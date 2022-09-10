Former PMs join Prince of Wales and Queen in solemn Accession Council ceremony

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK

Former PMs join Prince of Wales and Queen in solemn Accession Council ceremony

By Press Association
September 10, 2022, 1:20 pm Updated: September 10, 2022, 3:30 pm
The Prince of Wales and the Queen during the Accession Council at St James’s Palace (Victoria Jones/PA)
The Prince of Wales and the Queen during the Accession Council at St James’s Palace (Victoria Jones/PA)

It was a deeply solemn occasion behind the walls of St James’s Palace as the Accession Council proclaimed the new King as Sovereign.

Utter silence fell as the Prince of Wales, followed by the Queen Consort, entered the Picture Gallery and stepped onto the low red dais.

William put out a guiding hand behind his stepmother Camilla, who now bears the style Her Majesty, as she gingerly navigated the step up onto the platform, moving into the spotlight in the opulent room packed with some 200 Privy Counsellors.

The prince – now heir to the throne – cast his eyes down as Lord President of the Privy Council Penny Mordaunt opened the proceedings, discharging her “sad duty” to inform those gathered of the passing of Her “Most Gracious Majesty Queen Elizabeth II”.

Camilla, dressed in black and wearing a three-strand pearl necklace, stared straight ahead, surveying the scene, as six former prime ministers, the entire Cabinet, and religious and political leaders past and present listened intently to the ceremony.

There was utter quiet as the words echoed around the grand room, with its deep scarlet flocked walls and imposing oversized portraits of previous monarchs including King William III.

Keir Starmer, Tony Blair, Gordon Brown and Boris Johnson
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer, former Prime Ministers Tony Blair, Gordon Brown and Boris Johnson ahead of the Accession Council ceremony at St James’s Palace (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

Yet the grandeur and importance of the first part of the Accession Council was in stark contrast to the scene just moments before when the room had buzzed with noise and the loud chatter of conversations.

Before the arrival of the royals and the platform party, the politicians and other Counsellors, who were stood shoulder to shoulder packed in a busy crowd, greeted known allies and past political rivals, in what could have been a celebratory event, save for the black mourning clothes.

There was a slight temporary hush in the room as Sir Tony Blair entered leading a pack of five more former PMs – Gordon Brown, Boris Johnson, David Cameron, Theresa May and Sir John Major – before the chatter quickly rose up once again.

The ex-prime ministers took their places in the front behind a low black roped barrier, which was a respectful distance away from the dais. As the former PMs gently asserted precedence over the rest of the Counsellors by moving into the primary spot as per the arrangement, those already in the front including the Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle shifted back to make way.

Jacob Rees-Mogg
Business Secretary Jacob Rees-Mogg leaves the Accession Council ceremony at St James’s Palace, London (Daniel Leal/PA)

Mr Cameron looked cheery as he entered the room, saying: “Morning, how are you?” to Commonwealth High Commissioners watching from the left of the dais.

Newly departed prime minister Mr Johnson proceeded with his head slightly down and appearing a tad sheepish, before later striking up an animated conversation with Mr Brown. Mrs May and Sir John Major were deep in conversation.

Among the Privy Counsellors, who stood throughout the Council as is custom, were Jacob Rees-Mogg.

Also present was the former Archbishop of Canterbury Lord Carey, whose leadership of the Church of England spanned the difficult times of the then-Prince of Wales’s divorce from Diana, Princess of Wales, and the fallout from Charles’s affair with Camilla.

David Cameron
David Cameron leaves the ceremony (Kirsty Wigglesworth/PA)

So much has changed, as he witnessed the former Mrs Parker Bowles become Queen, and Charles being proclaimed King Charles III.

William was the first to sign the Proclamation, carefully stepping forward to pick up the pen with his left hand before placing his signature on the historic record, as he replaced the lid and set down the pen.

He was followed by Camilla, who slowly signed her named with care. Her eyes darted briefly towards William as she returned to his side on the dais.

Penny Mordaunt
Lord President of the Council Penny Mordaunt opens the proceedings (Victoria Jones/PA)

The prince moved back and forward just a touch as he stood there with his hands clasped, with the grieving pair both solemn but in control of their emotions.

As the order of business for the proclamation was set out, William gazed upwards at the ceiling surveying the grand surroundings – in the palace he knew well as a child.

With the short proceedings at a close, William acknowledged Prime Minister Liz Truss as the party made their way through to the Council Chamber for the second part of the Accession Council.

Liz Truss signs the proclamation
Prime Minister Liz Truss signs the Proclamation of Accession of King Charles III (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

Moments before Part I of the Accession Council began, Cabinet Secretary Simon Case briefly took to the dais, declaring: “The meeting will begin shortly. Please make sure mobile phones are switched off.”

It was just one reminder of how times had changed since the late Queen acceded to the throne more than 70 years ago.

Another reminder came in the form of the two television cameras broadcasting the proceedings from either side of the Gallery, as the ceremony was televised for the first time.

Mrs May said as she waited the start of the Council: “It’s a very solemn very historic occasion and a very sad occasion but we’re here to celebrate a new King.”

She added: “One of the great benefits of out constitution is continuity which gives great reassurance.”

Mr Cameron, stood next to her, added: “A great privilege of this job was the weekly audience with the Queen”, adding that he “drew a lot of strength” from the monarch’s loyal service.

Mr Johnson spoke of a time of renewal and hope.

He said: “It’s a very sad time but it is also one of renewal and hope.

“It’s an absolute privilege to be here.

“Everybody is conscious that nothing like this has happened for seven decades and they are witnessing history, full of hope and confidence.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from UK

The Princess of Wales, the Prince of Wales and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex meeting members of the public at Windsor Castle in Berkshire following the deat (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
William and Kate put on united front with Harry and Meghan at Windsor walkabout
The Princess of Wales, The Prince of Wales and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
Meghan and Harry join William and Kate on walkabout at Windsor Castle
(Anthony Devlin/PA)
London art gallery to host book of condolence in tribute to the Queen
Queen Elizabeth II waits in the Drawing Room before receiving Liz Truss for an audience at Balmoral, Scotland, where she invited the newly elected leader of the Conservative party to become Prime Minister and form a new government. Picture date: Tuesday September 6, 2022.
Queen’s funeral date and other London Bridge plans confirmed
The Prince of Wales has paid tribute to the Queen (Chris Jackson/PA Wire)
The Prince of Wales’s tribute to the Queen in full
Queen Elizabeth II and the now Prince of Wales (Victoria Jones/PA).
William praises ‘Grannie’ in emotional tribute to the Queen
HMP Leyhill. Leyhill minimum-security Prison in Gloucestershire (Anthony Devlin/PA)
Police catch convicted rapist who absconded from prison
The King during an audience with Prime Minister Liz Truss and members of her Cabinet in the 1844 Room, at Buckingham Palace (Jonathan Brady/PA)
King holds audiences with Cabinet members and opposition parties
King Charles III during the Accession Council at St James’s Palace, London, where King Charles III is formally proclaimed monarch (Victoria Jones/PA)
Sir Jeffrey tells of honour at participating in Accession Council
State Trumpeters from the Band of the Household Cavalry (Richard Heathcote/PA)
Trumpet fanfare amid precise pageantry for public proclamation of King’s reign

More from Press and Journal

Mourners have been boarding buses at Balmoral through the day. Photo: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Extra capacity added to Balmoral shuttle buses to take mourners to gates
The Prince of Wales and the Queen during the Accession Council at St James’s Palace (Victoria Jones/PA)
GINGER GAIRDNER: We need to stop relying on peat
0
CR0037 Balmoral pics In pic........ Tributes and flowers outside Balmoral **COMPULSORY BYLINE BELOW** Picture by Wullie Marr / DC Thomson 09-09-2022
Queen's Cortege: Public asked not to throw flowers
0
Members of the Royal Family look at the floral tributes outside Balmoral. Picture by Wullie Marr/DC Thomson.
Royal Family embrace each other as they view countless flowers left at Balmoral gates
Parking charges have been suspended in Elgin after the Queen's death.
Parking charges in Elgin dropped after Queen's death but fees remain across Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire…
0
Kim's corgi tribute outside the gates of Balmoral. Photo: Kami Thomson, September 9, 2022.
Woman travels two hours to Balmoral with homemade corgi tribute
0