down village, people were gathering at a mural of the Queen on the Shankill Road in Belfast on Friday morning to leave floral tributes.

The Lord Mayor of Belfast Councillor Christina Black and the Lord Lieutenant Dame Fionnuala Jay-O’Boyle opened books of condolence at Belfast City Hall.

Members of the public will be able to sign the books until the day of the state funeral.

The Garden of Remembrance is also open at the City Hall for for anyone wishing to lay floral tributes.

Lord Mayor of Belfast Christina Black said: “Queen Elizabeth made a valuable contribution to building peace and strengthening reconciliation between people on these islands.

“As a mark of respect, I will open books of condolence at City Hall for the people of the city to sign and extend sympathies to her family at this sad time.”

Queen Elizabeth II death
People gather at Hillsborough Castle, Northern Ireland to pay their respects (Peter Morrison/PA)

Books of condolence are being opened across Northern Ireland including Londonderry’s Guildhall, Antrim Castle Gardens, Ballyclare War Memorial Park, Mossley Mill Civic Square, Bangor Town Hall, the Arts Centre, Newtownards, Ballymoney Town Hall, Coleraine Town Hall and the Roe Valley Arts and Cultural Centre in Limavady.

Events are being cancelled across Northern Ireland in tribute to the Queen. A tweet from the Northern Ireland Assembly also said there would be no access to Parliament Buildings at Stormont until further notice.

The NI International Air Show, which was due to take place in Portrush this weekend, has been cancelled as a mark of respect.

Stormont speaker Alex Maskey has already stated that he is liaising with officials to ensure that the Stormont Assembly is able to pay tribute.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from UK

Country music star Garth Brooks during his press conference in Dublin (PA)
Fans will finally see Garth Brooks at Croke Park in Dublin
Gogglebox’s new series launch will be broadcast as planned (Channel4/Studio Lambert/PA)
Channel 4 confirms Gogglebox to air tonight as broadcasters adjust TV schedules
Chief Scout, Bear Grylls, left, watches as Queen Elizabeth II reviews the Queen’s Scouts at Windsor Castle (Ben Stansall/PA)
Bear Grylls says Queen ‘lit up the most’ during Scouts events
Katie Meehan recalls the ‘hilarious’ moment she met the Queen in 2002 (PA)
‘She found it hilarious’: Woman recalls slip-up while meeting the Queen aged six
Ministers paid their respects to the Queen as they gathered in 10 Downing Street (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Cabinet share ‘fond’ memories of Queen and reflect in moment of silence
SNP Westminster leader Ian Blackford (UK Parliament/Jessica Taylor/PA)
SNP’s Ian Blackford pays tribute to ‘Elizabeth, Queen of Scots’
Queen Elizabeth II riding Balmoral Fern, a 14-year-old Fell Pony, in Windsor Home Park (PA)
Queen’s passion for horses and ‘genuine’ love of racing remembered by MPs
The Queen was tending roses when she spoke to American tourists (Adrian Dennis/PA)
Peer tells of American tourists who did not recognise Queen gardening in Balmoral
DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson speaks to the media on College Green in Westminster, London, ahead of the debate on the Northern Ireland Protocol Bill in the House of Commons. Picture date: Monday June 27, 2022.
Donaldson hopes Queen’s legacy will bring reconciliation to island of Ireland
Theresa May and the Queen in 2018. ‘She joined in our celebrations with joy and a mischievous smile,’ said Mr May in her Commons tribute (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Theresa May shares cheesy tale about Queen in Commons tribute

More from Press and Journal

The Lord Provost of Aberdeen David Cameron in his role as The Queen's Lord Lieutenant laying a wreath on the grassed area outside Marischal College. Picture by Chris Sumner/DC Thomson.
Lord Lieutenant of Aberdeen lays wreath in tribute to Queen alongside flowers from the…
The National Federation of Fish Friers has revoked the membership of Jaki Fish and Chip Shop following Thursday's incident. Picture by Sandy McCook.
'A step too far': Muir of Ord residents condemn disrespectful behaviour of local chip…
0
A girl in school uniform eating her lunch
Your school lunch menu this week: September 12
0
Elgin City chairman Graham Tatters.
Postponing matches was right call and worth the wait, says Elgin City chairman Graham…
0
The Queen at the Town and County Hall, the Cross, Forfar, with the Duke of Edinburgh and the Lord Lieutenant Mrs Georgiana Osborne. Picture by DCT Media, 2004.
GALLERY: The Queen was always the centre of attention when she sampled local events…
0
Cove YFC's Murray Jamieson and Westdyke CC's Finn Sibson compete for the ball. Pic by Chris Sumner
Aberdeen and District Juvenile Football Association fixtures postponed