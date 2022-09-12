Appeal for information on bikes used in shooting of Sam Rimmer in Liverpool

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
News

Appeal for information on bikes used in shooting of Sam Rimmer in Liverpool

By Press Association
September 12, 2022, 2:24 pm
Detectives investigating the murder of a 22-year-old man in Liverpool are appealing for information from anyone who saw electric bikes travelling at high speed after the shooting (Merseyside Police/PA)

Detectives investigating the murder of a 22-year-old man in Liverpool are appealing for information from anyone who saw electric bikes travelling at high speed after the shooting.

Sam Rimmer was killed in Dingle on August 16, when shots were fired at his group of friends by people on electric bikes.

His death was the first of three fatal shootings to happen in Liverpool in the space of a week, with council worker Ashley Dale, 28, and nine-year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel killed in later incidents.

Detective Chief Inspector Steve McGrath said the suspects in Mr Rimmer’s shooting had been traced from the scene in Lavrock Bank at 11.36pm to Hunts Cross Avenue, near the junction of Whitney Place, Woolton, where they were last seen at 12.04am.

He said: “These locations and our ongoing work in identifying a route between the two could be hugely important to this murder investigation.

“At that time of night, the riding of two electric bikes at high speed in these areas will have been unusual.

“It might be that people who live nearby, or were passing on the night, heard or saw but don’t realise the importance of these bikes.

“I’d ask anyone who was in the areas described between around 11.30pm and shortly after midnight, or saw the bikes later on, to check any CCTV, dashcam, doorbell or other footage and let us know of any sightings or other information as to the movements and riders.

“Further to enquiries around the bikes, warrants and other activity continue in the Dingle and surrounding areas, and I’d continue to ask that anyone with information on the murder of Sam comes forward directly or anonymously.

“Don’t assume we already have the detail you hold, or guess how significant it might be. We will assess this, and do all we can to bring these offenders to justice.”

Four males, aged between 17 and 23, have previously been arrested on suspicion of Mr Rimmer’s murder and remain on conditional bail.

