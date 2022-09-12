Sandringham tributes to Queen who ‘dedicated her whole life’ continue

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK

Sandringham tributes to Queen who ‘dedicated her whole life’ continue

By Press Association
September 12, 2022, 10:52 am
Floral tributes to the Queen were left at the Norwich Gates by Sandringham House (Sam Russell/ PA)
Floral tributes to the Queen were left at the Norwich Gates by Sandringham House (Sam Russell/ PA)

Thousands of floral tributes to the Queen who “dedicated her whole life” to the country have been left at her Sandringham estate as the steady stream of people coming to pay their respects continues into a fifth day.

Notices outside the visitor centre at the Norfolk estate say that Sandringham has entered an official period of royal mourning following the Queen’s death on Thursday.

The signs, on A-boards, are accompanied by a black and white portrait of the Queen.

Tributes started to pile up by the Norwich Gates to Sandringham House within 30 minutes of news of the Queen’s death being announced on Thursday evening.

Floral tributes to the Queen were left at the Norwich Gates by Sandringham House. (Sam Russell/ PA)
Floral tributes to the Queen were left at the Norwich Gates by Sandringham House (Sam Russell/ PA)

By Monday morning, there were thousands of bouquets of flowers, along with drawings, balloons, candles and teddy bears.

Police are managing a one-way system on roads approaching the visitor centre car park, with the gates a few hundred metres from the car park.

Estate staff in buggies are helping to shuttle people who cannot manage the walk to the gates and wooden benches have been put in place in the closed road by where tributes have been left.

Admin worker Carolyn Walker said as she viewed tributes at the estate on Monday: “She deserves it, what she’s done for our country and for our people.

“We’re going to be lost without her. No-one will ever be able to replace her.”

The 56-year-old, who lives near Downham Market in Norfolk, added: “She always had a smile on her face.

Notices outside the Sandringham Visitor Centre inform people that the estate is in an official period of Royal Mourning. (Sam Russell/ PA)
Notices outside the Sandringham visitor centre inform people that the estate is in an official period of royal mourning (Sam Russell/ PA)

“She dedicated her whole life. I just had to come.”

Her daughter Natalie Metcalfe, 32, commenting on why she came to pay her respects, said: “How long she’s done it for, how hard she’s done it for and just what she made the country be.

“Just as one. It shows, with the flowers.”

The florist, who lives near King’s Lynn, said the tributes were “just beautiful”.

The number of tributes is such that it fills the area in front of the gates and has started to extend along a wall back towards the visitor centre.

People coming to pay their respects included pensioners making their way to the gates with the help of walkers, and children in their school uniforms.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from UK

An early-morning rehearsal for the procession of the Queen’s coffin from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall (James Manning/PA)
Troops stage early-morning rehearsal for Queen’s coffin procession in London
What the papers say (PA)
What the papers say – September 13
Jesse Armstrong declares ‘a big week for successions’ following top Emmy win (Mark Terrill/AP)
Jesse Armstrong declares ‘a big week for successions’ following top Emmy win
Man arrested on suspicion of murder after ‘sudden death’ of 28-year-old woman (Liam McBurney/PA)
Man arrested on suspicion of murder after ‘sudden death’ of 28-year-old woman
Ted Lasso star Hannah Waddingham pays tribute to the Queen at 74th Emmy awards (Jae C. Hong/AP)
Ted Lasso star Hannah Waddingham pays tribute to the Queen at 74th Emmy awards
(Ben Birchall/PA)
People have right to protest against monarchy this week, police say
(Owen Humphreys/PA)
Queen’s coffin to travel to Palace as King heads to Northern Ireland
(PA)
Mourners watching the Queen’s coffin and the King to expect mixed autumn weather
A study suggests fanatical football fans are more likely to be hostile to rival fans but also more kind (David Davies/PA)
Passionate football fans ‘likely to be hostile to rival fans but also more kind’
Queen Elizabeth II receives Simon Armitage (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Poet Laureate Simon Armitage marks death of Queen with poem

More from Press and Journal

Recycle8,s new chief executive, Mark Gillespie, left, with chief technology officer Ian Skene.
North-east firm Recycl8 brings in another big name
0
Aberdeen's Ross McCrorie in action.
Aberdeen midfielder Ross McCrorie vows to hit the goal trail this season... and is…
0
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. court Picture shows; Jason Campbell threatened to burn down homes on Morriston Road, Elgin.. Elgin. Supplied by DCT Design Team / Facebook Date; Unknown
Fuming fisherman sent threatening message to neighbour in 'tit-for-tat' noise complaint
Ross County chief executive Steven Ferguson feels everyone will get their chance to pay respects to her majesty, the Queen, before and after the weekend's matches.
Respect for Queen will continue before, during and after this weekend's games, says Ross…
0
To go with story by Alan Richardson. Ricky Smith, Fife domestic abuser Picture shows; Ricky Smith, Fife domestic abuser. .. Supplied by Police Scotland Date; Unknown
Man in court after woman terrorised during nine-year reign of terror
Aberdeen's Shayden Morris and St Johnstone's Andy Considine
Duncan Shearer: Jim Goodwin's latest comments on Andy Considine reminded me of incident near…
0