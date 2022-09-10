William praises ‘Grannie’ in emotional tribute to the Queen

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The Prince of Wales has paid tribute to his “Grannie” the Queen following her death aged 96, saying it would be “some time” before her loss “will truly feel real”.

William also said his children would have “memories that will last their whole lives” from their time spent with the Queen, adding he would “honour her memory” through supporting his father, the King.

King Charles III announced William and Kate as the new Prince and Princess of Wales in his historic address to the nation on Friday evening.

pic.twitter.com/BDm2ZR34Uz — The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) September 10, 2022

He set his affairs in order in the television broadcast, saying he was proud to bestow the title of Prince of Wales on his eldest son and heir.

In a statement released on Saturday afternoon, William said: “On Thursday, the world lost an extraordinary leader, whose commitment to the country, the Realms and the Commonwealth was absolute. So much will be said in the days ahead about the meaning of her historic reign.

“I, however, have lost a grandmother. And while I will grieve her loss, I also feel incredibly grateful. I have had the benefit of The Queen’s wisdom and reassurance into my fifth decade. My wife has had twenty years of her guidance and support. My three children have got to spend holidays with her and create memories that will last their whole lives.

“She was by my side at my happiest moments. And she was by my side during the saddest days of my life. I knew this day would come, but it will be some time before the reality of life without Grannie will truly feel real.”

The title means William is following in his father’s footsteps, and Kate has become the first person since Diana, Princess of Wales to use the title, which Diana held when she was married to Charles.