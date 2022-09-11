Radio 4’s The Archers marks Queen’s death with specially-recorded scene

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK

Radio 4’s The Archers marks Queen’s death with specially-recorded scene

By Press Association
September 11, 2022, 8:14 pm
The then Duchess of Cornwall, now the Queen Consort, pictured in 2011 during a visit to BBC Birmingham to meet the cast of The Archers (Arthur Edwards/The Sun/PA)
The then Duchess of Cornwall, now the Queen Consort, pictured in 2011 during a visit to BBC Birmingham to meet the cast of The Archers (Arthur Edwards/The Sun/PA)

BBC Radio 4 soap opera The Archers has marked the death of the Queen with a specially-recorded scene that was broadcast at the start of Sunday’s episode.

Listeners heard two of the serial’s longest-running characters, Lynda Snell and Lilian Bellamy, reminiscing about the Coronation of Elizabeth II in 1953.

“When you think of our lives since then, and everything that’s happened to us, the Queen has always been there – she’s just always been there,” Lynda reflected.

“Steady as a rock,” Lillian replied. “It’s going to be strange without her, I think.”

“It’s going to be very different without her,” Lynda added.

The two characters were also heard discussing a book of condolence that had been set up in the church in Ambridge – the fictional West Midlands village where The Archers is set.

Lynda, who is played by Carole Boyd, revealed that she had struggled to find the right words to add to the book, deciding finally on a simple sentence: “Dearest Ma’am. Rest in peace. You were an inspiration.”

“Do you think that was enough?” she asked tearfully, to which Lilian, who is played by Sunny Ormonde, replied: “Yes, I think that was perfect.”

The Duchess of Cornwall to feature on The Archers
The Archers cast members Sara Coward and Arnold Peters with Princess Margaret during the recording of a special episode of The Archers in 1984 (PA)

The Archers has been broadcast on BBC radio since 1951 and has clocked up more episodes than any other continuous drama serial in the world.

Although the soap opera is based in a fictional village, it has twice featured cameos from members of the real British royal family: Queen Elizabeth II’s sister Princess Margaret, in June 1984, and the then Duchess of Cornwall – now the Queen Consort – in February 2011.

Princess Margaret appeared as the surprise guest at a fundraising fashion show for the NSPCC in the ballroom of Ambridge’s local hotel Grey Gables, while Camilla appeared in her role as president of the National Osteoporosis Society.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from UK

What the papers say (PA)
What the papers say – September 12
Dalian Atkinson died after being Tasered (PA)
Trial of police officer accused of assaulting Dalian Atkinson to begin
Sir Mark Rowley, who starts work as Metropolitan Police Commissioner on Monday (Metropolitan Police/PA)
New boss of Britain’s biggest police force to start work
Charles’s style is set to be one that focuses on interaction with the public (PA)
Charles shows signs of being an open and informal King
Buckingham Palace (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
King to stay at Clarence House while major works completed at Buckingham Palace
King Charles III during a reception with Realm High Commissioners and their spouses in the Bow Room at Buckingham Palace (Victoria Jones/PA)
What are Charles III’s duties and powers as King?
Officials expect queues to see the Queen’s lying in state could last 12 hours and stretch for miles as rail firms warn trains will be ‘extremely busy’ (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Mourners warned they may queue for 12 hours to see the Queen
Scott Wilcock stood next to his mural to the Queen at the Queens Arms pub in Manchester (Scott Wilcock/PA)
Graffiti artist ‘honoured’ to paint tribute to the Queen at pub named after her
Pallbearers carry the Queen’s coffin (PA)
What happens next? Day by day after the death of the Queen
(PA)
Charles to carry out engagements in Northern Ireland on Tuesday

More from Press and Journal

Riders from the Old Milltimber Farm Livery stood and saluted the coffin as it passed. Picture by Andrew Wilkie.
Queen's cortege: Riders near Peterculter pay tribute on horseback as the Queen's coffin passes
0
The then Duchess of Cornwall, now the Queen Consort, pictured in 2011 during a visit to BBC Birmingham to meet the cast of The Archers (Arthur Edwards/The Sun/PA)
The Voice of the North: A special goodbye to a queen we loved as…
0
People in Ballater paying tribute to the Queen. Picture by Wullie Marr / DC Thomson.
Queen's cortege: Best of north and north-east social media paying tribute to Her Majesty
0
Flowers under the Jubilee Arch in Braemar. Photo: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Flowers placed under new archway at Braemar Gathering venue loved by Queen
0
Mourners turned out in their thousands to see the Queen's cortege through Aberdeen. Picture by DCT Media.
Queen's Cortege: Aberdeen gave the Queen 'an emotional send-off' as thousands line streets
0
farmers guard of honour
Queen’s cortege: Deeside farmers line up tractors in guard of honour near Banchory
0