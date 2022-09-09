‘She found it hilarious’: Woman recalls slip-up while meeting the Queen aged six

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK

‘She found it hilarious’: Woman recalls slip-up while meeting the Queen aged six

By Press Association
September 9, 2022, 3:22 pm Updated: September 9, 2022, 3:30 pm
Katie Meehan recalls the ‘hilarious’ moment she met the Queen in 2002 (PA)
Katie Meehan recalls the ‘hilarious’ moment she met the Queen in 2002 (PA)

An influencer whose “hilarious” meeting with the Queen aged six made newspaper headlines 20 years ago has said the “wholesome and wonderful experience” showed her she “can do anything”.

Katie Meehan, now 26, was chosen to represent St Joseph’s Primary School when the Queen visited Jarrow, Tyne and Wear, in 2002 to mark her Golden Jubilee – and stepped up to offer the monarch a bouquet of flowers.

In an awkward moment photographed by the PA news agency, Ms Meehan stepped the wrong way, causing the head of state to laugh and landing a prime spot in the Shields Gazette about her “dance with the Queen”.

Ms Meehan, who was born with a cystic hygroma, said the moment has always been a “wonderful thing” as it “wasn’t centred around the fact that I have a facial disfigurement”.

Royalty – Queen Elizabeth II Golden Jubilee
Katie Meehan, photographed with the Queen by PA in 2002, described the moment as ‘hilarious’ (PA)

“I had months of curtseying lessons before that,” Ms Meehan, who is now a beauty and fashion influencer based in south-east London, told PA.

“But you know when you walk past someone in the street and you try to get past them, but you both go the wrong way? I did that with the Queen.

“I managed to give her the flowers and she found it hilarious, she was laughing at me.

“And the headline the next day in the newspaper was something like ‘Our Katie Dances with The Queen’.”

Royalty – Queen Elizabeth II Golden Jubilee
Ms Meehan was picked by her school to curtsey and give the Queen flowers (PA)

Ms Meehan said meeting the Queen is a “fond memory”.

“It’s always been such a wonderful thing to have been able to do,” she said.

“It wasn’t centred around the fact that I have a facial disfigurement.

“I think that was the most important thing, it wasn’t (out of) pity.

“It was such a wholesome and wonderful experience.

“When things like that happen to you at a young age – being able to do things like meet the Queen, it makes you realise that you truly can do anything.”

Katie Meehan
Ms Meehan, now 26, recalls the occasion as ‘a fond memory of mine’ (PA) (Katie Meehan/PA)

She spoke of being relaxed by the Queen’s laughter as the event was broadcast on children’s TV programme Blue Peter.

“I was quite nervous to meet her until the day and then as soon as I met her, I wasn’t nervous at all,” Ms Meehan said.

“You realise she’s just another person and she’s going through the motions of what she has to do, and that little bit of laughter was really sweet.

Queen Jubilee Tour/Tyne and Wear
Ms Meehan said she ‘wasn’t nervous at all’ as soon as she met the Queen (PA)

“She asked me how I was, (it was) very much polite small talk.”

“And it was not just a local thing – I got to spend the day with Matt Baker, and I got a (Blue Peter) badge.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from UK

Country music star Garth Brooks during his press conference in Dublin (PA)
Fans will finally see Garth Brooks at Croke Park in Dublin
Gogglebox’s new series launch will be broadcast as planned (Channel4/Studio Lambert/PA)
Channel 4 confirms Gogglebox to air tonight as broadcasters adjust TV schedules
Chief Scout, Bear Grylls, left, watches as Queen Elizabeth II reviews the Queen’s Scouts at Windsor Castle (Ben Stansall/PA)
Bear Grylls says Queen ‘lit up the most’ during Scouts events
Ministers paid their respects to the Queen as they gathered in 10 Downing Street (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Cabinet share ‘fond’ memories of Queen and reflect in moment of silence
SNP Westminster leader Ian Blackford (UK Parliament/Jessica Taylor/PA)
SNP’s Ian Blackford pays tribute to ‘Elizabeth, Queen of Scots’
Queen Elizabeth II riding Balmoral Fern, a 14-year-old Fell Pony, in Windsor Home Park (PA)
Queen’s passion for horses and ‘genuine’ love of racing remembered by MPs
The Queen was tending roses when she spoke to American tourists (Adrian Dennis/PA)
Peer tells of American tourists who did not recognise Queen gardening in Balmoral
DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson speaks to the media on College Green in Westminster, London, ahead of the debate on the Northern Ireland Protocol Bill in the House of Commons. Picture date: Monday June 27, 2022.
Donaldson hopes Queen’s legacy will bring reconciliation to island of Ireland
Theresa May and the Queen in 2018. ‘She joined in our celebrations with joy and a mischievous smile,’ said Mr May in her Commons tribute (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Theresa May shares cheesy tale about Queen in Commons tribute
Lady Mary Elizabeth Peters lays flowers at the gates of Hillsborough Castle in Co Down, as she pays her respects (Mark Marlow/PA)
Guns sound across village as Northern Ireland pays tribute to the Queen

More from Press and Journal

The Lord Provost of Aberdeen David Cameron in his role as The Queen's Lord Lieutenant laying a wreath on the grassed area outside Marischal College. Picture by Chris Sumner/DC Thomson.
Lord Lieutenant of Aberdeen lays wreath in tribute to Queen alongside flowers from the…
The National Federation of Fish Friers has revoked the membership of Jaki Fish and Chip Shop following Thursday's incident. Picture by Sandy McCook.
'A step too far': Muir of Ord residents condemn disrespectful behaviour of local chip…
0
A girl in school uniform eating her lunch
Your school lunch menu this week: September 12
0
Elgin City chairman Graham Tatters.
Postponing matches was right call and worth the wait, says Elgin City chairman Graham…
0
The Queen at the Town and County Hall, the Cross, Forfar, with the Duke of Edinburgh and the Lord Lieutenant Mrs Georgiana Osborne. Picture by DCT Media, 2004.
GALLERY: The Queen was always the centre of attention when she sampled local events…
0
Cove YFC's Murray Jamieson and Westdyke CC's Finn Sibson compete for the ball. Pic by Chris Sumner
Aberdeen and District Juvenile Football Association fixtures postponed