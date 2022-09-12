Holly Willoughby ‘really touched’ by her children’s letters to the Queen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Holly Willoughby ‘really touched’ by her children’s letters to the Queen

By Press Association
September 12, 2022, 1:02 pm
Holly Willoughby urged her children to write to the Queen as a way of processing the news of her death (Ian West/PA)
Holly Willoughby urged her children to write to the Queen as a way of processing the news of her death (Ian West/PA)

Holly Willoughby has told how she was “really touched” by messages her children wrote to the Queen following her death.

The presenter, 41, encouraged her three children with husband Dan Baldwin – Harry, 13, Belle, 11, and Chester, seven – to put down their feelings in writing after a visit to Buckingham Palace on the weekend to pay their respects.

Appearing on This Morning on Monday, she reflected on the impact of the Queen’s death with her co-host Phillip Schofield.

She said: “She was just consistently here for so many of us. So many of us never knew any different so suddenly for her not to be there…

“I think that is why on Saturday I wanted to take the children down because I think you are trying to explain it to young people. You are almost trying to understand it yourself.

“I found it quite helpful as, as I was talking to them, it was helping it sink in for myself.”

Willoughby said she had urged her children to write to the Queen as a way of processing the news.

Speaking about how she had explained the ideas of service and duty to her youngest, Willoughby added: “I was trying to explain to him that whatever her passions and her loves (were) from being a little girl, this was where she was destined to go, what she was destined to do.

“All of her own passions had to be put on the backburner for her country.

“Chester, he loves football but that would not be something he would get to do and it was giving him that level of understanding.”

Getting out her children’s letters, Willoughby said that reading them back after the visit had “really touched” her.

In his letter, Harry described the late monarch as “the greatest queen England has ever seen” before adding: “You have done so well without Philip, I can’t imagine what it must have been like for you. I am glad you get to see him again.”

Belle, meanwhile, said she hoped the Queen was having “an outstanding time in heaven with Philip and your mother and father”.

Chester wrote only: “To your majesty, thank you for being our Queen. Lots of love. Chester.”

Their messages prompted an emotional response from Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary who had joined them on This Morning.

On Sunday, Willoughby shared photos from her visit to Buckingham Palace with her 8 million Instagram followers, with one showing her daughter placing a letter onto the many flowers arranged outside.

