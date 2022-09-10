London art gallery to host book of condolence in tribute to the Queen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
London art gallery to host book of condolence in tribute to the Queen

By Press Association
September 10, 2022, 5:28 pm Updated: September 10, 2022, 5:34 pm
(Anthony Devlin/PA)
(Anthony Devlin/PA)

The Guildhall art gallery is set to open a book of condolence to allow the public to pay their respects to Queen Elizabeth II.

The London venue will house the book in honour of the long-reigning monarch, who died at Balmoral castle on Thursday.

It comes after King Charles III was formally declared the nation’s new monarch on Saturday morning during a meeting of the Accession Council.

Queen Elizabeth II death
King Charles III and the Queen during the Accession Council at St James’s Palace, London (Victoria Jones/PA)

The book will be placed on the upper level of Guildhall art gallery on Sunday, open to the public to sign from 10.30am, with people encouraged to pay their respects.

It is not the first time the gallery has become an outlet for grief, having opened a book of condolence following the London Bridge terror attack in 2017.

Guildhall Art Gallery and London’s Roman Amphitheatre were both closed on Friday to honour the Queen’s passing.

Books of condolence for the Queen were also being opened in churches, theatres and local authorities across the country as well as on the royal website.

The royal family added its “Book of Condolence” to the official website, allowing people from all over the world to send messages of support.

A book of condolence was opened at Cardiff City Hall on Friday, with people encouraged to leave floral tributes outside the building.

One of the messages left with the flowers read: “Thank you for a lifetime of dedication. You will always be in our hearts.”

Another said: “Lilies for our beautiful Queen Lilibet. We will mourn you forever.”

Inside City Hall, Cardiff’s Lord Mayor, councillor Graham Hinchey​, said: “Queen Elizabeth II dedicated her entire life to the service of this country, and has been a reassuring and steadfast presence at times of war, social and political unrest, and throughout the recent pandemic.

Queen Elizabeth II Biden
President Joe Biden signs a condolence book at the British Embassy in Washington (Susan Walsh/PA)

“Before becoming Queen in 1952 she was awarded a freeman of the city of Cardiff in 1948.

“And this city has been honoured to welcome her on many occasions during her reign, most recently to the official opening of the Senedd in October last year.

“It is with great sadness that the capital city of Wales will now join the rest of the nation in mourning the ending of a remarkable life and reign.”

Books of condolence have also been opened at locations across Northern Ireland and Glasgow Lord Provost Jacqueline McLaren, in her role as Lord Lieutenant, was the first signatory in a book of condolence at City Chambers in Glasgow.

President Joe Biden also signed a condolence book at the British Embassy in Washington on Thursday after news of the death.

