Pageantry and procession in the rain in Hillsborough

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK

Pageantry and procession in the rain in Hillsborough

By Press Association
September 11, 2022, 3:48 pm
An official Proclamation ceremony takes place at Hillsborough Castle (Kelvin Boyes/PA)
An official Proclamation ceremony takes place at Hillsborough Castle (Kelvin Boyes/PA)

There has never been a day quite like it in Hillsborough – pageantry and procession as the rain fell throughout.

Even though police mounted a major security operation in the small Co Down village, hundreds still made the effort to get as close as they could to the castle to see the proclamation of the new King, with many standing for over an hour in the rain.

While about 200 guests were permitted inside the castle grounds, a larger number watched and listened from outside, either in front of the gates or behind barriers
erected on the roadside.

A full dress rehearsal of the ceremonial accession proclamation took place earlier in the day in bright sunshine, but the heavens opened about an hour before the real event.

The rain fell throughout the ceremony at Hillsborough Castle (Kelvin Boyes/PA)

The small number of locals allowed to enter the grounds huddled together on the front lawn under umbrellas handed out by staff.

The ceremony had a strong military theme, from a solitary bugler sounding the fanfare to the Royal Irish Regiment band playing the national anthem and a 21-gun salute fired by the 206 (Ulster) Battery Royal Artillery.

Outside the gates, the atmosphere was less formal – albeit with the same sense of grief over the Queen’s death and support for the new monarch.

The procession took place inside the grounds of Hillsborough Castle (Kelvin Boyes/PA)

Emma and James McConnell travelled from Portadown.

Their white dog Honey had its ears dyed red and white for the occasion.

Mr McConnell said: “We came to see everything that was going on.

“We like to follow the royalty and we wanted to come down and show our support.

“We were all sitting watching the news last week about the Queen. We hoped that it wouldn’t come to it but sort of knew that it would. It was so very sad.

“I think the new King is going to do OK.”

Ms McConnell added: “I put some colouring in Honey’s ears to make it red, white and blue.

“Unfortunately it has turned a bit purple in the rain.”

David Armstrong travelled with his baby son from Lisburn to pay his respects.

He said: “There is a good crowd about and it’s nice to see that people have made the effort to turn out even though the weather is not great.

“I was pretty shocked last week with the news about the Queen.

“Obviously, a couple of days before she was still doing her duties and she looked frail, but none of us expected that news two days later.

“I think everyone just thought that she would live forever, but it is sad and you can feel a sombre atmosphere.

“It is something I’ve never seen before in Hillsborough.”

Mr Armstrong added: “I think Charles will be a good king.

“He did very well in his address the other night. He did really well. I think he is going to step up and people are going to take to him and respect him.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from UK

What the papers say (PA)
What the papers say – September 12
Dalian Atkinson died after being Tasered (PA)
Trial of police officer accused of assaulting Dalian Atkinson to begin
Sir Mark Rowley, who starts work as Metropolitan Police Commissioner on Monday (Metropolitan Police/PA)
New boss of Britain’s biggest police force to start work
Charles’s style is set to be one that focuses on interaction with the public (PA)
Charles shows signs of being an open and informal King
Buckingham Palace (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
King to stay at Clarence House while major works completed at Buckingham Palace
King Charles III during a reception with Realm High Commissioners and their spouses in the Bow Room at Buckingham Palace (Victoria Jones/PA)
What are Charles III’s duties and powers as King?
Officials expect queues to see the Queen’s lying in state could last 12 hours and stretch for miles as rail firms warn trains will be ‘extremely busy’ (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Mourners warned they may queue for 12 hours to see the Queen
Scott Wilcock stood next to his mural to the Queen at the Queens Arms pub in Manchester (Scott Wilcock/PA)
Graffiti artist ‘honoured’ to paint tribute to the Queen at pub named after her
Pallbearers carry the Queen’s coffin (PA)
What happens next? Day by day after the death of the Queen
(PA)
Charles to carry out engagements in Northern Ireland on Tuesday

More from Press and Journal

Riders from the Old Milltimber Farm Livery stood and saluted the coffin as it passed. Picture by Andrew Wilkie.
Queen's cortege: Riders near Peterculter pay tribute on horseback as the Queen's coffin passes
0
An official Proclamation ceremony takes place at Hillsborough Castle (Kelvin Boyes/PA)
The Voice of the North: A special goodbye to a queen we loved as…
0
People in Ballater paying tribute to the Queen. Picture by Wullie Marr / DC Thomson.
Queen's cortege: Best of north and north-east social media paying tribute to Her Majesty
0
Flowers under the Jubilee Arch in Braemar. Photo: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Flowers placed under new archway at Braemar Gathering venue loved by Queen
0
Mourners turned out in their thousands to see the Queen's cortege through Aberdeen. Picture by DCT Media.
Queen's Cortege: Aberdeen gave the Queen 'an emotional send-off' as thousands line streets
0
farmers guard of honour
Queen’s cortege: Deeside farmers line up tractors in guard of honour near Banchory
0