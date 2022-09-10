Police catch convicted rapist who absconded from prison

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Police have caught a convicted rapist who absconded from prison more than three months ago.

Sean Phipps, 51, failed to return to HMP Leyhill in South Gloucestershire after being released on a temporary licence to visit Bristol on June 1.

Sean Phipps (Avon and Somerset Police)

Phipps, who has convictions for kidnap and rape, was detained by police in Leicestershire at around 10pm on Friday.

He was then handed over to Avon and Somerset Constabulary.

His capture comes after police made two appeals to the public.

In a statement, the force thanked the public for their support in sharing their appeal.