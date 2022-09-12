Canadian student uses hundreds of pieces of tape in Queen tribute

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Canadian student uses hundreds of pieces of tape in Queen tribute

By Press Association
September 12, 2022, 8:02 am
Matt Palandra’s tape art before and after it is put in the light (themagicmatt/PA)
Matt Palandra’s tape art before and after it is put in the light (themagicmatt/PA)

A Canadian student has created a replica of the Queen using “at least a couple of hundred” pieces of tape, which has gone viral and been labelled “the best tribute ever” by followers.

Matt Palandra, who is known as themagicmatt on TikTok, Instagram and YouTube and is a computer engineering student at the University of Toronto, spent seven hours creating an A4 image of the Queen after her death on Thursday.

The artwork was the result of a request from his followers, and reflects the late monarch’s face when a light is shone behind it.

“Literally minutes after the royal family posted [that the Queen has died], I had at least 20 comments instantly asking me if I could please make a tribute to the Queen,” the 19-year-old said.

“I tried to make one that was tasteful and to the best of my ability because I love creating content for my followers and want to deliver.”

He added that he did not expect the art to take seven hours to complete but he wanted to “make it right”.

Man holding image
Matt Palandra holding his artwork before it has a light shone behind it (themagicmatt/PA)

“As soon as the news happened, a lot of people posted tributes which were cool artwork like collages, but I wanted to add a story to it,” he said.

“I made a video showing how I made the art, where I did a voiceover and I included a quote from the Queen.

“I spent a lot of time looking through videos of public addresses that the Queen did to include the right quote.”

His video also had quotes from world leaders commenting on the Queen’s death, including French president Emmanuel Macron, as well as the date of her funeral – September 19.

He also used a black-and-white photo of the Queen which the royal family posted as a reference, which he said “spoke to me”.

After he printed off that image, he used a separate piece of paper to plot which parts of his work would be darker, including the highlights in her hair and her pupils, and stacked several bits of tape on top of each other to ensure that when the work went into the light, the darker parts would stand out.

He added: “For the darker areas, I use around three layers of tape, for the slighter lighter areas I use two layers and the lightest areas have one layer.”

His tribute has accumulated over seven million views across his social media platforms, which has made Mr Palandra “really happy” because “people are appreciating what I like”.

Image of the Queen, which has light and dark elements
Matt Palandra shows off his artwork (themagicmatt/PA)

“It’s something unique to me, it’s something that I like doing and I’m really happy to see that people are taking a liking to it.

“On the day I made the art, I posted a video of it to TikTok and within the first hour or so, it was at 8,000 views.

“And then the next morning I woke up and I had million of views and it was kind of a shock. I didn’t think it would be so well-received, but I was definitely happy with it.”

Despite racking up millions of likes, Mr Palandra is a relative novice to the craft, having begun making art using tape a couple of months ago, and said the endeavour was a “big risk”.

“I didn’t know if it was going to work out and to be honest, when I made my first one I put the light behind it and thought does it look that good? I couldn’t really tell,” he said.

However, he has since gone on to create unique versions of other people who have made a huge impact in their respective fields including footballer Cristiano Ronaldo, and added that an email from one follower about his latest tribute “warmed his heart”.

Images next to each other
Ronaldo tape art created by Matt Palandra before and after light is added to it (themagicmatt/PA)

“My grandmother (Maureen Levins, 77) grew up for almost her whole life with the Queen being in power and she was very into the royal family and is Irish,” he said.

“And it’s funny because my uncle made her an Instagram account and she followed me, unbeknownst to me, and after I posted I got an email from my grandmother saying – ‘I saw your video on Instagram, this is the best tribute I’ve ever seen. I’m always so proud of you.’

“That was so sweet and obviously from a grandmother, that really warmed my heart.”

Other comments included “that was beautiful Matt. Such a nice way to honour her” and “this is the best you’ve done by far”.

He said that news of the Queen’s death was something that “no one could believe”.

“It’s crazy how 70 years of reigning can come to an end.

“When the news broke, my grandmother called my house and was a bit distraught about it, so it was good to also do the tribute and get that response from her.”

