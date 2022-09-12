King wears 10 medals with Field Marshal ceremonial uniform at procession

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
King wears 10 medals with Field Marshal ceremonial uniform at procession

By Press Association
September 12, 2022, 3:04 pm Updated: September 12, 2022, 3:38 pm
(from left) The King, the Princess Royal and the Duke of York walk behind their mother’s coffin during the procession from the Palace of Holyroodhouse to St Giles’ Cathedral, Edinburgh (Phil Noble/PA)
The King wore 10 medals as he led procession to Edinburgh’s St Giles’ Cathedral, with his brother the Duke of York donning eight.

Charles wore a full day ceremonial uniform with the rank of Field Marshal – carrying a Field Marshal baton presented to him by the Queen when he took up the role in 2012.

The King also wore the Order of Merit neck decoration, with the thistle star and thistle sash.

Amongst his medals, Charles wore a Queen’s Service Order medal, a Coronation medal, Silver, Golden, Diamond and Platinum medals and a Naval Long Service Good Conduct medal.

The King also donned a New Zealand Commemorative medal, a New Zealand Armed Forces Award and a Canadian Forces Decoration.

D-Day 75th anniversary
Medals worn by the Prince of Wales at the Royal British Legion’s Service of Remembrance, at the Commonwealth War Graves Commission Cemetery, in Bayeux, France, as part of commemorations for the 75th anniversary of the D-Day landings (Chris Jackson/PA)

Despite not wearing a uniform for the procession, Andrew displayed eight medals with his morning suit.

The duke’s medals included a South Atlantic Medal, Silver, Golden, Diamond and Platinum Jubilee medals and Royal Navy Long Service Medals with bars.

He also wore a Canadian Forces Decoration with bar and a New Zealand Commemoration medal.

The Earl of Wessex also donned all four Jubilee medals, alongside a New Zealand medal and a Canadian Forces medal.

Alongside the Jubilee medals, the Princess Royal wore a Queen’s Service Order, a Coronation medal, a Long Service and Good Conduct medal, a Canadian Forces Decoration, an Order of St John Service medal and a New Zealand 1990 medal.

Anne also displayed three decorations – the Most Notable Order of the Garter, the Most Ancient and Most Noble Order of the Thistle and the Royal Victorian Order.

