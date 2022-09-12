Queen ‘hugged’ Archie and Lilibet just months before her death, Harry reveals

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK

Queen ‘hugged’ Archie and Lilibet just months before her death, Harry reveals

By Press Association
September 12, 2022, 11:14 am
The Duke of Sussex viewing the messages and floral tributes left by members of the public at Windsor Castle in Berkshire following the death of Queen Elizabeth II (PA)
The Duke of Sussex viewing the messages and floral tributes left by members of the public at Windsor Castle in Berkshire following the death of Queen Elizabeth II (PA)

The Queen shared precious moments with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s children just a few months before her death, their father revealed in a touching tribute to the late monarch.

Harry described how his grandmother hugged his children – Archie, three, and Lilibet, 15 months – likely when the family visited the UK in June to attend the Queen’s platinum jubilee celebrations.

At the time, it was not known if the Sussexes had met privately with the Queen during their stay at their Frogmore cottage home close to Windsor Castle.

In his heartfelt tribute to his grandmother, the duke said: “Granny, while this final parting brings us great sadness, I am forever grateful for all of our first meetings — from my earliest childhood memories with you, to meeting you for the first time as my Commander-in-Chief, to the first moment you met my darling wife and hugged your beloved great-grandchildren.

“I cherish these times shared with you, and the many other special moments in between.”

The Queen and Duke of Edinburgh saw Archie at Windsor Castle a few days after he was born in May 2019 but it is thought the Queen had not held Lilibet, who was born last June.

Her great-granddaughter was named after her – taking her childhood nickname.

The Prince and Princess of Wales and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex viewing the messages and floral tributes left by members of the public at Windsor Castle in Berkshire
The Prince and Princess of Wales and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex viewing the messages and floral tributes left by members of the public at Windsor Castle in Berkshire (PA)

The Sussexes’ children have been growing up in the US and, when Archie made a brief appearance on a podcast, he had a noticeable American twang.

Harry and Meghan have established a new life for themselves in the celebrity enclave of Montecito in California, buying a multi-million pound home and launching a non-profit foundation, after stepping down as working royals for financial freedom.

The couple have also signed lucrative deals – thought to be worth well over £100 million – with Spotify and Netflix that have given them the capital to pursue their new lifestyle and public goals.

