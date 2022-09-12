Harry remembers his first encounter with his Granny as his ‘Commander-in-Chief’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Harry remembers his first encounter with his Granny as his ‘Commander-in-Chief’

By Press Association
September 12, 2022, 2:04 pm Updated: September 12, 2022, 6:26 pm
Harry smiling broadly as his grandmother the Queen reviewed him and other officers during the Sovereign's Parade in 2006
Harry smiling broadly as his grandmother the Queen reviewed him and other officers during the Sovereign's Parade in 2006

The Duke of Sussex has recalled the sweet memory of how his “Commander-in-Chief” Granny made him smile and blush during his Sandhurst passing out parade.

The Queen, who was head of the Armed Forces, inspected the rows of new cadets when Harry was commissioned as an officer in the British Army in 2006.

In his written tribute to the late monarch on Monday, Harry described their “first meeting” in his earliest military role.

ROYAL Harry
Harry smiling broadly as his grandmother the Queen reviewed him and other officers

It came hours before it was confirmed Harry would not be permitted to wear uniform at ceremonial events in the coming days as he mourns the Queen.

“Granny, while this final parting brings us great sadness, I am forever grateful for all of our first meetings – from my earliest childhood memories with you, to meeting you for the first time as my Commander-in-Chief, to the first moment you met my darling wife and hugged your beloved great-grandchildren,” he said.

He spoke of her “infectious smile” and said “I cherish these times shared with you, and the many other special moments in between”.

He was thought to be referring to the time 16 years ago, when as a newly commissioned 21-year-old officer, he gave his grandmother a huge grin as she stopped to talk to him at the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst in Camberley, Surrey.

Queen Elizabeth II death
The Queen, Harry and the royal family at the parade in 2006

She was thought to have delivered a witty quip to him as she reviewed the cadets on the parade ground and spotted him in one of the rows.

Harry blushed as the Queen beamed at him, and he remained bright red long after she had moved on.

More than 400 cadets took part in the Sovereign’s Parade ceremony with 219 passing out and receiving their commissions like Harry, after 44 weeks of training.

Harry joined the Household Cavalry’s Blues and Royals as 2nd Lieutenant Wales, a rank referred to in the regiment as Cornet.

ROYAL Harry
Harry smiling broadly after his grandmother reviewed his passing out parade

He went on to become a Captain and served for 10 years in the Army, including on two frontline tours to Afghanistan.

After he quit as a senior working royal following the Megxit crisis, the Queen stripped the duke of his prestigious honorary military titles including Captain General of the Royal Marines, leaving him saddened.

He retains the service title he earned during his time in the Army.

