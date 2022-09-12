‘Beautiful’ organist duet with railway station guard began with national anthem

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK

‘Beautiful’ organist duet with railway station guard began with national anthem

By Press Association
September 12, 2022, 2:42 pm Updated: September 12, 2022, 2:44 pm
Anna Lapwood, the director of music at Pembroke College, Cambridge had an impromptu duet with a security guard called Marcella. (Anna Lapwood/PA)
Anna Lapwood, the director of music at Pembroke College, Cambridge had an impromptu duet with a security guard called Marcella. (Anna Lapwood/PA)

A renowned organist whose duet with a passing security guard at a London railway station went viral has revealed the “beautiful” musical moment lasted for hours and began with the new national anthem.

Anna Lapwood, the director of music at Pembroke College, Cambridge, stopped to play the organ at London Bridge station on Sunday when she was approached by a security guard called Marcella, who revealed she was a classically trained singer.

The pair originally performed the national anthem, God Save The King, and then at the request of Marcella, Ms Lapwood launched into a rendition of Lascia ch’io pianga by Handel.

Ms Lapwood, 27, told the PA news agency: “I just thought that providing the musical accompaniment to people’s grief, even for five minutes, might be a positive thing.

“It was lovely because I think I played for about three hours in total in the end, which I was not planning at all.

“Sometimes it was just me and sometimes it was a really big crowd, like when Marcella was singing.

“And everyone joined in with the national anthem at one point and it felt like a lovely way to help people and give them what they needed at that point in time- even if they didn’t realise they needed it.”

Ms Lapwood posted a clip of her duet with Marcella on Twitter on Sunday night and the video quickly went viral, racking up over three million views.

“Marcella told me that she’d had some training in the past and used to be a church organist as well,” Ms Lapwood said.

“She asked if I knew this song by Handel and by complete coincidence I had it on my iPad from a duet I had done with someone else last week.

“It was then that you really heard her voice open up and come to life.

“People started clapping and it was just so beautiful.”

Ms Lapwood is now attempting to find Marcella in the hope that the success of the video will encourage her to perform again.

“People seem to be really finding this very moving and enjoying it,” she said.

“I was so happy for (Marcella) because I feel like she’s got such a beautiful voice and clearly has had training in the past.

“Hopefully she sees how much people have loved and enjoyed it, and it encourages her to perhaps take up singing again.”

Anna Lapwood speaking to the PA news agency
Anna Lapwood (PA)

The Queen’s state funeral will take place on Monday September 19.

For Ms Lapwood, being able to publicly perform a tribute to the Queen, who passed away aged 96 on Thursday, was a way for her to process her grief.

“I think grief is such a personal thing and we’re all experiencing very personal grief at the moment but for a very public figure,” Ms Lapwood said.

“I don’t think we know quite what we should be doing or even how upset we should be feeling.

“I was in the station, and I just saw all these people walking with flowers and things like that, and you realise that this really is a very public thing.

“As musicians, we live our entire lives through the lens of music.

“So if we’re grieving music is the thing we turn to.”

Rosie Brooks, 42, told the PA news agency that she had been walking through London Bridge station on her way to Borough Market on Sunday at 2pm when she heard music from “across the concourse”.

Ms Brooks said that “quite a few people were gathered by the end” and that the performers both seemed “totally engrossed in the music”.

“It was such an uplifting moment, very needed at the moment,” the illustrator who specialises in music added.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from UK

An early-morning rehearsal for the procession of the Queen’s coffin from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall (James Manning/PA)
Troops stage early-morning rehearsal for Queen’s coffin procession in London
What the papers say (PA)
What the papers say – September 13
Jesse Armstrong declares ‘a big week for successions’ following top Emmy win (Mark Terrill/AP)
Jesse Armstrong declares ‘a big week for successions’ following top Emmy win
Man arrested on suspicion of murder after ‘sudden death’ of 28-year-old woman (Liam McBurney/PA)
Man arrested on suspicion of murder after ‘sudden death’ of 28-year-old woman
Ted Lasso star Hannah Waddingham pays tribute to the Queen at 74th Emmy awards (Jae C. Hong/AP)
Ted Lasso star Hannah Waddingham pays tribute to the Queen at 74th Emmy awards
(Ben Birchall/PA)
People have right to protest against monarchy this week, police say
(Owen Humphreys/PA)
Queen’s coffin to travel to Palace as King heads to Northern Ireland
(PA)
Mourners watching the Queen’s coffin and the King to expect mixed autumn weather
A study suggests fanatical football fans are more likely to be hostile to rival fans but also more kind (David Davies/PA)
Passionate football fans ‘likely to be hostile to rival fans but also more kind’
Queen Elizabeth II receives Simon Armitage (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Poet Laureate Simon Armitage marks death of Queen with poem

More from Press and Journal

Recycle8,s new chief executive, Mark Gillespie, left, with chief technology officer Ian Skene.
North-east firm Recycl8 brings in another big name
0
Aberdeen's Ross McCrorie in action.
Aberdeen midfielder Ross McCrorie vows to hit the goal trail this season... and is…
0
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. court Picture shows; Jason Campbell threatened to burn down homes on Morriston Road, Elgin.. Elgin. Supplied by DCT Design Team / Facebook Date; Unknown
Fuming fisherman sent threatening message to neighbour in 'tit-for-tat' noise complaint
Ross County chief executive Steven Ferguson feels everyone will get their chance to pay respects to her majesty, the Queen, before and after the weekend's matches.
Respect for Queen will continue before, during and after this weekend's games, says Ross…
0
To go with story by Alan Richardson. Ricky Smith, Fife domestic abuser Picture shows; Ricky Smith, Fife domestic abuser. .. Supplied by Police Scotland Date; Unknown
Man in court after woman terrorised during nine-year reign of terror
Aberdeen's Shayden Morris and St Johnstone's Andy Considine
Duncan Shearer: Jim Goodwin's latest comments on Andy Considine reminded me of incident near…
0