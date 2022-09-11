Monarchy will be more informal under King Charles says Gordon Brown

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK

Monarchy will be more informal under King Charles says Gordon Brown

By Press Association
September 11, 2022, 11:34 am Updated: September 11, 2022, 11:38 am
The monarchy will gradually evolve under King Charles, former prime ministers have suggested (PA)
The monarchy will gradually evolve under King Charles, former prime ministers have suggested (PA)

The monarchy will gradually evolve under King Charles, former prime ministers have suggested.

Gordon Brown said he believes the new sovereign will bring in a more informal, Scandinavian-style monarchy in the years ahead.

“I think that what Prince Charles has already indicated is that the monarchy is going to be smaller,” he told the BBC’s Sunday With Laura Kuenssberg programme.

“It’s going to be more like a Scandinavian monarchy in the future, but not in a bad way – more informal.

“He stopped as he entered Buckingham Palace and talked to people in the crowd, and that was a signal that he was sending that he wanted people to feel that he was approachable.”

Theresa May said while she expects the monarchy to continue to adapt to changing times, the public expect a sense of continuity.

“If you look at the royal family, they have been steadily evolving a different approach, a different way of doing things over time and I am sure King Charles will continue to take that forward,” she told the programme.

(Left-right front) Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer, former prime ministers Tony Blair, Gordon Brown, Boris Johnson, David Cameron, Theresa May and John Major ahead of the Accession Council ceremony
From left: Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer with former prime ministers Tony Blair, Gordon Brown, Boris Johnson, David Cameron, Theresa May and John Major at the Accession Council ceremony (PA)

“Of course, he is a different person and he may want to change things in some ways, but I think, critically, as the Queen did, any change in the way things are done would be done gradually and very carefully.

“I think they (the public) will expect that sense of continuity, but also that sense that the world has been changing, continues to change, so a willingness to evolve alongside that.

“I think that what they will hope and what they will get is that deep interest in people which Her Majesty had.  And King Charles, I believe, has that too – a deep concern for people.”

David Cameron said the new King is well-prepared for what lies ahead, having served “probably the longest apprenticeship in history”.

Charles chats with then prime minister David Cameron
Charles chats with then prime minister David Cameron (PA)

He said that when he was in office, he had audiences with the then-prince of Wales so Charles could prepare for the day when, as sovereign, he holds weekly meetings with the prime minister.

“From what I saw he will be brilliant at that job; brilliant at listening, brilliant at asking questions, giving wise advice and sage counsel. This has probably been the longest apprenticeship in history,” he told the programme.

Mr Cameron said that, like his mother, the new King is a “superb diplomat” and predicts he will prove a “very worthy successor” when it comes to supporting the British government abroad.

“I saw him in action at Commonwealth heads of government meetings and he knows every leader personally. He interacts with them brilliantly,” Mr Cameron said.

“The soft power that the British monarch brings to help a prime minister and a government with all those international relations, it was obviously outstanding under Queen Elizabeth II.

“I think you will see Charles III will be a very worthy successor in that regard.”

Mr Brown said he believes the King will travel widely.

“I think what he was saying when he spoke on Friday was that he is going to set aside his charities and interests in favour of concentrating 100% on the duties of the monarch,” he said.

“I think that will involve a huge amount of travelling. I think that will involve travelling not just in Britain but across the world.

“That is a good thing for Britain, that we have a monarch who is prepared to be outward looking, who is prepared to speak countries right across the world.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from UK

The Australian Prime Minister has faced backlash from the business and health care sector following the announcement of a one-off bank holiday to mark a national day of mourning for the late Queen (ABC/AP)
Australian PM facing backlash for ‘short-notice’ bank holiday for Queen’s death
What the papers say (PA)
What the papers say – September 12
Dalian Atkinson died after being Tasered (PA)
Trial of police officer accused of assaulting Dalian Atkinson to begin
Sir Mark Rowley, who starts work as Metropolitan Police Commissioner on Monday (Metropolitan Police/PA)
New boss of Britain’s biggest police force to start work
Charles’s style is set to be one that focuses on interaction with the public (PA)
Charles shows signs of being an open and informal King
Buckingham Palace (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
King to stay at Clarence House while major works completed at Buckingham Palace
King Charles III during a reception with Realm High Commissioners and their spouses in the Bow Room at Buckingham Palace (Victoria Jones/PA)
What are Charles III’s duties and powers as King?
Officials expect queues to see the Queen’s lying in state could last 12 hours and stretch for miles as rail firms warn trains will be ‘extremely busy’ (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Mourners warned they may queue for 12 hours to see the Queen
Scott Wilcock stood next to his mural to the Queen at the Queens Arms pub in Manchester (Scott Wilcock/PA)
Graffiti artist ‘honoured’ to paint tribute to the Queen at pub named after her
Pallbearers carry the Queen’s coffin (PA)
What happens next? Day by day after the death of the Queen

More from Press and Journal

Her Majesty will be moved to St Giles' Cathedral on Monday. Picture by Andrew Milligan/PA Wire
King to arrive in Edinburgh as Queen's coffin moved to St Giles' Cathedral for…
0
Couple looking at energy bill.
What does the energy bill cap mean for you? Here's what you need to…
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. Court Picture shows; Glen Wilcox was arrested in St Andrew's Square in Buckie.. Buckie. Supplied by DCT Design Team / Facebook Date; Unknown
Man hit with fine after flagging down police to report his own crime
Steve Anderson, left, and John Toet of Aberdeen Training Centre.
Six-figure investment in Aberdeen training centre expands reskilling and upskilling opportunities
0
CR0033921. Forres v Inverurie Locos - Pictured Forres manager Steven Macdonald. Picture by Scott Baxter 05/03/2022
Forres boss Steven MacDonald calls for five subs in Highland League
Amanda Nasser.
Amanda Nasser's optical boutique and eyecare business is thriving in Lossie
0