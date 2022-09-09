Queen treasured memories she made with the Women’s Institute, says fellow member

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK

Queen treasured memories she made with the Women’s Institute, says fellow member

By Press Association
September 9, 2022, 4:14 pm
Queen Elizabeth II with Vice President Yvonne Browne (left) as she leaves West Newton village hall in Norfolk after attending a meeting of the Sandringham Women’s Institute (Chris Radburn/PA)
Queen Elizabeth II with Vice President Yvonne Browne (left) as she leaves West Newton village hall in Norfolk after attending a meeting of the Sandringham Women’s Institute (Chris Radburn/PA)

The Queen “treasured the memories” she made with Sandringham Women’s Institute (WI), embracing her role as president and showing a sense of fun.

Yvonne Browne, vice president and chairman of the branch, said: “When you think of everything the Queen has done in her remarkable life, to be able to come to our little village here and remember the people and remember their families and chat about them is just remarkable.

“She had an incredible memory and sense of fun. She was just terrific.”

The Queen joined the WI in 1943 and would have celebrated 80 years of membership in January.

She became president of the Sandringham and West Newton branch in 2003, following in the footsteps of the Queen Mother.

Queen Elizabeth II at WI meeting
The Queen leaves after attending a Sandringham Women’s Institute meeting at West Newton Village Hall, Norfolk, with chairman Yvonne Browne (Joe Giddens/PA)

Mrs Browne, 72, said: “I think when she came here she treasured the memories she made here with the people.

“As I say, being able to come to our meeting and be part of the meeting, because the meeting did run as every WI meeting in the country runs, but the Queen was there as our president and she took on the role of president.

“She listened to the minutes and she signed the minutes, then she’d always give a little insight into what she’d been doing in the year and she just enjoyed sharing those moments.”

She said that the Queen had “sort of grown up with” many of the WI members on the estate.

“She always asked after the children whenever I saw her,” she said, adding that the Queen attended the christening of her son Clive at Sandringham Church and “always remembered” his name afterwards.

The Queen was “as natural as what we are” at the WI meetings, held in a village hall in West Newton on the Sandringham Estate, Mrs Browne said.

Queen Elizabeth II at WI meeting
Guest speaker Alexander Armstrong at West Newton Village Hall, Norfolk before the Queen arrives to attend a Sandringham Women’s Institute meeting (Joe Giddens/PA)

“She will talk to people,” she said. “We always observed the protocols and things at the meetings but you knew you could have a nice little conversation with her.

“The speakers, they were always so nervous when they came in, and I used to say to them ‘please don’t be nervous, the Queen will put you at your ease’, because that’s what she’s good at.

“Pam Ayres came along and she was quite nervous, you know what she’s like with her poetry. She read a few poems and she had a little chat.

“Clare Balding, of course the Queen has known Clare since she was a little girl through horses, so that was quite a nice really natural meeting if you like because there was a bit of rapport between Clare and the Queen.

Queen attends WI meeting
The Queen leaves a meeting of the Women’s Institute (Victoria Jones/PA)

“Then (BBC Look East presenter) Susie Fowler-Watt came in 2018 and that was the day of a massive power cut, no heating, no lighting, and we did wonder whether the Queen would come.

“I pre-warned Susie and said ‘there’s no guarantees here because we’ve got no heating and no lighting’ but sure enough the Queen came.

“I greeted her at the door, we walked into the room and the ladies obviously start singing God Save The Queen as that’s what we’ve always done.

“After that the Queen said ‘I can hear you but I can’t see you’.

“Everybody laughed and that sort of broke the ice if you like, because it was icy, and the meeting carried on.”

She said that Pointless co-host Alexander Armstrong was “really nervous” when he was the guest speaker at the group’s meeting in 2019.

Queen Elizabeth II at WI meeting
A general view of West Newton Village Hall, Norfolk, where Sandringham WI meet (Joe Giddens/PA)

“At the end we had a game of Pointless which the Queen very much enjoyed because it was one of her favourite programmes,” said Mrs Browne. “That was a lovely moment.

“I know afterwards he just couldn’t believe he’d actually been in a normal village hall with the Queen having a game of Pointless with the ladies of Sandringham WI.

“I have to say the Queen’s team won and I wasn’t on the Queen’s team.

“My fellow vice president was on the Queen’s team.”

She said you “always knew when the Queen was going to leave because her chair went back slightly, lipstick came out of the handbag, she put her lipstick on and I think that was the cue to the lady in waiting that we were getting ready to leave”.

Queen Elizabeth II at WI meeting
The Queen at West Newton Village Hall, Norfolk with fellow WI members (Joe Giddens/PA)

Mother-of-three Mrs Browne, a former administrative assistant at Park House Hotel on the Sandringham Estate, said finding herself with the Queen at the WI still seemed “surreal”.

“To me it’s surreal when I think of where I come from, I come from the north of England (in Saddleworth, Greater Manchester),” she said.

“I would be greeting the Queen at the door. I would be playing God Save The Queen and Jerusalem at the meetings.

“I still can’t quite believe it. It’s magical.”

Mrs Browne recalled how on one occasion she was away for six weeks, sending the Queen a postcard from New Zealand.

Mrs Browne said the Queen was still in residence at Sandringham when she returned and they saw each other at a church service.

“As she was leaving the church the choir were at the back, the Queen came down the aisle with the rector, she just stepped away from the rector and said ‘oh Yvonne, how lovely to see you back. Thank you for my postcard’,” said Mrs Browne.

“That is what it means to a lot of people because I think lots of people on the estate will have had similar experiences over the years.

“When the family are here they’re very much part of the village.”

Mrs Browne, reacting to news of the Queen’s death, said: “It was very, very sad and I am very, very sad as the Queen has been a constant in my life as she has in everybody else’s lives and to imagine a world without a lady that has had such a stabilising influence not just on us locally in this country but all over the world.

“She’s just been an amazing person.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from UK

A police officer (Anthony Devlin/PA)
Man arrested over deaths of mother, 44, and daughter, 12
King Charles III has indicated he will stop his campaigning on various issues (PA)
Charles suggests his campaigning on issues will end now he is King
Dame Vera Lynn would be ‘terribly upset’ over Queen’s death, says her daughter (Martin Keene/PA)
Dame Vera Lynn would be ‘terribly upset’ over Queen’s death, says her daughter
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex (Yui Mok/PA)
King’s nod to Harry and Meghan wins approval from mourners
The King named William and Kate as Prince and Princess of Wales (Martin Rickett/PA)
Key points from the King’s first address to the nation
Diana, Princess of Wales (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Kate follows in Diana’s footsteps but will create own path as Princess of Wales
The King and Queen view tributes left outside Buckingham Palace (Yui Mok/PA)
First full day of mourning as the King pays loving tribute to his late…
Charles paid tribute to his parents in his first speech as King (PA)
‘Mama reunited with Papa’ – Charles’ sweet tribute to his parents
Garda remain at the scene of a car fire in Co Westmeath in which two children were killed (Niall Carson/PA)
Two children dead after car fire in Co Westmeath
People gathered and laid flowers at CS Lewis Square in east Belfast in tribute to the Queen (David Young/PA)
Tears and hugs as people gather across NI to remember the Queen

More from Press and Journal

Councillor Ken Gowans was accompanied by chief executive Donna Manson as he laid a wreath at the Garden of Remembrance at Inverness Cathedral in honour of the Queen.
Flowers laid in Inverness' Garden of remembrance in Queen's honour
0
Jaki's Fish and Chip Shop reopened in Muir of Ord on Friday. Photo: DC Thomson
'No regrets': Highland chip shop reopens after being forced to close following outcry over…
Aberdeen holidaymaker witnesses King greet crowds on six hour layover when paying tribute to…
A Jubilee flag laid out among the floral tributes Picture by Wullie Marr / DC Thomson
GALLERY: Floral tributes laid as people pay their respects to Queen Elizabeth II
King Charles III delivers his address to the nation and the Commonwealth from Buckingham Palace, London, following the death of Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday. Picture: Yui Mok/PA Wire
IN FULL: King Charles III address to the nation
0
To go with story by Chris Cromar. Inverurie woman reflects on meeting Queen Picture shows; Griselda McGregor. Buckingham Palace. Supplied by Griselda McGregor Date; Unknown
'You just felt you were the only person in the world': Aberdeenshire woman reflects…
0