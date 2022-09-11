Windsor churches pay tribute to the Queen as large crowds visit town

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK

Windsor churches pay tribute to the Queen as large crowds visit town

By Press Association
September 11, 2022, 4:02 pm
People make their way along the Long Walk towards Cambridge Gate outside Windsor Castle (Andrew Matthews/PA)
People make their way along the Long Walk towards Cambridge Gate outside Windsor Castle (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Churches in Windsor are paying tribute to the late Queen amid huge crowds visiting the town.

A constant stream of thousands of people placed flowers, cards and stuffed animals outside the gates of the castle on Sunday.

Meanwhile, a church in the Berkshire town was packed with well-wishers lighting candles ahead of a small service of prayers to commemorate the late monarch.

King Charles III ascended to the throne following the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, on Thursday.

He was then formally proclaimed King in a historic ceremony at St James’s Palace in London following a meeting of the Accession Council, during which he swore an oath to privy counsellors.

People had been arriving early on Sunday to lay down their tributes, some with tears in their eyes.

Queen Elizabeth II death
People make their way along the Long Walk towards Cambridge Gate outside Windsor Castle to lay flowers following the death of the Queen (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Nearby roads were closed off and walkways were blocked as an accession proclamation ceremony took place near the Queen Victoria statue.

Crowds sang the national anthem and shouted “God Save The King” as the band of The Household Cavalry marched at around 12.30pm.

Windsor Parish Church of St John the Baptist saw huge queues of people waiting to light candles to commemorate the late Queen.

Staff at the church told of being “very busy” during the day, with well-wishers leaving messages expressing their sadness and gratitude.

Queen Elizabeth II death
The band of The Household Cavalry march past a statue of Queen Victoria following an accession proclamation ceremony at Windsor Castle (Andrew Matthews/PA)

It comes ahead of a small service of prayers which will take place at 5pm to pay tribute to the Queen.

Reverend Canon Sally Lodge, speaking during an earlier service at the nearby Parish Church of St Stephen & St Agnes, said: “Gracious God, we give thanks for the life of your servant Queen Elizabeth, for her faith and her dedication to duty.

“Bless our nation as we mourn her death and may her example continue to inspire us.”

She went on to praise the “dedication to public service” of the King.

Church-goers had the opportunity to sign a book of condolence and sang the national anthem after the service ended.

Reverend Lodge said a larger commemoration service would take place later in the week.

Queen Elizabeth II death
People line the High Street in Windsor ahead of an accession proclamation ceremony at Windsor Castle (Andrew Matthews/PA)

It came as stewards implemented a one-way system for those wishing to lay tributes at Cambridge Gate near the castle, due to the large numbers of people forming on the Long Walk.

Military veterans could be seen among those paying tribute.

Alvie Porter-Smith, 87, who lives nearby, speculated that the number of people visiting on Sunday could be the largest yet.

He told the PA news agency: “Already there are queues along the Long Walk, but it’s a rather nice atmosphere, with people making conversation.”

Varun Singh, 34, who was with his wife Karanpreet, from Taplow, Buckinghamshire, said: “We wanted to pay our respects to a great Queen before the working week starts, she deserves that.

“It’s a really warm atmosphere and everybody is calm and respectful.

“I hope the new King knows what his mother meant to everyone, and I know he will do a wonderful job.”

William Robert, 67, from the local area, brought a large bouquet with a written message attached.

He said: “It’s a message declaring my thanks for the Queen’s life of service and immense love for her nation.

“I’m very emotional, actually, her death has deeply moved me and I’m sure the country and its people as well.”

Queen Elizabeth II death
A photograph in memory of the Queen seen in the window of a shop in Windsor, Berkshire (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Children could be seen laying down Paddington Bear toys and drawings of the late Queen, along with cards and letters.

Also among the visitors was Lucy Pursley, from nearby Maidenhead, with her mother Kathy and three children, who took five bouquets of different-coloured flowers which they had each picked out at a nearby shop.

Ms Pursley said: “We really wanted to come here and show our respects. Each of us picked our flowers out and have written a message on them.

“It would be nice to know someone from the royal family read them just so they know what the Queen meant to everyone, even children.”

Ned Hart, 43, from Egham in Surrey, said: “I’ve been here every day and have laid flowers each time.

“It’s nice to see the pile of tributes building up; I hope the whole area is covered by the time of the funeral.

“The number of children and young people I’ve seen here is also heart-warming, the next generation will not forget our great Queen.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from UK

What the papers say (PA)
What the papers say – September 12
Dalian Atkinson died after being Tasered (PA)
Trial of police officer accused of assaulting Dalian Atkinson to begin
Sir Mark Rowley, who starts work as Metropolitan Police Commissioner on Monday (Metropolitan Police/PA)
New boss of Britain’s biggest police force to start work
Charles’s style is set to be one that focuses on interaction with the public (PA)
Charles shows signs of being an open and informal King
Buckingham Palace (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
King to stay at Clarence House while major works completed at Buckingham Palace
King Charles III during a reception with Realm High Commissioners and their spouses in the Bow Room at Buckingham Palace (Victoria Jones/PA)
What are Charles III’s duties and powers as King?
Officials expect queues to see the Queen’s lying in state could last 12 hours and stretch for miles as rail firms warn trains will be ‘extremely busy’ (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Mourners warned they may queue for 12 hours to see the Queen
Scott Wilcock stood next to his mural to the Queen at the Queens Arms pub in Manchester (Scott Wilcock/PA)
Graffiti artist ‘honoured’ to paint tribute to the Queen at pub named after her
Pallbearers carry the Queen’s coffin (PA)
What happens next? Day by day after the death of the Queen
(PA)
Charles to carry out engagements in Northern Ireland on Tuesday

More from Press and Journal

Riders from the Old Milltimber Farm Livery stood and saluted the coffin as it passed. Picture by Andrew Wilkie.
Queen's cortege: Riders near Peterculter pay tribute on horseback as the Queen's coffin passes
0
People make their way along the Long Walk towards Cambridge Gate outside Windsor Castle (Andrew Matthews/PA)
The Voice of the North: A special goodbye to a queen we loved as…
0
People in Ballater paying tribute to the Queen. Picture by Wullie Marr / DC Thomson.
Queen's cortege: Best of north and north-east social media paying tribute to Her Majesty
0
Flowers under the Jubilee Arch in Braemar. Photo: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Flowers placed under new archway at Braemar Gathering venue loved by Queen
0
Mourners turned out in their thousands to see the Queen's cortege through Aberdeen. Picture by DCT Media.
Queen's Cortege: Aberdeen gave the Queen 'an emotional send-off' as thousands line streets
0
farmers guard of honour
Queen’s cortege: Deeside farmers line up tractors in guard of honour near Banchory
0