William and Kate put on united front with Harry and Meghan at Windsor walkabout

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK

William and Kate put on united front with Harry and Meghan at Windsor walkabout

By Press Association
September 10, 2022, 6:28 pm Updated: September 10, 2022, 11:04 pm
The Prince and Princess of Wales and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex (Chris Jackson/PA)
The Prince and Princess of Wales and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex (Chris Jackson/PA)

The Prince and Princess of Wales put on a united front with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex as they joined forces on a walkabout at Windsor Castle.

As the couple’s first engagement under their new titles, William and Kate were joined by Harry and Meghan for the first time since Commonwealth Day on March 9 2020.

They inspected flowers and balloons before a walkabout at the venue on Saturday.

A royal source said the Prince of Wales asked his brother and his wife to join them in viewing the tributes.

The source said: “The Prince of Wales invited the Duke and Duchess to join him and the Princess of Wales earlier.”

The last time William was joined in public by his brother at Windsor Castle was at the funeral of the Duke of Edinburgh in April last year.

Both couples left in the same vehicle as the engagement, which lasted more than 40 minutes, came to a close.

All four were dressed in black as they walked along the gates of the castle.

At one point during the walkabout, Meghan was seen being given a close hug by a young girl in the crowd.

The duke and duchess held hands as they looked at the tributes, with Harry at one point affectionately putting his hand on Meghan’s back.

Queen Elizabeth II death
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex and the Prince and Princess of Wales, view flowers left by members of the public (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

Each member of the royal family was seen pointing at different tributes and discussing them amongst each other as members of the crowd waved at them.

William and Kate and Harry and Meghan then greeted well-wishers at Windsor Castle with a number holding up mobile phones to take a photo of the royals.

A crowd at the castle broke out into applause as the couples approached members of the public and spoke to them.

William was seen speaking intently to a member of the crowd, at one moment shaking a woman’s hand. Both William and Kate could be seen thanking people.

Kate crouched down at one moment and began speaking to a child who had started to cry.

The child stopped crying when Kate approached her.

Meghan was also seen shaking the hands of several children and well-wishers at Windsor.

She walked over to a section of the crowd and approached a teenager, who was seen putting her hand over her mouth in shock.

The duchess and her husband spoke briefly for a few moments and Meghan could be seen assuring a young girl by putting her hand on her shoulder.

The girl then said: “Can I have a hug?” and Meghan was seen nodding, before leaning in and giving her a big hug.

Queen Elizabeth II death
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

The touching moment was filmed by other members in the crowd.

The duke and duchess were handed bunches of flowers which they both accepted.

William and Kate were also given bunches of flowers by members of the crowd as one visitor waved a Welsh flag in the background.

At one moment, a small Paddington Bear was given to William, which he passed on to an aide.

He was seen lightly touching Kate’s back at one moment as she crouched down again to speak to a child at the front of the gates.

The crowd was heard chatting excitedly and taking photographs as William and Kate and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex stopped to speak to each person at the front of the barriers.

The royal couples walked along separately from one another, with William and Kate speaking to people on one side of the road and Harry and Meghan speaking to people on the other side of the road.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from UK

A tribute to Queen Elizabeth II is displayed on a screen outside the Senedd Building in Cardiff (PA)
Welsh Parliament holds minute’s silence for Queen as members pay tribute
People make their way along the Long Walk towards Cambridge Gate outside Windsor Castle (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Windsor churches pay tribute to the Queen as large crowds visit town
An Accession Proclamation Ceremony at Mercat Cross, Edinburgh (Jane Barlow/PA)
Woman arrested after protester holds anti-monarchy sign in Edinburgh
An official Proclamation ceremony takes place at Hillsborough Castle (Kelvin Boyes/PA)
Pageantry and procession in the rain in Hillsborough
King Charles and Carol Vorderman (Arthur Edwards/The Sun/PA)
Carol Vorderman pays tribute to Charles: ‘Long live the King’
Corgis brought joy to the Queen through her life. Photo: PA
What will happen to the Queen's corgis?
The demand for Queen souvenirs and memorabilia has surged following her death (William Janes/PA)
Memorabilia shop customers double overnight after Queen’s death
People march through Belfast city centre during the Time for Truth rally (Liam McBurney/PA)
Rally calls for scrapping of Government’s controversial Troubles legacy plan
King Charles III will have his own cypher, suggesting he is set to receive new red despatch boxes to mark the start of his reign (PA)
What is the story behind the monarch’s famous red box?
A marmalade sandwich with a note saying: “A marmalade sandwich for your journey, Ma’am” – a nod to Queen Elizabeth II’s association with Paddington Bear (Aine Fox/PA)
Scores of sunflowers left to honour the ‘joy and happiness’ Queen brought

More from Press and Journal

farmers guard of honour
Queen’s cortege: Deeside farmers line up tractors in guard of honour near Banchory
0
'She loved this community, we loved her': Ballater says final farewell to Queen
0
The man was surrounded by officers at Duthie Park.
Police surround man holding eggs in Aberdeen on Queen's cortege route as woman arrested…
0
The Prince and Princess of Wales and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex (Chris Jackson/PA)
Here's what happens next as Queen's journey from Balmoral reaches Edinburgh
It is important to have your blood pressure checked regularly.
Could stress be giving me high blood pressure?
0
The Prince and Princess of Wales and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex (Chris Jackson/PA)
Weekend court roll - police predators and rogue traders