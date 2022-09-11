Members of TV show Hunted to swap suits for jogging bottoms for cancer awareness

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK

Members of TV show Hunted to swap suits for jogging bottoms for cancer awareness

By Press Association
September 11, 2022, 7:02 am
Team of hunters taking part in the challenge (Jean-Pascal Barbe/PA)
Team of hunters taking part in the challenge (Jean-Pascal Barbe/PA)

Members of TV show Hunted are to swap their suits for jogging bottoms as they aim to climb the highest peaks across 94 counties to raise awareness for cancer.

Over the weekend, the team of 26 are to begin the challenge by climbing 11 peaks including Ben Nevis in Inverness-shire on Saturday and Leith Hill in Surrey on Sunday, with a total of 91 to be completed by September 30.

The TV show Hunted sees contestants go on the run for around 25 days, with a team of ‘hunters’ composed of former and serving police, intelligence personnel, and on-foot teams aiming to find them, and there is also a celebrity version which raises funds for Stand Up To Cancer.

Group of people standing next to each other
Hunted team members donning their Peak Aid t-shirts in order to take on the peaks (Jean-Pascal Barbe is the third person on the back row) (Jean-Pascal Barbe/PA)

Jean-Pascal Barbe, 39, who starred as a hunter in the regular series in 2021 and will be taking on the challenge, told the PA news agency that the pancreatic cancer diagnosis of friend Dawn Rhoden in 2021 acted as the inspiration behind the challenge.

“On the show Hunted, I met George Rhoden who was a retired DI in the Metropolitan Police and he was quite a great inspiration for me because he kind of set up the Black Police Association and I guess he kind of set the precedent for working in the police and doing it successfully,” the detective from Bedfordshire said.

“Anyway, met him, worked with him and he was kind of like a mentor to me and I met his wife Dawn and she effectively is the reason why he is the way he is and I was very inspired by them.”

Jean-Pascal Barbe running with his son Alfred Olivier, 6 (Jean-Pascal Barbe/PA)

While filming for that series, Mr Barbe was told some “terrible news” about Mrs Rhoden.

“We just found out that while we were filming that Dawn has been diagnosed with cancer, the late stages of it, so she is going to have to go through very aggressive treatment,” he said.

“So after filming, a few of us got together and said we should do something about it and took on this challenge to give her a bit of a hope.”

Mr Barbe’s father also passed away with pancreatic cancer when he was 12.

He added that training for the challenge has left his and his team “hanging” at various moments and questioning why they ever thought the challenge would be easy.

“I don’t know if you’ve seen three blokes essentially trying to run up a stairs, it is like that, panting, maybe a little bit if crying,” he said.

“Then we thought, hold on, we said we were going to do 91 of these.

“Did we actually think before we acted? Clearly not.

“But we started it, so we will get ourselves up there.”

Group standing next to each other
Jean-Pascal Barbe (fifth in the lineup) said that half of the fundraising target will be used to fund Dawn’s treatment (Jean-Pascal Barbe/PA)

Hoping to raise £50,000, which will be split equally between Cancer Research UK as well as to support Dawn with her cancer treatment, Mr Barbe said that it has been encouraging to see the support for the challenge so far.

“We’ve raised nearly £1,000 and yesterday we had a pledge from a clothing manufacturer up in Durham, who are going to give us £1,000 and we have only just launched”, he said.

People have also been encouraged to support the cause by carrying out their own challenges “whether it’s running, rowing, cycling, going up or down your stairs”.

“It’s not necessarily about climbing Ben Nevis or Snowden, it’s doing something of a similar distance because then you’re showing support and doing something, which is kind of like reaching your peak,” he added.

More information about the challenge can be found here: https://givepenny.com/donate2/peakaid/oneoff/amount

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from UK

What the papers say – September 11 (PA)
What the papers say – September 11
King Charles will be proclaimed the monarch at a ceremony in Cardiff Castle on Sunday (PA)
Charles to be proclaimed King in ceremony at Cardiff Castle
Australia will have a bank holiday to mark a national day of mourning for the late Queen following her state funeral (Fiona Hanson/PA)
Australia declares a bank holiday for national day of mourning for Queen
Catherine Zeta-Jones: Queen’s death made me homesick but proud of my heritage (Ben Birchall/PA)
Catherine Zeta-Jones: Queen’s death made me homesick but proud of my heritage
King Charles III signs an oath to uphold the security of the Church in Scotland during the Accession Council at St James’s Palace, London, where King Charles III is formally proclaimed monarch. Charles automatically became King on the death of his mother, but the Accession Council, attended by Privy Councillors, confirms his role. Picture date: Saturday September 10, 2022.
Charles asks for removal of offending pen holder
Harry, Meghan and Archie as a baby (Toby Melville/PA)
Palace waits for information on Archie and Lili’s titles before website change
Charles and then prime minister David Cameron (Chris Jackson/PA)
Charles will be a brilliant King, says Cameron
A double rainbow is seen over Elizabeth Tower in Westminster, London on the day of the Queen’s death (Ian West/PA)
House of Commons tributes to the Queen end after more than 18 hours
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex and the Prince and Princess of Wales view flowers left by members of the public at Windsor Castle in Berkshire (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
Prince of Wales and Duke of Sussex appear relaxed together during Windsor visit
Picture by Wullie Marr / DC Thomson
GALLERY: Mourners pay their respects to Her Majesty

More from Press and Journal

To go with story by Ewan Cameron. On the Beat - Inspector Lesley Clark, Kittybrewster Community Policing Team Picture shows; Inspector Lesley Clark, Kittybrewster Community Policing Team . N/A. Supplied by Police Scotland Date; Unknown
On the Beat: Dedicated police patrols in Kittybrewster to keep streets safer
Rab finds a great calm in music. It helped with the Godzilla the Goo incident.
RAB MCNEIL: Music helped me overcome Godzilla the Goo
0
FIT FOR A QUEEN: The Royal Train steams through Deeside to Ballater.
The Royal Rail: Why the former Deeside Railway was so important to the Royal…
0
Scotland Women could be just two games from a second consecutive Women's World Cup.
Rachel Corsie: The Scotland Women's group chat is buzzing after World Cup play-off draw…
0
The Steading at Hill Of Fechel has countryside views and landscaped gardens.
Six attractive properties for sale now in the north and north-east
0
To go with story by Bryan Rutherford. An enraged domestic abuser ripped off a door handle and launched it towards his partner and into their baby's nursery, a court has heard Picture shows; Peter Groat, DOB 01/04/2001, of Frithside Street in Fraserburgh. N/A. Supplied by Facebook (public image) Date; Unknown
Abusive father-of-two punched partner as she cradled their newborn baby