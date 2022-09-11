Charles to be proclaimed King in ceremony at Cardiff Castle

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK

Charles to be proclaimed King in ceremony at Cardiff Castle

By Press Association
September 11, 2022, 2:46 am
King Charles will be proclaimed the monarch at a ceremony in Cardiff Castle on Sunday (PA)
King Charles will be proclaimed the monarch at a ceremony in Cardiff Castle on Sunday (PA)

Charles is to be proclaimed King at a ceremony at Cardiff Castle on Sunday.

The former Prince of Wales ascended to the throne following the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, on Thursday.

He was then formally proclaimed King at a historic ceremony in St James’s Palace following a meeting of the accession council during which Charles swore an oath to privy counsellors.

Proclamations will take place in other parts of the UK, including Wales, at about midday today.

Up to 2,000 people will be allowed to attend the event, with spaces inside the grounds available on a first come, first served basis. Gates are expected to open at 10am.

Duke of Edinburgh death
The Welsh flag which has been flying at half-mast since the death of the Queen, will be at full-mast during the ceremony (Ben Birchall/PA)

Several main roads through the city centre are due to be closed between 7am and 2pm.

Prior to the Proclamation, 26 men of the 3rd Battalion the Royal Welsh – supported by the Band of the Royal Welsh and accompanied by the regimental mascot, a Welsh billy goat called Shenkin – will march from City Hall at 11.25am along Boulevard de Nantes, North Road and Duke Street to Cardiff Castle.

At the castle, the Wales Herald of Arms Extraordinary, Tom Lloyd, will make the proclamation in English and the Lord Lieutenant of South Glamorgan, Morfudd Meredith, will proclaim King Charles in Welsh.

After the readings, members of 104th Regiment of the Royal Artillery will fire a 21-gun salute before the singing of God Save The King and Hen Wlad Fy Nhadau, Wales’ national anthem.

Queen Elizabeth II death
A 21-gun salute will be fired to mark King Charles III being proclaimed in Wales (Ben Birchall/PA)

It will be the third time in three days that canon fire has resounded across the city to mark both the Queen’s death and her son Charles’s accession to the throne.

Flags on the castle and council buildings, which were at half-mast were returned to full-mast on Saturday, to coincide with the Reading of the Principal Proclamation of the new monarch in London.

Flags will return to half-mast at 1pm on Sunday after the Proclamation is read in Cardiff.

The Senedd has also been recalled on Sunday at 3pm to allow members to pay tribute to the Queen.

However, all other business has been suspended until after the state funeral.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from UK

Australia will have a bank holiday to mark a national day of mourning for the late Queen following her state funeral (Fiona Hanson/PA)
Australia declares a bank holiday for national day of mourning for Queen
Catherine Zeta-Jones: Queen’s death made me homesick but proud of my heritage (Ben Birchall/PA)
Catherine Zeta-Jones: Queen’s death made me homesick but proud of my heritage
King Charles III signs an oath to uphold the security of the Church in Scotland during the Accession Council at St James’s Palace, London, where King Charles III is formally proclaimed monarch. Charles automatically became King on the death of his mother, but the Accession Council, attended by Privy Councillors, confirms his role. Picture date: Saturday September 10, 2022.
Charles asks for removal of offending pen holder
Harry, Meghan and Archie as a baby (Toby Melville/PA)
Palace waits for information on Archie and Lili’s titles before website change
Charles and then prime minister David Cameron (Chris Jackson/PA)
Charles will be a brilliant King, says Cameron
A double rainbow is seen over Elizabeth Tower in Westminster, London on the day of the Queen’s death (Ian West/PA)
House of Commons tributes to the Queen end after more than 18 hours
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex and the Prince and Princess of Wales view flowers left by members of the public at Windsor Castle in Berkshire (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
Prince of Wales and Duke of Sussex appear relaxed together during Windsor visit
Picture by Wullie Marr / DC Thomson
GALLERY: Mourners pay their respects to Her Majesty
Camilla is being referred to as Queen Consort (Victoria Jones/PA)
Camilla as ‘The Queen’ is a question for the future, King’s spokesman says
King Charles III greets members of the public (James Manning/PA)
King and Queen shake hands with well-wishers at Clarence House

More from Press and Journal

Former president David Geddes, pictured with the Queen and King Charles, at the Braemar Gathering in 2018, said the monarch relished in the games each year whist enjoying the days festivities. Picture by Kenny Elrick.
Former Braemar Gathering president remembers Queen as animated patron who supported tradition and heritage
0
A cyclist carries flowers on his back on his way to Balmoral. Photo: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
Moments of brightness in the Ballater sun as Deeside mourns favourite resident
0
Picture by Wullie Marr / DC Thomson
GALLERY: Mourners pay their respects to Her Majesty
Saturday morning mourners at the gates of Balmoral. Picture by Wullie Marr/DC Thomson.
Queen's cortege: All the road closures in Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire
0
Queen Elizabeth died peacefully at Balmoral.
Queen's cortege: What will weather be like on Deeside and in Aberdeen?
0
To go with story by Kieran Beattie. Featured image for story about duthie park queen cortege Picture shows; Featured image for story about duthie park queen cortege . na. Supplied by Mhorvan Park Date; Unknown
Queen's cortege: Here's everything you need to know
0