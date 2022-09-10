William praises ‘Grannie’ in emotional tribute to the Queen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK

William praises ‘Grannie’ in emotional tribute to the Queen

By Press Association
September 10, 2022, 4:48 pm
Queen Elizabeth II and the now Prince of Wales (Victoria Jones/PA).
Queen Elizabeth II and the now Prince of Wales (Victoria Jones/PA).

The Prince of Wales has paid tribute to his “Grannie” the Queen following her death aged 96, saying it would be “some time” before her loss “will truly feel real”.

William also said his children would have “memories that will last their whole lives” from their time spent with the Queen, adding he would “honour her memory” through supporting his father, the King.

King Charles III announced William and Kate as the new Prince and Princess of Wales in his historic address to the nation on Friday evening.

He set his affairs in order in the television broadcast, saying he was proud to bestow the title of Prince of Wales on his eldest son and heir.

In a statement released on Saturday afternoon, William said: “On Thursday, the world lost an extraordinary leader, whose commitment to the country, the Realms and the Commonwealth was absolute. So much will be said in the days ahead about the meaning of her historic reign.

“I, however, have lost a grandmother. And while I will grieve her loss, I also feel incredibly grateful. I have had the benefit of The Queen’s wisdom and reassurance into my fifth decade. My wife has had twenty years of her guidance and support. My three children have got to spend holidays with her and create memories that will last their whole lives.

“She was by my side at my happiest moments. And she was by my side during the saddest days of my life. I knew this day would come, but it will be some time before the reality of life without Grannie will truly feel real.”

The title means William is following in his father’s footsteps, and Kate has become the first person since Diana, Princess of Wales to use the title, which Diana held when she was married to Charles.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from UK

The Princess of Wales, the Prince of Wales and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex meeting members of the public at Windsor Castle in Berkshire following the deat (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
William and Kate put on united front with Harry and Meghan at Windsor walkabout
The Princess of Wales, The Prince of Wales and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
Meghan and Harry join William and Kate on walkabout at Windsor Castle
(Anthony Devlin/PA)
London art gallery to host book of condolence in tribute to the Queen
Queen Elizabeth II waits in the Drawing Room before receiving Liz Truss for an audience at Balmoral, Scotland, where she invited the newly elected leader of the Conservative party to become Prime Minister and form a new government. Picture date: Tuesday September 6, 2022.
Queen’s funeral date and other London Bridge plans confirmed
The Prince of Wales has paid tribute to the Queen (Chris Jackson/PA Wire)
The Prince of Wales’s tribute to the Queen in full
HMP Leyhill. Leyhill minimum-security Prison in Gloucestershire (Anthony Devlin/PA)
Police catch convicted rapist who absconded from prison
The King during an audience with Prime Minister Liz Truss and members of her Cabinet in the 1844 Room, at Buckingham Palace (Jonathan Brady/PA)
King holds audiences with Cabinet members and opposition parties
King Charles III during the Accession Council at St James’s Palace, London, where King Charles III is formally proclaimed monarch (Victoria Jones/PA)
Sir Jeffrey tells of honour at participating in Accession Council
State Trumpeters from the Band of the Household Cavalry (Richard Heathcote/PA)
Trumpet fanfare amid precise pageantry for public proclamation of King’s reign
Handout photo taken with permission from the Twitter feed of @LeftUnityParty of protesters marching to New Scotland Yard, London in a protest over the death of the rapper, Chris Kaba (Left Unity/PA)
Chris Kaba’s family demands suspension of firearms officer who fatally shot him

More from Press and Journal

Mourners have been boarding buses at Balmoral through the day. Photo: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Extra capacity added to Balmoral shuttle buses to take mourners to gates
Queen Elizabeth II and the now Prince of Wales (Victoria Jones/PA).
GINGER GAIRDNER: We need to stop relying on peat
0
CR0037 Balmoral pics In pic........ Tributes and flowers outside Balmoral **COMPULSORY BYLINE BELOW** Picture by Wullie Marr / DC Thomson 09-09-2022
Queen's Cortege: Public asked not to throw flowers
0
Members of the Royal Family look at the floral tributes outside Balmoral. Picture by Wullie Marr/DC Thomson.
Royal Family embrace each other as they view countless flowers left at Balmoral gates
Parking charges have been suspended in Elgin after the Queen's death.
Parking charges in Elgin dropped after Queen's death but fees remain across Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire…
0
Kim's corgi tribute outside the gates of Balmoral. Photo: Kami Thomson, September 9, 2022.
Woman travels two hours to Balmoral with homemade corgi tribute
0