Home News UK

Charles shows signs of being an open and informal King

By Press Association
September 12, 2022, 2:48 am
Charles's style is set to be one that focuses on interaction with the public (PA)
Charles’s style is set to be one that focuses on interaction with the public (PA)

He is the King destined to be seen as an open and informal monarch, with kisses from members of the public and an ease with speaking from the heart.

Charles has always looked comfortable during a walkabout, chatting to people with a story to tell or those simply eager to meet a prince and heir to the throne.

Now the man who has been a king-in-waiting for decades will be keen to settle into his reign and make the role his own.

Queen Elizabeth II death
A well-wisher goes in for a kiss (Yui Mok/PA)

There are already signs that Charles’s style will be one that focuses on interaction with the public and does not shy away from emotion.

Since the Queen’s death on Thursday, he has greeted well-wishers on a walkabout outside Buckingham Palace on two occasions – on his arrival at the palace on Friday with the Queen Consort, and then again on Saturday evening.

Friday’s walkabout was his first encounter with the public as their King and crowds were delighted to see the new monarch in the flesh.

One woman leaned over to kiss Charles’s right hand and another kissed him on the cheek as he thanked people for their good wishes, shaking countless hands after stepping out of his vehicle in front of the palace.

Queen Elizabeth II death
King Charles III during an audience with Commonwealth secretary general Baroness Scotland (Victoria Jones/PA)

The King’s address to the nation, televised on Friday evening, saw Charles reflect lovingly on his “darling mama”.

The speech moved viewers, with people describing it as “heartfelt” and “personal”, while his mention of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex was met with approval.

He referenced his love for Harry and Meghan, saying: “I want also to express my love for Harry and Meghan as they continue to build their lives overseas.”

Meanwhile, former prime minister Gordon Brown said he believes the new sovereign will bring in a more informal, Scandinavian-style monarchy in the years ahead.

“I think that what Prince Charles has already indicated is that the monarchy is going to be smaller,” he told the BBC’s Sunday With Laura Kuenssberg programme.

“It’s going to be more like a Scandinavian monarchy in the future, but not in a bad way – more informal.

Queen Elizabeth II death
A well-wisher kisses the hand of King Charles III (Yui Mok/PA)

“He stopped as he entered Buckingham Palace and talked to people in the crowd, and that was a signal that he was sending that he wanted people to feel that he was approachable.”

Elsewhere, the Archbishop of Canterbury said Charles has the ability to bring “healing” to people just as his late mother did.

Justin Welby, delivering a sermon at Canterbury Cathedral on Sunday morning, said those who met the Queen were “always struck by her ability to make them feel as though they were the most important, the only person in the room, the only person in the street, in the crowd”.

He continued: “King Charles III has the same ability to see the value of each person as God sees them.

“That is his conscious understanding of people.”

Mr Welby recalled seeing Charles work his way around the Lady Chapel in Liverpool Cathedral, where there were families of police officers who had died.

He said Charles spoke to an officer’s young widow, adding: “By the time the then-prince of Wales – His Majesty – had done the rounds, he’d talked to everyone in that chapel and every person there, and I quote that young widow, felt they mattered uniquely and found healing.”

