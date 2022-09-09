King’s walkabout lifts sombre mood outside Buckingham Palace

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK

King’s walkabout lifts sombre mood outside Buckingham Palace

By Press Association
September 9, 2022, 5:26 pm
Charles waves to the crowd outside Buckingham Palace (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Charles waves to the crowd outside Buckingham Palace (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

The sombre mood of grief among crowds of mourners paying tribute to the Queen as “the grandmother of the nation” outside Buckingham Palace lifted as the “very emotional” King was welcomed with cheers.

Since news of the Queen’s death broke at 6.30pm on Thursday, thousands of people from across the country – and the globe – have visited the royal residence in central London to feel part of a moment in history.

Many were crying, praying and laying colourful flowers at the wrought iron gates on Friday morning.

Nearby florists had sold out due to rocketing demand, and charity staff were selling white flowers in Green Park for those streaming down the pathways that lead to the Palace.

Laura Huff, a US national who moved to London three-and-a-half years ago, was in tears as she paid her respects to the Queen.

“We always knew this day would come but it just seemed to happen quite quickly when it did,” she said.

“She was like a grandmother to the nation.

“As someone who wanted to move here my entire life, she was someone you always hear about and read about.

“I think she had a really strong sense of responsibility and you could really see that.”

Queen Elizabeth II death
A woman wipes her eyes outside Buckingham Palace (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Christine Ashley, 68, from Canberra in Australia, said she had only landed in the UK for a holiday with her husband Norman on Thursday and felt like she had “walked into history”.

Mrs Ashley, a dual British-Australian national, said: “It’s very sad, very, very sad.

“Like everyone’s been saying, she’s been part of our lives.”

Her husband, 71, who was carrying an Australian flag, said a “new era” of the British monarchy could act as a “uniting force” for the world amid the war in Ukraine.

“We’ve had a feeling of dread for the last week or two because of her deteriorating health,” he said.

“It means a lot to us because she was the Queen of Australia, there’s a Union Jack on our flag and our connection couldn’t have been any closer.”

Kwok-kit Ngan, 37, a dentist from Bromley, south-east London, said he felt “great sadness” when the Queen died but it was “heart-warming” to see people coming together in grief at the Palace.

After laying a bouquet of sunflowers, the last in a nearby supermarket, Mr Ngan said: “She’s been leading the country for the last 70 years and I think she really has led by example through the good times and the bad times.”

Queen Elizabeth II death
Charles is greeted by well-wishers during a walkabout (Yui Mok/PA)

Asked how it felt to see so many people paying tribute, he said: “It’s quite heart-warming. Not many events would draw people together.

“I think what happened yesterday has really got people to reflect and appreciate what she’s really done for us over the past 70 years.

“I think although it’s a sad event, some good will come out of it.

“If you look at Prince Charles and Prince William over the past few years and the good they’ve done for the country.

“I think we’re in safe hands.”

Natalie Grimston, a cafe manager in her 40s who held a Platinum Jubilee party at her business earlier this year, described the atmosphere at Buckingham Palace as “surreal”.

After laying flowers with her dog Bailey, Ms Grimston said: “You can hear the noise from the Palace, but when you’re over there (laying flowers) it’s deathly silent, it’s just not real.”

Queen Elizabeth II death
Charles spoke to people in the crowd (Yui Mok/PA)

Crowds swelled as thousands of people, including groups of schoolchildren and mothers pushing their babies in prams, visited, with queues to pay respects growing throughout the day.

Sisters Hannah Shomade, 32, and Lourdes Shomade, 19, from south London, came with their parents to leave flowers.

The younger sister said: “I think it’s difficult and I feel like it will be difficult to adjust to it, but we move forward, and I think she would’ve wanted us to move forward and trust her son now, King Charles III.

“He will want to do her proud and hopefully we can do him proud by sticking by him through this difficult time.”

As rain fell, many unfurled their umbrellas, but the sun shone as Charles arrived to cheers and shouts of: “God save the King.”

Many people held their phones aloft to try to catch a glimpse of the King and Queen as they greeted well-wishers and looked at the tributes left for his late mother.

Film director Raynald Leconte, 47, who is from New York, said he was lucky enough to speak to the pair.

“It was quite a moment,” he said.

“I said, ‘condolences’. He said, ‘really, really thank you very much.

“And to his wife I wished her good luck and she said, ‘thank you very much.’

“I think she said, ‘I’ll need it.’”

Mechanic Colin Hennessy, 52, said: “It’s great to see the King.

“You can see he’s very emotional but he was very grateful to everybody here.

“He thanked as many people as he could as he walked by.”

Retired Ammar Al-Baldawi, 64, from Hertfordshire, said: “It was impressive, touching, a good move to come out to the crowds.

“I think that’s where the royal family needs to communicate with the people now.

“These are true loyalists here and it’s nice to see him back in post, taking charge of the family and the Crown, which is reassuring.

“Just seeing a glimpse of him gives you the sense we were there at that moment.

“I’m sure he wants to be on his own to think about his mother but he’s doing his duty.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from UK

A police officer (Anthony Devlin/PA)
Man arrested over deaths of mother, 44, and daughter, 12
King Charles III has indicated he will stop his campaigning on various issues (PA)
Charles suggests his campaigning on issues will end now he is King
Dame Vera Lynn would be ‘terribly upset’ over Queen’s death, says her daughter (Martin Keene/PA)
Dame Vera Lynn would be ‘terribly upset’ over Queen’s death, says her daughter
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex (Yui Mok/PA)
King’s nod to Harry and Meghan wins approval from mourners
The King named William and Kate as Prince and Princess of Wales (Martin Rickett/PA)
Key points from the King’s first address to the nation
Diana, Princess of Wales (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Kate follows in Diana’s footsteps but will create own path as Princess of Wales
The King and Queen view tributes left outside Buckingham Palace (Yui Mok/PA)
First full day of mourning as the King pays loving tribute to his late…
Charles paid tribute to his parents in his first speech as King (PA)
‘Mama reunited with Papa’ – Charles’ sweet tribute to his parents
Garda remain at the scene of a car fire in Co Westmeath in which two children were killed (Niall Carson/PA)
Two children dead after car fire in Co Westmeath
People gathered and laid flowers at CS Lewis Square in east Belfast in tribute to the Queen (David Young/PA)
Tears and hugs as people gather across NI to remember the Queen

More from Press and Journal

Councillor Ken Gowans was accompanied by chief executive Donna Manson as he laid a wreath at the Garden of Remembrance at Inverness Cathedral in honour of the Queen.
Flowers laid in Inverness' Garden of remembrance in Queen's honour
0
Jaki's Fish and Chip Shop reopened in Muir of Ord on Friday. Photo: DC Thomson
'No regrets': Highland chip shop reopens after being forced to close following outcry over…
Aberdeen holidaymaker witnesses King greet crowds on six hour layover when paying tribute to…
A Jubilee flag laid out among the floral tributes Picture by Wullie Marr / DC Thomson
GALLERY: Floral tributes laid as people pay their respects to Queen Elizabeth II
King Charles III delivers his address to the nation and the Commonwealth from Buckingham Palace, London, following the death of Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday. Picture: Yui Mok/PA Wire
IN FULL: King Charles III address to the nation
0
To go with story by Chris Cromar. Inverurie woman reflects on meeting Queen Picture shows; Griselda McGregor. Buckingham Palace. Supplied by Griselda McGregor Date; Unknown
'You just felt you were the only person in the world': Aberdeenshire woman reflects…
0