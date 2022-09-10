I always admired Charles because he really cares, says Katherine Jenkins

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
I always admired Charles because he really cares, says Katherine Jenkins

By Press Association
September 10, 2022, 10:06 am Updated: September 10, 2022, 12:36 pm
Katherine Jenkins (Beresford Hodge/PA)
Katherine Jenkins (Beresford Hodge/PA)

Katherine Jenkins has said King Charles “has a big heart” and she has no doubt he will be a “really wonderful king”.

Charles automatically became King following the death of the Queen, but the Accession Council attended by privy counsellors on Saturday morning at the State Apartments of St James’s Palace confirmed his role.

Jenkins, who recorded a version of God Save The King for BBC Radio 4, told ITV’s Good Morning Britain: “We have worked together on a few shared charity interests and the one thing I have always admired is he really cares.

“He has a big heart for the things that I have seen him be involved with and that’s why I think he will be a really wonderful king. I have no doubt about that.”

Singer Katherine Jenkins is made an OBE by the Prince of Wales during an investiture ceremony at Buckingham Palace in central London in 2014
Singer Katherine Jenkins is made an OBE by the Prince of Wales – now King Charles III – during an investiture ceremony at Buckingham Palace in central London in 2014 (Yui Mok/PA)

The classical singer, 42, said it was a “huge honour” to be selected to record the new national anthem for the first time since the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

She recorded the song in a small church in a remote area of Sussex and had a moment of silence and prayer before “singing from the heart”.

The lyrics include the lines: “God save our gracious King, long live our noble King, God save the King.”

Jenkins, who performed for the Queen on many occasions, said: “Looking back at those Platinum Jubilee celebrations, I did not realise that was going to be the last time I was going to sing for her.

“There was a really lovely moment where she was driving around in the car as she left and she was right by the stage… I wanted to curtsy for her and she gave me a little wave, that means so much now.

The Queen with singer Katherine Jenkins and Commodore Jerry Kyd during the commissioning of HMS Queen Elizabeth, Britain’s biggest and most powerful warship, into the Royal Navy Fleet at Portsmouth Naval Base in 2017
The Queen with Katherine Jenkins and Commodore Jerry Kyd during the commissioning of HMS Queen Elizabeth into the Royal Navy Fleet at Portsmouth Naval Base in 2017 (Chris Jackson/PA)

“I think she was such an inspirational lady to so many of us in different ways… we are all saying the same thing, her sense of duty and service working right until the end, faith at the core of all of her decision making, what an incredible role model.

“To have lived under that and to have seen her incredible reign, I feel very proud.”

Jenkins took part in the celebrations over the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee weekend, including performing at a special outdoor concert at Sandringham alongside the Military Wives Choirs, and appeared in the Songs Of Praise: Platinum Jubilee Special.

0