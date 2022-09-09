Queen’s passion for horses and ‘genuine’ love of racing remembered by MPs

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK

Queen’s passion for horses and ‘genuine’ love of racing remembered by MPs

By Press Association
September 9, 2022, 2:54 pm
Queen Elizabeth II riding Balmoral Fern, a 14-year-old Fell Pony, in Windsor Home Park (PA)
Queen Elizabeth II riding Balmoral Fern, a 14-year-old Fell Pony, in Windsor Home Park (PA)

The Queen “lit up” with a “genuine smile” at the sight of horses, the Commons heard, as MPs paid tribute to the monarch.

Conservative former health secretary Matt Hancock was among the MPs who recalled the late Queen’s love of horses and horse racing in the Commons chamber.

Mr Hancock, whose West Suffolk constituency includes Newmarket racecourse, told the Commons that horse racing was the Queen’s “greatest love outside her duty”.

Royal visit to Newmarket
Queen Elizabeth II during a visit to the National Heritage Centre for Horseracing and Sporting Art in Newmarket (Darren Staples/PA)

Speaking about the Queen’s visits to Newmarket, Mr Hancock said: “The first time I met her I was lucky to be with my small daughter who handed her a posy, and it is my daughter’s first memory and no doubt will be an abiding one for the rest of her life.”

He added: “The one thing we do know is that the reason that Her Majesty loved to come to Newmarket was not because of us two-legged beings, but because of the four-legged beings.

“Her love of horse-racing was perhaps her greatest love outside her duty to her family and her country.”

On the Queen’s connection with horses, Mr Hancock said: “The twinkle that we have heard so much of, and the genuine smile that came on her face was probably broadest when at a racecourse, as she demonstrated in what was probably her last social public occasion at Ascot.

“I remember it particularly at a visit when she came to open the National Horse Racing Museum, which is in Newmarket.

“She went down the line of dignitaries, she went down and met the public, she gave them her customary focus, but she was clearly doing her duty because the museum is full of retired racehorses, and it was only when she got to the horses that she really lit up.

“This was Her Majesty at her best. We have lost a great servant.”

Plaid Cymru Westminster leader Liz Saville Roberts also recalled the Queen’s love of horses.

She told the Commons: “Her love of horses from thoroughbreds to native ponies shone through. You see it in those sparkling smiles.

“Everyone in public life knows you have a public smile, but the photos with the horses, that was her real smile.”

Ms Saville Roberts also said the Queen was a “magnificent role model for older women”, adding: “Historically of course, older women have disappeared from public life. The Queen was a constant visible figure throughout the 70 years of her reign.”

Recollections of the Queen’s love of horse racing come as several sporting events have been cancelled.

Racing at Southwell and Chelmsford on Thursday evening was abandoned.

The British Horseracing Authority also announced the meetings scheduled for Friday – including the third day of the St Leger meeting at Doncaster – were cancelled.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from UK

Country music star Garth Brooks during his press conference in Dublin (PA)
Fans will finally see Garth Brooks at Croke Park in Dublin
Gogglebox’s new series launch will be broadcast as planned (Channel4/Studio Lambert/PA)
Channel 4 confirms Gogglebox to air tonight as broadcasters adjust TV schedules
Chief Scout, Bear Grylls, left, watches as Queen Elizabeth II reviews the Queen’s Scouts at Windsor Castle (Ben Stansall/PA)
Bear Grylls says Queen ‘lit up the most’ during Scouts events
Katie Meehan recalls the ‘hilarious’ moment she met the Queen in 2002 (PA)
‘She found it hilarious’: Woman recalls slip-up while meeting the Queen aged six
Ministers paid their respects to the Queen as they gathered in 10 Downing Street (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Cabinet share ‘fond’ memories of Queen and reflect in moment of silence
SNP Westminster leader Ian Blackford (UK Parliament/Jessica Taylor/PA)
SNP’s Ian Blackford pays tribute to ‘Elizabeth, Queen of Scots’
The Queen was tending roses when she spoke to American tourists (Adrian Dennis/PA)
Peer tells of American tourists who did not recognise Queen gardening in Balmoral
DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson speaks to the media on College Green in Westminster, London, ahead of the debate on the Northern Ireland Protocol Bill in the House of Commons. Picture date: Monday June 27, 2022.
Donaldson hopes Queen’s legacy will bring reconciliation to island of Ireland
Theresa May and the Queen in 2018. ‘She joined in our celebrations with joy and a mischievous smile,’ said Mr May in her Commons tribute (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Theresa May shares cheesy tale about Queen in Commons tribute
Lady Mary Elizabeth Peters lays flowers at the gates of Hillsborough Castle in Co Down, as she pays her respects (Mark Marlow/PA)
Guns sound across village as Northern Ireland pays tribute to the Queen

More from Press and Journal

The Lord Provost of Aberdeen David Cameron in his role as The Queen's Lord Lieutenant laying a wreath on the grassed area outside Marischal College. Picture by Chris Sumner/DC Thomson.
Lord Lieutenant of Aberdeen lays wreath in tribute to Queen alongside flowers from the…
The National Federation of Fish Friers has revoked the membership of Jaki Fish and Chip Shop following Thursday's incident. Picture by Sandy McCook.
'A step too far': Muir of Ord residents condemn disrespectful behaviour of local chip…
0
A girl in school uniform eating her lunch
Your school lunch menu this week: September 12
0
Elgin City chairman Graham Tatters.
Postponing matches was right call and worth the wait, says Elgin City chairman Graham…
0
The Queen at the Town and County Hall, the Cross, Forfar, with the Duke of Edinburgh and the Lord Lieutenant Mrs Georgiana Osborne. Picture by DCT Media, 2004.
GALLERY: The Queen was always the centre of attention when she sampled local events…
0
Cove YFC's Murray Jamieson and Westdyke CC's Finn Sibson compete for the ball. Pic by Chris Sumner
Aberdeen and District Juvenile Football Association fixtures postponed