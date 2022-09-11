Mr Gorilla swaps outfit for ‘kindness of strangers’ in 263-mile walk for Ukraine

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Mr Gorilla swaps outfit for ‘kindness of strangers’ in 263-mile walk for Ukraine

By Press Association
September 12, 2022, 12:02 am
Tom Harrison preparing for his walk (Tom Harrison/PA)
Tom Harrison preparing for his walk (Tom Harrison/PA)

A serial fundraiser once known as Mr Gorilla has ditched his outfit for a new 263-mile walking challenge which relies on the “kindness of strangers”, and will end at the Houses of Parliament to raise awareness for the plight of Ukrainians.

Tom Harrison, who lives in Amersham, Buckinghamshire, and works in project management, will walk 263 miles over 15 days from Land’s End in Cornwall to Parliament Square in London to raise money for the British Red Cross Ukraine Crisis Appeal.

The walk, from September 12, will pass through Somerset and Dorset and requires Mr Harrison, 46, to spend no money – relying instead on the “kindness of strangers” for food and accommodation.

Tom Harrison
Tom Harrison will be doing the challenge without any money (Tom Harrison/PA)

“During lockdown I did quite a lot of walking and enjoyed exploring different places and then the situation in Ukraine happened,” he told the PA news agency.

“As it went on, I thought that I need to do something for all the refugees who had to flee their country and their homes, often in a hurry.

“Some of them have lost their homes, some of them have been subject to shell fire or lost a relative – I thought since I am doing a lot of walking anyway, why don’t I do a long walk and finish somewhere significant – Parliament Square – and hopefully through going through a bit of suffering myself, it will inspire people to donate.”

Mr Harrison is no stranger to challenges, which include crawling the London Marathon in 2017 and a 19-day hand cycle from Land’s End to John Groats in 2018, but this will be the first one he takes on as himself rather than as his ape-inspired alter ego.

2017 Virgin Money London Marathon
Tom Harrison used to be known as Mr Gorilla and would take on various challenges (John Stilwell/PA)

Formerly called Mr Gorilla because he wore a gorilla outfit, he wanted to take on this challenge as himself to stop “hiding behind a mask”.

“My challenge will have to speak for itself, rather than a costume and silly name,” he said.

“Who knows, I may even get given some bananas along the way.”

Mr Harrison will be reliant on the “kindness of strangers” to reflect Ukrainians’ plight.

“When people were leaving Ukraine, they would have only had the money they had with them and they would have had to depend on others,” he said.

“I think the walk’s going to require me to have more interactions with people that I might not have had if I was just doing a straightforward walk, but I love chatting to people and it means more people will find out about my story.”

He joked that he “may well be knocking on farmers’ doors and saying can I sleep in your barn and at least then I won’t be getting a wet face if it’s raining outside”.

He added that it was “really nice” to see “both people supporting Ukrainians, and Ukrainians being somewhere safe and settling in”, when he handed out leaflets to raise awareness for his cause in his local area.

Man walking on the sand
Tom Harrison will be relying on the kindness of strangers to get him through the challenge (Tom Harrison/PA)

So far he has exceeded his £1,000 fundraising target, with over £2,000 donated so far, which he said is “great” and “shows the strength of feeling”.

“It is fantastic that I have raised over £1,500 without even taking a step outside the front door,” he said.

“But the hard work is yet to come in many ways.”

He added that he hopes keen walkers will join him for a mile.

“I think that will be good motivation for me, but nice also for people to see what I am doing and how I am experiencing it,” he added.

More information about Mr Harrison’s fundraiser can be found at: www.justgiving.com/fundraising/landsendlondon

