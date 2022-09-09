Queen helped Lord Blunkett ‘shift round’ when he faced wrong way at ceremony

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Queen helped Lord Blunkett ‘shift round’ when he faced wrong way at ceremony

By Press Association
September 9, 2022, 4:38 pm
Labour’s Lord Blunkett during a speech to the House of Lords (House of Lords/PA)
Labour’s Lord Blunkett during a speech to the House of Lords (House of Lords/PA)

Former Labour Cabinet minister Lord Blunkett has recalled how the Queen came to his aid after he ended up facing the wrong way as he knelt during a royal audience.

The blind peer recounted how he went awry during his induction as a member of the Privy Council, which advises the monarch, and how she had helped “shift me round”.

He revealed the anecdote as peers paid their respects at Westminster to the late Queen, following her death aged 96.

Lord Blunkett, who uses a guide dog, spoke about how he had been “quite nervous” ahead of the ceremony to become a Privy Counsellor 25 years ago.

He said: “I knew I couldn’t actually drag the dog across the floor because dogs aren’t very good at showing you where to kneel on cushions. They are brilliant at all kinds of other things but that isn’t one of them.

“So I left the dog with Jack Straw and I moved across the room and I did manage to hit the cushion, but facing the wrong way.

“Her Majesty in a gracious and careful and never patronising way managed to gently – by touching my arm – shift me round so that I could just brush her hand.”

On a separate occasion, he recalled the Corgi-loving Queen visiting Sheffield ahead of his retirement as the city’s longest serving MP.

Sitting at lunch with her, Lord Blunkett said: “There was a silence and I thought I would fill it, inappropriately as it turned out, by saying to her ‘Your Majesty, I have been reading in the papers that the breed of Corgi is dying out’.

“There was a tremendous pause and Her Majesty then did what she did so cleverly and so appropriately putting me down.

“‘Mr Blunkett,’ she said ‘Of all people you should know not to believe what you read in the newspapers’.”

Lord Blunkett, who served as education secretary, home secretary and work and pension secretary under former prime minister Tony Blair, was forced to resign from cabinet posts twice after finding himself in the media spotlight.

Paying tribute to the Queen, Lord Blunkett said: “All of us in public life, in one way or another, hope to leave a tiny footprint, some small legacy behind us.

“But Her Majesty strode as a colossus through decades and generations dealing with the most incredible personal and public events and taking on those challenges with fortitude.”

“Our Queen will be deeply missed but her guidance and example will carry I am absolutely sure into the life and work of His Majesty King Charles III, through turbulent and sometimes difficult times, displaying his great strength and compassion which I have experienced and of course understanding that duty to us as a nation.”

He added: “Of course, our respect requires our mourning but in my view we need to celebrate and rejoice in the life of Elizabeth II. We need to lift people as well as mourn.”

