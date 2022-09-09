Dolly Parton leads tributes from US artists who met and performed for the Queen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment Music

Dolly Parton leads tributes from US artists who met and performed for the Queen

By Press Association
September 9, 2022, 11:00 pm
Dolly Parton has paid tribute to the Queen (Yui Mok/PA)
Dolly Parton has led tributes from US artists who had the “honour” of performing for and meeting the Queen during her lengthy reign, praising her “grace and strength”.

Diana Ross, Dionne Warwick and Barbra Streisand also paid tribute to the Queen, with Ross saying she “devoted her life to her country and to the service of others”.

Sharing a picture of the pair, Parton recalled their meeting more than four decades ago.

“I had the honor of meeting and performing for Queen Elizabeth II on my trip to London in 1977,” she wrote on Instagram.

“She carried herself with grace and strength her entire life.

“May she Rest In Peace. My thoughts and prayers are with her family at this time. Love, Dolly.”

Ross said she was happy to have performed during the recent Platinum Jubilee celebrations, where she appeared alongside British talent including Sir Rod Stewart.

“Thank You to Her Majesty, The Queen,” she said.

“She devoted her life to her country and to the service of others. I am happy I was able to say thank you to Her Majesty at this year’s Platinum Jubilee.

“With love and condolences to all of her family, we all celebrate her life.”

Warwick, who performed for the Queen in 1968 said the monarch had greeted her “graciously” during their encounter.

“The transition of the Queen of England saddens me as I had the opportunity of meeting and performing for her.

“She graciously greeted me with knowledge of my recordings naming I Say A Little Prayer as a favorite.

“Condolences to her family and the citizens of the United Kingdom.”

Streisand said that the Queen had been “a constant for us all”.

“Sad to hear about the passing of Queen Elizabeth II,” she wrote.

“She was a constant for us all. Respected around the world. May she rest in peace. Barbra.”

The official Twitter account of Frank Sinatra, who met the Queen in 1958 and 1983 before his death in 1998, also sent condolences.

“Rest in peace, Queen Elizabeth II. Her legacy, integrity, and grace will forever live in our hearts,” a short tribute read.

“Frank Sinatra Enterprises sends our deepest condolences to her loved ones and family. God save the King.”

US singers to have previously performed for the Queen include Alicia Keys and Lady Gaga.

