Mourners at Windsor predict ‘top chap’ Charles will be ‘more modern’ king

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK

Mourners at Windsor predict ‘top chap’ Charles will be ‘more modern’ king

By Press Association
September 10, 2022, 11:46 am
Flowers are laid outside of Windsor Castle, Berkshire (PA)
Flowers are laid outside of Windsor Castle, Berkshire (PA)

Thousands of people have visited Windsor Castle on Saturday morning to pay their respects to the Queen.

Flowers continued to pile up outside the gates of the royal residence, with notes and letters attached thanking the late monarch for her service.

People of all ages were paying tribute and the local Rotary Club was giving children free flowers to lay down.

Louise, 63, and Andrew Falconer, 62, travelled from Watford to pay their respects.

Andrew Falconer and his wife Louise outside Windsor Castle, where they had come to pay their respects
Andrew Falconer and his wife Louise outside Windsor Castle, where they had come to pay their respects (Andrew Quinn/PA)

Mrs Falconer said: “You realise it has actually happened when you see all this.”

Mr Falconer added: “Initially I was shocked with how sudden it was. She was on her feet and two days later, she’s gone.”

They both believe that Charles will be a different monarch from his mother.

Mr Falconer said: “He’ll have different attitudes, different ideas.”

His wife added: “I think he’ll be a bit more modern. He might have to watch what he says sometimes. It’ll be interesting. We’re a modern society.”

Nicholas Ewings, 54, from Farnborough, Hampshire, visited Windsor with his family.

He said: “We just wanted to come down, pay our respects and be part of the moment. We care and miss her forever.”

His son Ethan, 19, said: “I’ve only ever had one queen and now it’s changing to a king. I was at work when I heard the news and I was upset.”

Mr Ewings was optimistic about Charles III’s reign: “I think we’ll hear from him more, which I think is a great thing.

“He’s a top chap. He’s our King and I stand behind him.”

Queen Elizabeth II death
Mourners make their way along the Long Walk at Windsor Castle (John Walton/PA)

Jenny Woolford, 60, from Wokingham, was impressed by the King’s first televised address on Friday night.

She said: “It was absolutely brilliant, very moving. I think he’ll carry on in his mum’s path as he’s been trained to, but I also think he’ll find his own way.

“You can’t help but be impressed by him. He’ll be a good king.”

Mike Thompson, 69, from Staines, was born in Kenya just months before the Queen’s coronation and saw the monarch in person when she visited his school.

Mr Thompson said: “She visited Runnymede to plant a tree and we marched out from our school just to line up in the reception area.

“A child in my class was waiting with some daffodils and the Queen stopped in front of the girl and took some flowers from her. It was quite a special moment for me.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from UK

The Princess of Wales, the Prince of Wales and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex meeting members of the public at Windsor Castle in Berkshire following the deat (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
William and Kate put on united front with Harry and Meghan at Windsor walkabout
The Princess of Wales, The Prince of Wales and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
Meghan and Harry join William and Kate on walkabout at Windsor Castle
(Anthony Devlin/PA)
London art gallery to host book of condolence in tribute to the Queen
Queen Elizabeth II waits in the Drawing Room before receiving Liz Truss for an audience at Balmoral, Scotland, where she invited the newly elected leader of the Conservative party to become Prime Minister and form a new government. Picture date: Tuesday September 6, 2022.
Queen’s funeral date and other London Bridge plans confirmed
The Prince of Wales has paid tribute to the Queen (Chris Jackson/PA Wire)
The Prince of Wales’s tribute to the Queen in full
Queen Elizabeth II and the now Prince of Wales (Victoria Jones/PA).
William praises ‘Grannie’ in emotional tribute to the Queen
HMP Leyhill. Leyhill minimum-security Prison in Gloucestershire (Anthony Devlin/PA)
Police catch convicted rapist who absconded from prison
The King during an audience with Prime Minister Liz Truss and members of her Cabinet in the 1844 Room, at Buckingham Palace (Jonathan Brady/PA)
King holds audiences with Cabinet members and opposition parties
King Charles III during the Accession Council at St James’s Palace, London, where King Charles III is formally proclaimed monarch (Victoria Jones/PA)
Sir Jeffrey tells of honour at participating in Accession Council
State Trumpeters from the Band of the Household Cavalry (Richard Heathcote/PA)
Trumpet fanfare amid precise pageantry for public proclamation of King’s reign

More from Press and Journal

Mourners have been boarding buses at Balmoral through the day. Photo: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Extra capacity added to Balmoral shuttle buses to take mourners to gates
Flowers are laid outside of Windsor Castle, Berkshire (PA)
GINGER GAIRDNER: We need to stop relying on peat
0
CR0037 Balmoral pics In pic........ Tributes and flowers outside Balmoral **COMPULSORY BYLINE BELOW** Picture by Wullie Marr / DC Thomson 09-09-2022
Queen's Cortege: Public asked not to throw flowers
0
Members of the Royal Family look at the floral tributes outside Balmoral. Picture by Wullie Marr/DC Thomson.
Royal Family embrace each other as they view countless flowers left at Balmoral gates
Parking charges have been suspended in Elgin after the Queen's death.
Parking charges in Elgin dropped after Queen's death but fees remain across Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire…
0
Kim's corgi tribute outside the gates of Balmoral. Photo: Kami Thomson, September 9, 2022.
Woman travels two hours to Balmoral with homemade corgi tribute
0