Hundreds come to Hillsborough Castle to mark proclamation of new King

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK

Hundreds come to Hillsborough Castle to mark proclamation of new King

By Press Association
September 10, 2022, 12:44 pm Updated: September 10, 2022, 4:46 pm
A 21-gun salute by the 105 Regiment Royal Artillery at Hillsborough Castle, Belfast, to mark the Proclamation of Accession of King Charles III (Brian Lawless/PA)
A 21-gun salute by the 105 Regiment Royal Artillery at Hillsborough Castle, Belfast, to mark the Proclamation of Accession of King Charles III (Brian Lawless/PA)

Hundreds of people gathered at the gates of Hillsborough Castle, the royal residence in Northern Ireland, as King Charles was proclaimed the new monarch.

For the second time in two days, the sound of a gun salute reverberated around the Co Down village.

But while Friday’s 96-round salute was in memory of the late Queen, Saturday’s 21-gun salute marked the reign of a new King.

Reservists from 206 Battery 105 Regiment Royal Artillery fired the salute in the grounds of the castle, watched by Steve Baker, minister of state for Northern Ireland.

The union flag on top of the castle was temporarily moved to the top of the mast.

Outside the gates, hundreds of people had gathered. A lone piper could be heard playing the God Save The King and Abide With Me.

Several sash-wearing members of the Orange Order were also in attendance at the Co Down castle the moment Charles was proclaimed king at a ceremony in St James’s Palace.

A floral tribute at Hillsborough Castle (Jonathan McCambridge/PA)

The sea of floral tributes at the gates of Hillsborough Castle continues to grow, with bouquets and tributes now carpeting much of the tarmac and grass in the front area.

The public are being invited to come and pay their respects, but a significant security operation is under way in the village, with traffic restrictions and a shuttle bus service to take people to and from the castle.

Jennifer Crossland came to Hillsborough Castle to pay her respects (Jonathan McCambridge/PA)

Among those who came was Jennifer Crossland from Co Down, who said she felt compelled to come and pay her respects.

She said: “It was all such a big shock for everybody.

“The Queen was always there and this was her place to come to in Northern Ireland.

“It meant a lot to people here that she did come here so often.

“I was watching the news on Thursday when it was announced.

“I just felt this strange feeling, I just couldn’t believe it.

“It makes you remember all the people you have lost yourself and how death comes to us all.

“I once shook Prince William and Kate’s hand, when they came here after they got engaged. I spoke to Edward at the Balmoral Show.

“I have watched them all over the years, it is hard not to feel some sort of connection with the royal family.”

Books of condolence have been opened at locations across Northern Ireland following the death of the Queen and a number of sporting and public event this weekend have been cancelled.

Floral tributes at the Aslan statue in CS Lewis Square in east Belfast (David Young/PA)

More floral tributes were left on Saturday at the site of a mural of the Queen on Belfast’s Shankill Road and at CS Lewis Square in the east of the city.

Attention will return to Hillsborough on Sunday for the reading of the Accession Proclamation at the castle – at the same time as it is read in Edinburgh and Cardiff.

Later in the day the High Sheriff of Belfast John Hussey will don ceremonial robes when the proclamation is re-read at Belfast City Hall before a special meeting of the council to pay tribute to the Queen.

MLAs will return to Stormont on Monday to pay their tributes.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from UK

The Princess of Wales, the Prince of Wales and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex meeting members of the public at Windsor Castle in Berkshire following the deat (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
William and Kate put on united front with Harry and Meghan at Windsor walkabout
The Princess of Wales, The Prince of Wales and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
Meghan and Harry join William and Kate on walkabout at Windsor Castle
(Anthony Devlin/PA)
London art gallery to host book of condolence in tribute to the Queen
Queen Elizabeth II waits in the Drawing Room before receiving Liz Truss for an audience at Balmoral, Scotland, where she invited the newly elected leader of the Conservative party to become Prime Minister and form a new government. Picture date: Tuesday September 6, 2022.
Queen’s funeral date and other London Bridge plans confirmed
The Prince of Wales has paid tribute to the Queen (Chris Jackson/PA Wire)
The Prince of Wales’s tribute to the Queen in full
Queen Elizabeth II and the now Prince of Wales (Victoria Jones/PA).
William praises ‘Grannie’ in emotional tribute to the Queen
HMP Leyhill. Leyhill minimum-security Prison in Gloucestershire (Anthony Devlin/PA)
Police catch convicted rapist who absconded from prison
The King during an audience with Prime Minister Liz Truss and members of her Cabinet in the 1844 Room, at Buckingham Palace (Jonathan Brady/PA)
King holds audiences with Cabinet members and opposition parties
King Charles III during the Accession Council at St James’s Palace, London, where King Charles III is formally proclaimed monarch (Victoria Jones/PA)
Sir Jeffrey tells of honour at participating in Accession Council
State Trumpeters from the Band of the Household Cavalry (Richard Heathcote/PA)
Trumpet fanfare amid precise pageantry for public proclamation of King’s reign

More from Press and Journal

Mourners have been boarding buses at Balmoral through the day. Photo: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Extra capacity added to Balmoral shuttle buses to take mourners to gates
A 21-gun salute by the 105 Regiment Royal Artillery at Hillsborough Castle, Belfast, to mark the Proclamation of Accession of King Charles III (Brian Lawless/PA)
GINGER GAIRDNER: We need to stop relying on peat
0
CR0037 Balmoral pics In pic........ Tributes and flowers outside Balmoral **COMPULSORY BYLINE BELOW** Picture by Wullie Marr / DC Thomson 09-09-2022
Queen's Cortege: Public asked not to throw flowers
0
Members of the Royal Family look at the floral tributes outside Balmoral. Picture by Wullie Marr/DC Thomson.
Royal Family embrace each other as they view countless flowers left at Balmoral gates
Parking charges have been suspended in Elgin after the Queen's death.
Parking charges in Elgin dropped after Queen's death but fees remain across Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire…
0
Kim's corgi tribute outside the gates of Balmoral. Photo: Kami Thomson, September 9, 2022.
Woman travels two hours to Balmoral with homemade corgi tribute
0