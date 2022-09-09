First full day of mourning as the King pays loving tribute to his late mother

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK

First full day of mourning as the King pays loving tribute to his late mother

By Press Association
September 9, 2022, 8:02 pm Updated: September 9, 2022, 8:38 pm
The King and Queen view tributes left outside Buckingham Palace (Yui Mok/PA)
The King and Queen view tributes left outside Buckingham Palace (Yui Mok/PA)

The King paid a loving tribute to his late mother as he marked the first full day of mourning with an address to the nation and a walkabout in front of Buckingham Palace.

The new monarch received the heartfelt condolences and kisses from the public when he arrived at the palace after spending Thursday night at Balmoral.

The King and his wife viewed floral tributes left in memory of his mother, and in a touching moment he put his hand around the new Queen, who appeared close to tears, after they shook every outstretched hand and acknowledged words of sympathy from the crowds during a 15-minute walkabout.

A well-wisher kisses the hand of the King outside Buckingham Palace during his first walkabout to view messages and flowers left in tribute to his mother
A well-wisher kisses the hand of the King outside Buckingham Palace during his first walkabout to view messages and flowers left in tribute to his mother (Yui Mok/PA)

Addressing the nation for the first time since the death of his mother, King Charles III renewed his promise of lifelong service with the words: “Queen Elizabeth was a life well lived; a promise with destiny kept and she is mourned most deeply in her passing. That promise of lifelong service I renew to you all today”.

Ben, Isaac and Krystyna Rickett watching a broadcast of the King's first address to the nation
Ben, Isaac and Krystyna Rickett watching a broadcast of the King’s first address to the nation (Martin Rickett/PA)

But during the televised address, he also spoke as a grieving son, adding: “To my darling Mama, as you begin your last great journey to join my dear late Papa, I want simply to say this: Thank you.

“Thank you for your love and devotion to our family and to the family of nations you have served so diligently all these years. May flights of angels sing thee to thy rest.”

The Duke of Sussex boards a plane at Aberdeen Airport as he travels to London following the death of his grandmother the Queen at Balmoral
The Duke of Sussex boards a plane at Aberdeen Airport as he travels to London following the death of his grandmother the Queen at Balmoral (Aaron Chown/PA)

The King used his speech to give new titles to William and Kate – now to be known as the Prince and Princess of Wales – and spoke warmly of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, saying: “I want also to express my love for Harry and Meghan as they continue to build their lives overseas.”

In the afternoon, the death gun salute was fired at 1pm across the UK and abroad, made up of 96 rounds to represent each year of the Queen’s life.

Queen Elizabeth II death
Members of the Honourable Artillery Company fire a gun salute at the Tower of London to mark the death of the Queen (James Manning/PA)

Salutes took place in locations including Cardiff Castle, Edinburgh Castle, Hillsborough Castle, York, Portsmouth and Gibraltar, with the King’s Troop Royal Horse Artillery firing in Hyde Park, while at the same time the Honourable Artillery Company ran the salute at the Tower of London.

The King held the first of what will be many audiences with the Prime Minister. It was just three days ago that Liz Truss was asked to form a government by the Queen at Balmoral, in one of her final official duties.

The King shakes hands with Prime Minister Liz Truss during their first audience at Buckingham Palace
The King shakes hands with Prime Minister Liz Truss during their first audience at Buckingham Palace (Yui Mok/PA)

The first official rendition of God Save The King was sung at St Paul’s Cathedral at the end of a memorial service for the Queen.

The lyrics to the national anthem have changed from “Queen” to “King” and “her victorious” to “him victorious”.

Queen Elizabeth II death
The Service of Prayer and Reflection was held on Friday night at St Paul’s Cathedral in London (Ian Vogler/Daily Mirror/PA)

Earlier in the day, tributes to the Queen continued from across the world, with presidents and prime ministers speaking warmly of the wisdom and leadership she shared with them.

French President Emmanuel Macron expressed “deep sadness” and a sense of “emptiness” as he praised her “great affection for France” and recalled in a video message that she mastered “our language, loved our culture and touched our hearts”.

There were tributes from UK politicians too, with both tears and laughter in the Commons, particularly when Theresa May recounted a dicey moment where she dropped some cheese in front of the Queen during a picnic at Balmoral.

“We all mucked in to put the food and drink out on the table. I picked up some cheese, put it on a plate and was transferring it to the table. The cheese fell on the floor. I had a split-second decision to make.

“I picked up the cheese, put it on the plate and put it on the table. I turned round to see that my every move had been watched very carefully by Her Majesty the Queen. I looked at her. She looked at me and she just smiled. And the cheese remained on the table.”

Floral tributes surround a wicker model corgi left at the gates of Balmoral Castle in Aberdeenshire
Floral tributes surround a wicker model corgi left at the gates of Balmoral Castle in Aberdeenshire (Owen Humphreys/PA)

On Saturday, the new King will be formally proclaimed monarch at a historic Accession Council in the State Apartments of St James’s Palace at 10am in a ceremony that will be televised for the first time.

Then Charles holds his first Privy Council, accompanied by his Queen and William, who are also Privy Counsellors, and makes his personal declaration and oath.

The first public proclamation of the new sovereign is read in the open air from the Friary Court balcony at St James’s Palace by the Garter King of Arms. Proclamations are then made around the city and across the country.

Union flags go back up to full-mast at 1pm and remain there for 24 hours to coincide with the proclamations before returning to half-mast.

Charles will also hold audiences with the Prime Minister and the Cabinet.

