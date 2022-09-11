5,000 Muslim men to pledge allegiance and loyalty to nation over weekend

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
5,000 Muslim men to pledge allegiance and loyalty to nation over weekend

By Press Association
September 11, 2022, 10:36 am
Muslim men say prayers and pay tribute to the Queen (Ahmadiyya Muslim Youth Association UK/PA)
Muslim men say prayers and pay tribute to the Queen (Ahmadiyya Muslim Youth Association UK/PA)

Around 5,000 young British Muslim men are to pledge their allegiance and loyalty to the nation, with a special exhibition paying tribute to the Queen and a book of condolence, over the weekend.

Members of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community from across the UK are meeting in Hampshire as part of their National Ijtema, which is a three-day Islamic congregation.

Man looking at wall
An exhibition has been launched to pay tribute to the Queen (Ahmadiyya Muslim Youth Association UK/PA)

Planning for the Ijtema began in November 2021 by members of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Youth Association and, originally, a series of indoor and outdoor sports and academic competitions were organised.

However, following the death of the Queen on Thursday, the sporting activities have been replaced by a special exhibition which pays tribute to the monarch and a book of condolence, which will be signed by attendees.

The Ahmadiyya Muslim Community flag, which is usually hoisted to begin festivities, has been flown at half-mast over the weekend to follow traditions across the country.

Flags flying in the sky
Flags flying at half-mast (Ahmadiyya Muslim Youth Association UK/PA)

A pledge of allegiance will also be chanted, led by the worldwide Caliph and Head of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community, His Holiness Hazrat Mirza Masroor Ahmad, which includes a promise to serve and protect Great Britain.

Mr Ahmad said: “The death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II is a truly great loss for the United Kingdom and Commonwealth.

“Ahmadi Muslims will remain forever grateful for the way Her Majesty served her people with immense dignity, grace and unwavering dedication throughout her long reign.”

Man signing a book
A Muslim man signs the book of condolence (Ahmadiyya Muslim Youth Association UK/PA)

Abdul Quddus Arif, president of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Youth Association, said: “As British Muslims, we are saddened by the demise of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II and we stand together with the nation during this difficult time.

“We pledge our loyalty to Great Britain and King Charles III and we hope and pray that this country continues to prosper under the reign of our new King.”

– The youth event is taking place at Old Park Farm in Sickles Lane, Kingsley, Hampshire, from September 9 to September 11.

