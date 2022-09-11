Archbishop reflects on late Queen and new King’s ability to bring ‘healing’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK

Archbishop reflects on late Queen and new King’s ability to bring ‘healing’

By Press Association
September 11, 2022, 1:22 pm
Archbishop of Canterbury, the Most Reverend Justin Welby at a special service at Canterbury Cathedral in Kent following the death of Queen Elizabeth II. Picture date: Sunday September 11, 2022.
Archbishop of Canterbury, the Most Reverend Justin Welby at a special service at Canterbury Cathedral in Kent following the death of Queen Elizabeth II. Picture date: Sunday September 11, 2022.

The new King has the ability to bring “healing” to people just as his late mother did, the Archbishop of Canterbury said.

The Most Rev Justin Welby delivered a sermon at Canterbury Cathedral on Sunday morning, acknowledging that many people will be “navigating their way around the raw and ragged edges of grief”.

At the start of the service, which started about an hour after the Queen’s coffin left Balmoral to begin its journey to her final resting place, he said it is an “unexpectedly extraordinary Sunday”.

The service ended with a rendition of God Save The King.

Queen Elizabeth II death
The Archbishop of Canterbury at a special service at Canterbury Cathedral (Gareth Fuller/PA)

During his sermon, the Archbishop said those who met the Queen were “always struck by her ability to make them feel as though they were the most important, the only person in the room, the only person in the street, in the crowd”.

He continued: “King Charles III has the same ability to see the value of each person as God sees them.

“That is his conscious understanding of people.”

Mr Welby recalled seeing Charles work his way around the Lady Chapel in Liverpool Cathedral, where there were families of police officers who had died.

He said Charles spoke to an officer’s young widow, adding: “By the time the then-prince of Wales – His Majesty – had done the rounds, he’d talked to everyone in that chapel and every person there, and I quote that young widow, felt they mattered uniquely and found healing.”

Queen Elizabeth II death
The Archbishop of Canterbury (Gareth Fuller/PA)

The Archbishop recalled the Queen inviting a Rwandan woman, who had escaped the genocide but lost almost her entire family, to sit next to her at the end of a lunch.

They spoke for at least 20 minutes while some of her staff “hovered, twitching”.

Reflecting on how the woman felt, Mr Welby told worshippers: “When I spoke to her later, she said there was healing.”

He added: “Both Her late Majesty and His Majesty treat others as special because, for both, their faith is built on the same rock – the rock of Christ.”

Mr Welby talked about grief and how this may be a difficult time for people mourning the loss of loved ones.

“We are not complete when one of us is lost,” he said.

“Many people will be navigating their way around the raw and ragged edges of grief today all because of the Queen.

Queen Elizabeth II death
The Queen and the Archbishop of Canterbury in 2013 (Anthony Devlin/PA)

“But many families, as well, will have lost loved ones or been reminded of the loss of loved ones this week.

“Their grief may well feel all the more painful during this time of national and international mourning, for loss is overwhelming to the person bereaved.”

Mr Welby referenced the Queen choosing to “extend the hand of friendship to Martin McGuinness despite their differences and painful history”.

The encounter between the former Irish Republican Army (IRA) commander and the Queen in 2012 was symbolic as the IRA murdered her second cousin-once-removed, Lord Mountbatten, who was also Philip’s uncle, in a bombing on his boat in Co Sligo in 1979.

Concluding his sermon, Mr Welby said: “This is a moment of deep grief, indeed. As Her Majesty said herself, grief is the price we pay for love.

“But that love has in it the reality of hope that can lift heavy hearts, heal wearied spirits, for it is love that originates in God.

“All that is lost will be found again, as surely as Christ Jesus was raised from the dead and defeated death.

“And he will gather us all together in heaven on the glorious day of resurrection, where in a different context, as Her late Majesty once said to us in difficult times, we will meet again.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from UK

What the papers say (PA)
What the papers say – September 12
Dalian Atkinson died after being Tasered (PA)
Trial of police officer accused of assaulting Dalian Atkinson to begin
Sir Mark Rowley, who starts work as Metropolitan Police Commissioner on Monday (Metropolitan Police/PA)
New boss of Britain’s biggest police force to start work
Charles’s style is set to be one that focuses on interaction with the public (PA)
Charles shows signs of being an open and informal King
Buckingham Palace (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
King to stay at Clarence House while major works completed at Buckingham Palace
King Charles III during a reception with Realm High Commissioners and their spouses in the Bow Room at Buckingham Palace (Victoria Jones/PA)
What are Charles III’s duties and powers as King?
Officials expect queues to see the Queen’s lying in state could last 12 hours and stretch for miles as rail firms warn trains will be ‘extremely busy’ (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Mourners warned they may queue for 12 hours to see the Queen
Scott Wilcock stood next to his mural to the Queen at the Queens Arms pub in Manchester (Scott Wilcock/PA)
Graffiti artist ‘honoured’ to paint tribute to the Queen at pub named after her
Pallbearers carry the Queen’s coffin (PA)
What happens next? Day by day after the death of the Queen
(PA)
Charles to carry out engagements in Northern Ireland on Tuesday

More from Press and Journal

Riders from the Old Milltimber Farm Livery stood and saluted the coffin as it passed. Picture by Andrew Wilkie.
Queen's cortege: Riders near Peterculter pay tribute on horseback as the Queen's coffin passes
0
Archbishop of Canterbury, the Most Reverend Justin Welby at a special service at Canterbury Cathedral in Kent following the death of Queen Elizabeth II. Picture date: Sunday September 11, 2022.
The Voice of the North: A special goodbye to a queen we loved as…
0
People in Ballater paying tribute to the Queen. Picture by Wullie Marr / DC Thomson.
Queen's cortege: Best of north and north-east social media paying tribute to Her Majesty
0
Flowers under the Jubilee Arch in Braemar. Photo: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Flowers placed under new archway at Braemar Gathering venue loved by Queen
0
Mourners turned out in their thousands to see the Queen's cortege through Aberdeen. Picture by DCT Media.
Queen's Cortege: Aberdeen gave the Queen 'an emotional send-off' as thousands line streets
0
farmers guard of honour
Queen’s cortege: Deeside farmers line up tractors in guard of honour near Banchory
0