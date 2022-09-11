Scores of sunflowers left to honour the ‘joy and happiness’ Queen brought

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK

Scores of sunflowers left to honour the ‘joy and happiness’ Queen brought

By Press Association
September 11, 2022, 1:40 pm
A marmalade sandwich with a note saying: “A marmalade sandwich for your journey, Ma’am” – a nod to Queen Elizabeth II’s association with Paddington Bear (Aine Fox/PA)
A marmalade sandwich with a note saying: “A marmalade sandwich for your journey, Ma’am” – a nod to Queen Elizabeth II’s association with Paddington Bear (Aine Fox/PA)

As people continue to mourn the Queen’s death, sunflowers have been left at venues from Balmoral to Buckingham Palace to honour the “joy and happiness” she brought to “so many”.

Since the Queen died on Thursday, mourners have paid their respects by leaving flowers, knitted versions of the late monarch and her friend Paddington Bear and, in one case, a marmalade sandwich, which was left at Balmoral in Scotland.

Sunflowers have been one of the most common tributes left at Buckingham Palace, Windsor and Balmoral.

Queen Elizabeth II death
Flowers outside Windsor Castle (Adam Davy/PA)

Social media users have been sharing their reasons for honouring the Queen with the yellow flower, saying “she had the most amazing smile” and they wanted “to highlight the affection that the people of Ukraine have for the Queen”.

Lloyd Rees, a London-based lawyer, told the PA news agency he left sunflowers near Buckingham Palace to highlight the Queen’s legacy of bringing “joy and happiness to people”.

“Her Majesty the Queen gave a lifetime of service to our country. I felt I must visit the Palace and pay my respects to the Queen,” the 32-year-old said.

“I decided to leave a bouquet of sunflowers as she had brought so much joy and happiness to so many people for so long.”

Queen Elizabeth II death
Flowers are placed outside of Buckingham Palace (Zac Goodwin/PA)

As well as the bouquet, Mr Rees left a note at a floral tribute garden in Green Park saying: “Thank you for your service to our nation. A constant in a changing world. We will miss you. With love.”

When he heard about the Queen’s death on Thursday, he said he “couldn’t quite believe it”.

“She was all we had ever known. It is still surreal,” he added.

The managing director of L&D flowers, in Pinchbeck, south Lincolnshire, said the summer heatwave in many parts of the UK, including London, which saw temperatures into their 40s, could also be behind the legions of sunflowers.

“This is the longest heatwave we’ve had for about five years and, based on current weather predictions, we calculate a harvest of around 13 million stems this season”, James Lacey said.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from UK

What the papers say (PA)
What the papers say – September 12
Dalian Atkinson died after being Tasered (PA)
Trial of police officer accused of assaulting Dalian Atkinson to begin
Sir Mark Rowley, who starts work as Metropolitan Police Commissioner on Monday (Metropolitan Police/PA)
New boss of Britain’s biggest police force to start work
Charles’s style is set to be one that focuses on interaction with the public (PA)
Charles shows signs of being an open and informal King
Buckingham Palace (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
King to stay at Clarence House while major works completed at Buckingham Palace
King Charles III during a reception with Realm High Commissioners and their spouses in the Bow Room at Buckingham Palace (Victoria Jones/PA)
What are Charles III’s duties and powers as King?
Officials expect queues to see the Queen’s lying in state could last 12 hours and stretch for miles as rail firms warn trains will be ‘extremely busy’ (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Mourners warned they may queue for 12 hours to see the Queen
Scott Wilcock stood next to his mural to the Queen at the Queens Arms pub in Manchester (Scott Wilcock/PA)
Graffiti artist ‘honoured’ to paint tribute to the Queen at pub named after her
Pallbearers carry the Queen’s coffin (PA)
What happens next? Day by day after the death of the Queen
(PA)
Charles to carry out engagements in Northern Ireland on Tuesday

More from Press and Journal

Riders from the Old Milltimber Farm Livery stood and saluted the coffin as it passed. Picture by Andrew Wilkie.
Queen's cortege: Riders near Peterculter pay tribute on horseback as the Queen's coffin passes
0
A marmalade sandwich with a note saying: “A marmalade sandwich for your journey, Ma’am” – a nod to Queen Elizabeth II’s association with Paddington Bear (Aine Fox/PA)
The Voice of the North: A special goodbye to a queen we loved as…
0
People in Ballater paying tribute to the Queen. Picture by Wullie Marr / DC Thomson.
Queen's cortege: Best of north and north-east social media paying tribute to Her Majesty
0
Flowers under the Jubilee Arch in Braemar. Photo: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Flowers placed under new archway at Braemar Gathering venue loved by Queen
0
Mourners turned out in their thousands to see the Queen's cortege through Aberdeen. Picture by DCT Media.
Queen's Cortege: Aberdeen gave the Queen 'an emotional send-off' as thousands line streets
0
farmers guard of honour
Queen’s cortege: Deeside farmers line up tractors in guard of honour near Banchory
0