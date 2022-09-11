What the papers say – September 11

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
What the papers say – September 11

By Press Association
September 11, 2022, 4:08 am
Possible healing within the royal family is the topic of most of the mastheads on the first weekend following the Queen’s death.

The Sunday Times opts for simplicity with a striking black-and-white photograph of the late monarch as a young woman.

“Feuding royals in show of unity”, states The Sun on Sunday with a photograph of the Prince and Princess of Wales alongside the Duke and Duchess of Sussex on Saturday.

The black-clad royals’ walk at Windsor Castle also features on the Sunday Express, Daily Star and Sunday Mirror, which all say the four have been reunited for “granny”.

Sunday People covers the group’s mourning under the headline “Peace for gran”, with The Independent reporting a bank holiday has been declared for the state funeral on September 19.

William, Kate, Harry and Meghan are shown in a wider shot on The Sunday Telegraph, with the heir quoted as saying his late grandmother had been there for their “happiest moments and saddest days”.

The Observer has a different focus, with a front-page photo of the King above an article on Russian forces retreating as Ukraine’s offensive surges.

