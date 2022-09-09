Mourners urged to use park-and-ride service to reach Balmoral

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK

Mourners urged to use park-and-ride service to reach Balmoral

By Press Association
September 9, 2022, 5:06 pm
A young girl leaves flowers at the gate of Balmoral (Owen Humphreys/PA)
A young girl leaves flowers at the gate of Balmoral (Owen Humphreys/PA)

Well-wishers paying their respects to the Queen at Balmoral have been urged to use park-and-ride facilities following significant demand.

Police have said an “increasing number” of members of the public have reached the rural Scottish estate, where the Queen died on Thursday.

However, officers have had to ask some people travelling by car to leave to find alternative parking arrangements as the rural area is not equipped to cope with large numbers.

There are no parking spaces available for the general public and officers have since reported an increasing number of safety issues due to people parking in unsuitable areas.

A limited number of disabled car parking spaces are available in the coach park at the Crathie Bridge.

Aberdeenshire Council has put in place park-and-ride facilities for Saturday which will operate from Monaltrie Park in Ballater between 8am and 7pm, and from Braemar Castle during the same hours.

Balmoral park-and-ride
Members of the public get on a shuttle bus from Ballater to Balmoral (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Police Scotland divisional commander Chief Superintendent Kate Stephen said: “We are experiencing an increasing number of well-wishers turning up at Balmoral estate to lay floral tributes, which was fully expected and welcome.

“However, many people are travelling directly to Balmoral by car, where there are no parking spaces available.

“Our officers have had to ask people to leave the area to find alternative parking arrangements, which is the very last thing they want to do.

Floral tributes
A dog figurine among the tributes left at the gates of Balmoral (Owen Humphreys/PA)

“A number of people turned up throughout the night to pay their respects and, given that Balmoral is a very remote and rural place with very little lighting, our officers on the ground were conscious that it was not the safest location to be so late.

“Therefore I would strongly recommend planning your visit during the park-and-ride times.

“We are working closely with our partners to ensure the safety of everyone visiting Balmoral estate and we would ask for the public’s co-operation at this time.”

