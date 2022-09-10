Charles will be a brilliant King, says Cameron

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK

Charles will be a brilliant King, says Cameron

By Press Association
September 10, 2022, 9:42 pm Updated: September 10, 2022, 10:24 pm
Charles and then prime minister David Cameron (Chris Jackson/PA)
Charles and then prime minister David Cameron (Chris Jackson/PA)

King Charles is set to become a “brilliant” monarch after serving the “longest apprenticeship in history”, David Cameron has said.

The former prime minister disclosed that when he was in office, he had audiences with the then Prince of Wales so Charles could prepare for the day when, as sovereign, he was holding weekly meetings with the premier.

“I had audiences with Prince Charles when Queen Elizabeth II was on the throne because he wanted to start thinking about how to conduct those audiences,” Mr Cameron told the BBC’s Sunday With Laura Kuenssberg programme – in an interview to be broadcast on Sunday.

Former prime ministers David Cameron and Theresa May at the Accession Council
Former prime ministers David Cameron and Theresa May at the Accession Council (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

“From what I saw he will be brilliant at that job. Brilliant at listening, brilliant at asking questions, giving wise advice and sage counsel. This has probably been the longest apprenticeship in history.”

He said that, like his mother, the new King was a “superb diplomat” and predicted he would prove a “very worthy successor” when it came to supporting the British government of the day abroad.

“I saw him in action at Commonwealth heads of government meetings and he knows everybody personally, he interacts with them brilliantly,” Mr Cameron said.

“The soft power that the British monarch brings to help a prime minister and a government with all those international relations, it was obviously outstanding under Queen Elizabeth II.

Charles and Camilla with the then prime minister Tony Blair
Charles and Camilla with the then prime minister Tony Blair (Johnny Green/PA)

“I think you will see Charles III will be a very worthy successor in that regard.”

His comments were echoed by another former premier, Sir Tony Blair, who said the King was well prepared for what lay ahead.

Writing in The Sunday Times, he said: “I feel for King Charles at this moment of heavy responsibility. But I also believe in him.

“Reinforced by his mother’s example, his attachment to duty is clear. He is an intelligent, caring and good man. His sense of service to his people and his love for them will be as profound as hers.

“Do not imagine for an instant that in the long years past he has not watched, absorbed and thought about what it means to be king. He is well prepared and, I have no doubt, resilient for the task ahead.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from UK

Pipe Major Scott Methven from the Royal Regiment of Scotland (Scott Methven/PA)
The Queen’s Piper: We used to have a great laugh
A tribute to Queen Elizabeth II is displayed on a screen outside the Senedd Building in Cardiff (PA)
Welsh Parliament holds minute’s silence for Queen as members pay tribute
People make their way along the Long Walk towards Cambridge Gate outside Windsor Castle (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Windsor churches pay tribute to the Queen as large crowds visit town
An Accession Proclamation Ceremony at Mercat Cross, Edinburgh (Jane Barlow/PA)
Woman arrested after protester holds anti-monarchy sign in Edinburgh
An official Proclamation ceremony takes place at Hillsborough Castle (Kelvin Boyes/PA)
Pageantry and procession in the rain in Hillsborough
King Charles and Carol Vorderman (Arthur Edwards/The Sun/PA)
Carol Vorderman pays tribute to Charles: ‘Long live the King’
Corgis brought joy to the Queen through her life. Photo: PA
What will happen to the Queen's corgis?
The demand for Queen souvenirs and memorabilia has surged following her death (William Janes/PA)
Memorabilia shop customers double overnight after Queen’s death
People march through Belfast city centre during the Time for Truth rally (Liam McBurney/PA)
Rally calls for scrapping of Government’s controversial Troubles legacy plan
King Charles III will have his own cypher, suggesting he is set to receive new red despatch boxes to mark the start of his reign (PA)
What is the story behind the monarch’s famous red box?

More from Press and Journal

farmers guard of honour
Queen’s cortege: Deeside farmers line up tractors in guard of honour near Banchory
0
'She loved this community, we loved her': Ballater says final farewell to Queen
0
The man was surrounded by officers at Duthie Park.
Police surround man holding eggs in Aberdeen on Queen's cortege route as woman arrested…
0
Charles and then prime minister David Cameron (Chris Jackson/PA)
Here's what happens next as Queen's journey from Balmoral reaches Edinburgh
It is important to have your blood pressure checked regularly.
Could stress be giving me high blood pressure?
0
Charles and then prime minister David Cameron (Chris Jackson/PA)
Weekend court roll - police predators and rogue traders