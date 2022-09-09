Suspect charged with manslaughter after woman hit by car

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Suspect charged with manslaughter after woman hit by car

By Press Association
September 9, 2022, 11:40 pm
Tributes have been paid to Caragh Eaton (Leicestershire Police/Family/PA)
Tributes have been paid to Caragh Eaton (Leicestershire Police/Family/PA)

A 42-year-old man has been charged with the manslaughter of a woman who was hit by a car.

Caragh Eaton, 28, was fatally injured following a collision in Field Edge Drive, Barrow upon Soar, Leicestershire, at around 4.40pm on Tuesday.

A black Land Rover was later found abandoned and a man was arrested nearby on suspicion of murder.

Barrow upon Soar death
Floral tributes left near to the scene in Field Edge Drive (Josh Payne/PA)

In a statement issued late on Friday, Leicestershire Police said Ian Curson, 42, of Fairhaven Road, Leicester, has been charged with manslaughter and possession of an offensive weapon.

He is being kept in custody to appear at Leicester Magistrates’ Court on Saturday.

In a statement, the family of the victim said: “We have been devastated by the loss of Caragh, our much-loved daughter, sister and mother.

“We are struggling to come to terms with our loss and the circumstances of her death.

“We would like to thank everyone for their messages of condolence. They are giving us much comfort and we feel greatly supported.

“The family ask for understanding in order to deal with our grief in private at this difficult time.”

