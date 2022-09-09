King’s nod to Harry and Meghan wins approval from mourners

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
King’s nod to Harry and Meghan wins approval from mourners

By Press Association
September 9, 2022, 8:32 pm
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex (Yui Mok/PA)
The King’s mention of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex in his tribute to the Queen was “important” and “a nice touch”, mourners have said.

Charles referenced his love for his son, Harry, and wife Meghan during an address to the nation on Friday.

The duke and duchess live in Montecito in California with their two children, Archie and Lilibet, having stepped down as senior working royals in 2020.

Helen Hasnip came to Balmoral on Friday evening to pay respects, and watched Charles’ speech on a mobile phone.

Queen Elizabeth II death
People in Scotland, watching King Charles III address the nation (Andrew Milligan/PA)

The 51-year-old mental health nurse from Newcastle, but living in nearby Aboyne, told PA: “It was very good, it was very heartfelt. He looked devastated.

“It was personal.

“He did refer a lot to her (the Queen’s) service and dedication and what she meant to the world rather than just Great Britain, which was nice.

“He spoke about his love for William and Catherine and the kids and made a mention of Harry and Meghan as well which was a nice touch, given what’s gone on.

“I think that’s him reaching out to them.”

Another mourner at Balmoral, Scott Willox, from Aberdeen, said Charles’ words were important at a time when the monarchy is “really fragile” and described the Queen as having been the “glue that held it together”.

The 48-year-old business owner said: “It was fantastic, a real tribute. He’s got big shoes to fill. It was touching.

“He mentioned Harry as well which was important, trying to keep everybody together.

“The monarchy must remain strong.

“Is he the man to do it? I don’t know.

“I think maybe we need the next generation in.

“I think Charles really needs to take a lead in terms of leading the monarchy.

“I think people are going to be looking at Charles to lead the way but I think people will be waiting for William.

“The monarchy is really fragile at the minute.

“The Queen was the real glue that held it together.”

Fiftieth anniversary of the Investiture of the Prince of Wales
Members of the royal family including the Duchess of Sussex (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Kevin Summers, 66, from North Kent watched the King’s address on his phone outside Buckingham Palace.

“It was very poignant,” he said.

“I think it was very difficult for him because of course he has literally just become the King because he has lost his mother.

“It was probably right to pre-record it, I think it was done this afternoon. I think it was the right tone.”

He noted that the King mentioned the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

“It’s interesting that he mentioned Harry and Meghan, which he didn’t have to, but he did,” he said.

“I think a lot of people in this country hope that this is now going to be a point where the past is the past and draw a line under this nonsense.”

Mr Summers added that the Queen’s “biggest wish” would have been for the Sussexes to return to royal duties.

“We should be entering a new dawn and I hope that that’s a more peaceful dawn”, he said.

“I think the Queen, probably her biggest wish, would be that they could come back into the royal family.”

