Catherine Zeta-Jones: Queen’s death made me homesick but proud of my heritage

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment Music

Catherine Zeta-Jones: Queen’s death made me homesick but proud of my heritage

By Press Association
September 11, 2022, 1:26 am Updated: September 11, 2022, 7:25 am
Catherine Zeta-Jones: Queen’s death made me homesick but proud of my heritage (Ben Birchall/PA)
Catherine Zeta-Jones: Queen’s death made me homesick but proud of my heritage (Ben Birchall/PA)

Catherine Zeta-Jones says she felt like she “lost a real family member” following the death of the Queen, and that the news had made her “homesick” but “proud of my heritage”.

The Welsh actress, 52, said the monarch had been “a real inspiration” and a figure of “power and respect”.

Tributes from famous faces poured in from both home and abroad following the announcement of the Queen’s death on Thursday.

Speaking at the Disney’s D23 Expo on Saturday, Zeta-Jones said she had called her family back home and “felt like a little piece of me had gone”.

“I’m a big royalist and I love the royal family and what they do for our country,” she told the PA news agency.

“As a girl growing up in Wales, in Britain, in the UK, I had my mum who was the strongest, safest person to be with but I also had a queen.

“And I don’t just mean that she was a queen sitting on a throne, we’re at Disney where queens and princesses are the topic du jour, but a woman who was a real inspiration.

“I’m in a country that has never had a woman as a figure of leadership, of power and of respect, and so I shall miss her dearly.”

She continued: “I kept calling my mother on FaceTime and going ‘do you feel how I feel?’ and they said ‘yeah’.

“I don’t know whether it’s because I’m British but I just felt like a little piece of me had gone.”

“There will never be a queen in my lifetime again, but it was a very strange feeling. (I felt) very homesick, very proud of my heritage.”

Zeta-Jones told PA she believed King Charles would do “an exceptional job” as “the baton was passed”.

Cannes Joanne Whalley
Joanne Whalley, star of the 1988 fantasy film Willow and the 2022 follow-up series of the same name, said the news had ‘stopped me in my tracks’ (Anthony Harvey/PA)

Warwick Davis, who is known for his roles in Star Wars and various British comedy series, paid tribute to the Queen as someone “who sacrificed her life basically for us”.

“I was very, very sad to hear of her passing,” he told AP, speaking at D23.

“I’m a royalist, I respect the monarchy, and I think it’s a great thing for the United Kingdom to have a monarchy.

“I’d love to have met Her Majesty but didn’t get the opportunity sadly, but I have been to royal events at Buckingham Palace in the past which have been lovely.

“She’s someone who sacrificed her life basically for us and making the world a better place in general.”

Joanne Whalley, Davies’ co star in the 1988 fantasy film Willow and the 2022 follow-up series of the same name, said the news had “stopped me in my tracks”.

“I didn’t know what to think because it’s the unthinkable,” the English actress told PA at D23.

“I think a lot of people think the same whether you agree with the monarchy or whatever.

“All politics aside… what a woman. It’s so ingrained in all our experiences. We all share this symbol for good.

“I don’t think we’ve all digested it yet. What a sad, sad day.”

Back in the UK, other British acting talent including Daniel Craig, Dick Van Dyke, Stephen Fry, Dame Joanna Lumley and Dame Helen Mirren all hailed the monarch and her contribution to the nation.

Musical stars including Sir Elton John, Sir Rod Stewart and Sir Paul McCartney all reflected on their encounters and experiences of performing for the Queen.

Sir Paul shared decades of intimate memories with the monarch that had come “flooding back” after her death, which stretched from 1965 to 2018, when he had made her “giggle slightly”.

Theatre – Royal Variety Performance – Palladium, London
The daughter of Dame Vera Lynn says her mother would have been ‘terribly upset’ about news of the Queen’s death, having known her since the monarch’s 16th birthday (PA)

Sir Elton dedicated his final live show in Toronto on Thursday to the Queen, as did pop megastar Harry Styles, who encouraged audiences at his show at Madison Square Garden to applaud the monarch’s seven decades of service.

Dame Vera Lynn’s daughter, Victoria Lewis-Jones, said her mother would have been “terribly upset” about the news of the monarch’s death, having known her since the late monarch’s 16th birthday.

In a statement shared with PA, Ms Lewis-Jones recalled her mother’s experiences with the monarch and their shared dedication to charitable work.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Music

Stormzy (PA)
Stormzy offers support to family of Chris Kaba during London protest
Ricky Martin (PA)
Ricky Martin faces sexual assault complaint
The Queen meets Sir Andrew Lloyd Webber – now Lord Andrew Lloyd-Webber – in 2012 (Dave Thompson/PA)
Andrew Lloyd Webber: Paying respects to Queen at Palace ‘was least I could do’
Katherine Jenkins (Beresford Hodge/PA)
I always admired Charles because he really cares, says Katherine Jenkins
Former Pop Idol star Darius Campbell Danesh died from “inhalation of chloroethane”, the Southern Minnesota Regional Medical Examiner’s Office has confirmed (Alamy/PA)
Darius Campbell Danesh died of ‘inhalation of chloroethane’ – medical examiner
Dolly Parton has paid tribute to the Queen (Yui Mok/PA)
Dolly Parton leads tributes from US artists who met and performed for the Queen
Sir Paul McCartney shares decades of ‘privileged’ interactions with the Queen (Dave Thompson/PA)
Sir Paul McCartney shares decades of ‘privileged’ interactions with the Queen
Dame Vera Lynn would be ‘terribly upset’ over Queen’s death, says her daughter (Martin Keene/PA)
Dame Vera Lynn would be ‘terribly upset’ over Queen’s death, says her daughter
Country music star Garth Brooks performs in Dublin (Brian Lawless/PA)
Garth Brooks thrills fans at long-awaited Dublin concert
Katie Gregson MacLeod' was given advice by Lewis Capaldi. Picture by Meg Henderson.
Inverness Tik Tok sensation Katie Gregson-MacLeod reveals advice from superstar Lewis Capaldi
0

More from Press and Journal

To go with story by Ewan Cameron. On the Beat - Inspector Lesley Clark, Kittybrewster Community Policing Team Picture shows; Inspector Lesley Clark, Kittybrewster Community Policing Team . N/A. Supplied by Police Scotland Date; Unknown
On the Beat: Dedicated police patrols in Kittybrewster to keep streets safer
Rab finds a great calm in music. It helped with the Godzilla the Goo incident.
RAB MCNEIL: Music helped me overcome Godzilla the Goo
0
FIT FOR A QUEEN: The Royal Train steams through Deeside to Ballater.
The Royal Rail: Why the former Deeside Railway was so important to the Royal…
0
Scotland Women could be just two games from a second consecutive Women's World Cup.
Rachel Corsie: The Scotland Women's group chat is buzzing after World Cup play-off draw…
0
The Steading at Hill Of Fechel has countryside views and landscaped gardens.
Six attractive properties for sale now in the north and north-east
0
The magic of Disney is still very much alive and well - for young and old alike.
Walt Disney World still casts a magical spell after 50 years
0