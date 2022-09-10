Black backgrounds on front pages as new King mourns passing of his mother

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Black backgrounds on front pages as new King mourns passing of his mother

By Press Association
September 10, 2022, 6:22 am
Many of the papers have taken on black backgrounds to reflect the sombre national mood following the Queen’s death (Yui Mok/PA)
Many of the papers have taken on black backgrounds to reflect the sombre national mood following the Queen’s death.

The King is shown on every front page as he grieves the passing of his 96-year-old mother and embraces her responsibilities.

The Daily Telegraph is one of a number of papers to feature Charles seated in his address to the nation next to a framed 2010 photograph of his mother, with the paper’s headline quoting him as saying “To my darling Mama, thank you”.

The front-page news article describes the King’s tribute as “deeply personal”, while the paper’s editorial praises the stability afforded by the practice of royal succession.

It writes: “The coming weeks are also a glorious reminder that the country she led is as steadfast as she. Fortified and buttressed by an unrivalled sense of identity, anchored as no other nation by history, geography, time and the monarchy itself, Britons can take confidence in what elsewhere might have proved a moment of self-doubt.

“A country that can bid such an irreplaceable, inspirational and loved figure goodbye with neither tremor nor tantrum, fear nor enfeeblement, is a country that can face the future with confidence and pride. It is days like these, paradoxically, that remind the people of this great nation that we are fortunate indeed.”

Loyalist Bands and members of the public come out to mourn the loss of Queen Elizabeth II on Belfast’s Shankill Road
The death has been mourned throughout the UK from London to Belfast (Mark Marlow/PA)

The image of Charles sat at an antique polished desk in Buckingham Palace’s Blue Drawing Room, one of the grand state rooms and where the Queen would sometimes film her Christmas broadcasts, also greets readers of the Daily Express, Daily Mirror, Daily Star and The Times.

The Times opts for five simple words – “I pledge myself to you” – from the King’s speech for its front-page headline, while the Express uses the end of the speech which featured a Hamlet quote: “May ‘flights of angels sing thee to thy rest’.”

An explanation piece on page two says there is a deeper meaning to the Hamlet quote, which was included by Sir John Tavener in his Song For Athene which was played at the funeral of Diana, Princess of Wales.

Further inside the paper, a Scottish reverend shares his insight into the late Queen’s Christian faith and connection to Aberdeenshire.

“Sir, There were few places where the late Queen’s deep Christian faith was more evident than in Crathie Church, Aberdeenshire, where she attended worship every Sunday together with the local congregation while she was resident in Balmoral,” reverend and professor Ian Bradley writes in a letter to The Times‘ editor.

“I vividly recall while preaching there looking across at the royal pew and seeing her enthusiastically singing a Scots metrical psalm, which she clearly knew by heart. Like her great-great-grandmother Queen Victoria, she had a fondness for the simplicity and dignity of Presbyterian worship in the Church of Scotland.

“It is fitting as well as poignant that she should have died just across the River Dee from her beloved Crathie Kirk and that her coffin will rest for two days in St Giles Cathedral, the mother church of Scots Presbyterianism.”

The paper’s editorial also references Scotland, with the article saying the Queen’s affection for it was matched only by her defence of the Union.

The King will soon be in Edinburgh to be given the keys to the city, and he will also visit Belfast and Cardiff ahead of the funeral.

The Times‘ editorial states: “The Union was hugely important to the late Queen. Her son is right to signal so early in his reign that he recognises its importance too, and intends to honour his predecessor’s legacy and cherish every part of his United Kingdom.”

The Express runs a two-page leading article featuring a photo of Charles and Camilla walking past mourners outside Buckingham Palace, with the headline: “A great King’s rule has begun…”

The article says Charles “should know that when he hears the cries of ‘God Save the King!’ the crowds are doing much more than engaging in ritual – they are cheering him on”.

“Throughout this land, the Commonwealth and far beyond, people have every confidence that a great King’s rule has begun,” it adds.

The Daily Mail casts the public service of thanksgiving at St Paul’s Cathedral as “exquisite, soaring, poignant and so perfectly pitched” along with a photo that stretches across the page to show the scale of the celebration.

“Will Charles continue to speak up for the environment?” wonders The Guardian‘s environment correspondent Fiona Harvey.

“His work on the Commonwealth will be key. Pakistan, the second most populous country in the Commonwealth, is suffering extreme floods. Many others are also vulnerable as temperatures rise, and the Commonwealth is seen as an important forum to tackle the climate crisis.”

The Sun repeats the King’s “thank you” to his “darling Mama” with a special purple-tinged edition, after what the Financial Times calls the “day that Britain shook off its self-doubt”.

The Mirror, meanwhile, focuses on the Queen’s life of service as it calls on its readers to “strive to keep alive the spirit of togetherness she fostered and act with the decency, humour and understanding she showed throughout her life”.

“She would have taken heart from the warm welcome extended to King Charles III yesterday as he assumed the reins,” the editorial adds.

“The King last night promised to renew the life-long service his mother had dedicated to the nation. He vowed to serve the country with loyalty, respect and love. We wish him well.”

