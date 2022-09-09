‘Mama reunited with Papa’ – Charles’ sweet tribute to his parents

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
‘Mama reunited with Papa’ – Charles’ sweet tribute to his parents

By Press Association
September 9, 2022, 7:52 pm
Charles paid tribute to his parents in his first speech as King (PA)
Charles paid tribute to his parents in his first speech as King (PA)

The King made a sweet tribute to his parents as he concluded his first address to the nation as monarch.

During Charles’ speech, which took almost eight minutes, he reminded viewers that he was not just mourning the loss of a monarch, but also his last surviving parent.

He described how “darling Mama” had begun her “last great journey to join my dear late Papa”.

And Charles said that his mother’s “dedication and devotion as sovereign never waivered”… even through times of “sadness and loss”.

Part of the loss he spoke of will have been the death of her beloved husband the Duke of Edinburgh who died in April last year.

He said: “To my darling Mama, as you begin your last great journey to join my dear late Papa, I want simply to say this: thank you.

“Thank you for your love and devotion to our family and to the family of nations you have served so diligently all these years.”

After Buckingham Palace announced the death of the Queen, a cartoon was widely shared on social media depicting an old couple on a picnic blanket with a corgi with the words: “Hello again Lilibet” – the fond nickname given to the Queen by the Duke of Edinburgh.

The King concluded his speech quoting Shakespeare’s Hamlet, saying: “May flights of Angels sing thee to thy rest.”

As Hamlet dies in the play, Horatio says: “Now cracks a noble heart. Good night sweet prince: And flights of angels sing thee to thy rest.”

