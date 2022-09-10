Queen helped ‘heal the wounds of conflict’ during reign, says defence chief

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK

Queen helped ‘heal the wounds of conflict’ during reign, says defence chief

By Press Association
September 10, 2022, 9:34 am
The Queen inspecting the Guard of Honour during the ceremony of presentation of the new colours to the Australian Royal Military College at Duntroon in Canberra, Australia, in 2011 (John Stillwell/PA)
The Queen inspecting the Guard of Honour during the ceremony of presentation of the new colours to the Australian Royal Military College at Duntroon in Canberra, Australia, in 2011 (John Stillwell/PA)

The Queen helped to “heal the wounds of conflict” during her reign as monarch, the Chief of the Defence Staff has said.

In a video message released by the Ministry of Defence on Saturday, Admiral Sir Tony Radakin highlighted her visits to Germany, Japan and Ireland as he described her as “the most magnificent ambassador for our country”.

Delivering his tribute, he said: “There were moments of solemn duty – none more so than each November at The Cenotaph, when Her Majesty led the nation in remembrance.

“But there were moments of great warmth and informality too.

“It is often said that the Queen’s happiest days were with the Duke of Edinburgh in Malta in the late 1940s living among the naval families.

“Her Majesty enjoyed the company of her armed forces – there was an instant rapport and a mutual respect, often accompanied by a flash of gentle humour.”

Sir Tony continued: “On the global stage the Queen was the most magnificent ambassador for our country and for the universal values of respect, tolerance and generosity.

“Her historic visits to Germany and Japan and to the Republic of Ireland helped to heal the wounds of conflict.

“Her Majesty brought together the very different nations of the Commonwealth in a spirit of fellowship.

“She was admired by our allies, revered by our adversaries, and Her Majesty inspired the loyalty of all who served in her name.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from UK

The Princess of Wales, the Prince of Wales and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex meeting members of the public at Windsor Castle in Berkshire following the deat (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
William and Kate put on united front with Harry and Meghan at Windsor walkabout
The Princess of Wales, The Prince of Wales and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
Meghan and Harry join William and Kate on walkabout at Windsor Castle
(Anthony Devlin/PA)
London art gallery to host book of condolence in tribute to the Queen
Queen Elizabeth II waits in the Drawing Room before receiving Liz Truss for an audience at Balmoral, Scotland, where she invited the newly elected leader of the Conservative party to become Prime Minister and form a new government. Picture date: Tuesday September 6, 2022.
Queen’s funeral date and other London Bridge plans confirmed
The Prince of Wales has paid tribute to the Queen (Chris Jackson/PA Wire)
The Prince of Wales’s tribute to the Queen in full
Queen Elizabeth II and the now Prince of Wales (Victoria Jones/PA).
William praises ‘Grannie’ in emotional tribute to the Queen
HMP Leyhill. Leyhill minimum-security Prison in Gloucestershire (Anthony Devlin/PA)
Police catch convicted rapist who absconded from prison
The King during an audience with Prime Minister Liz Truss and members of her Cabinet in the 1844 Room, at Buckingham Palace (Jonathan Brady/PA)
King holds audiences with Cabinet members and opposition parties
King Charles III during the Accession Council at St James’s Palace, London, where King Charles III is formally proclaimed monarch (Victoria Jones/PA)
Sir Jeffrey tells of honour at participating in Accession Council
State Trumpeters from the Band of the Household Cavalry (Richard Heathcote/PA)
Trumpet fanfare amid precise pageantry for public proclamation of King’s reign

More from Press and Journal

Mourners have been boarding buses at Balmoral through the day. Photo: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Extra capacity added to Balmoral shuttle buses to take mourners to gates
The Queen inspecting the Guard of Honour during the ceremony of presentation of the new colours to the Australian Royal Military College at Duntroon in Canberra, Australia, in 2011 (John Stillwell/PA)
GINGER GAIRDNER: We need to stop relying on peat
0
CR0037 Balmoral pics In pic........ Tributes and flowers outside Balmoral **COMPULSORY BYLINE BELOW** Picture by Wullie Marr / DC Thomson 09-09-2022
Queen's Cortege: Public asked not to throw flowers
0
Members of the Royal Family look at the floral tributes outside Balmoral. Picture by Wullie Marr/DC Thomson.
Royal Family embrace each other as they view countless flowers left at Balmoral gates
Parking charges have been suspended in Elgin after the Queen's death.
Parking charges in Elgin dropped after Queen's death but fees remain across Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire…
0
Kim's corgi tribute outside the gates of Balmoral. Photo: Kami Thomson, September 9, 2022.
Woman travels two hours to Balmoral with homemade corgi tribute
0