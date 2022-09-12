Charities offer mental health support for people struggling after death of Queen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Health & Wellbeing

Charities offer mental health support for people struggling after death of Queen

By Press Association
September 12, 2022, 4:04 pm
Piles of flowers at Buckingham Palace, London, following the death of the Queen (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Piles of flowers at Buckingham Palace, London, following the death of the Queen (Zac Goodwin/PA)

People struggling following the death of the Queen are being offered advice and support regarding their mental health, grief, anxiety and how to help children cope with the news.

Mind said coverage of the Queen’s death may “bring up a range of emotions” and it wants to offer support to anyone struggling.

The charity said: “For some of us, the news may bring up feelings of personal grief and loss.

“Some may feel that this adds more uncertainty to an already unsettling time for the nation.

“However you’re feeling, it’s OK.”

It added: “You may be experiencing difficult feelings that you might not fully understand.

“Even when we don’t know someone personally, we can still have feelings of grief for their loss.

“We may have felt connected to them, or their death may bring up feelings of uncertainty and change.

“It can also remind us of our own mortality or previous experiences of loss.”

The charity has a range of information on its website at https://www.mind.org.uk/.

It also has a confidential information and support line, Mind Infoline, available on 0300 123 3393 (lines open 9am-6pm, Monday-Friday).

Mind resources on coping with feelings of anxiety can be found here: https://www.mind.org.uk/anxiety.

Cruse Bereavement Support has also issued advice, with its helpline offering extended hours over the period of national mourning.

It said people may be grieving the Queen because they feel like they knew her, she is someone they truly admired, or because the world now feels changed.

Her death may also have reminded them of their own losses.

The charity said: “It can sometimes feel surprising to grieve someone we didn’t know personally.

“It can even feel like we don’t have the right to be so upset.

“But there are many reasons why you and many millions of others might be affected.

“We’re here to help you make sense of how you’re feeling.”

It advises people to allow themselves to grieve, talk to someone, share feelings with others or sign a book of condolence, find personal ways to remember the Queen, and to take a break from the news if it is making them feel sad or anxious.

Cruse Bereavement Support can be accessed at www.cruse.org.uk/grief-for-her-majesty-the-queen. Its helpline is available on 0808 808 1677.

It comes as Action for Children issued advice on how to talk to children about grief and change.

Ruth Duckworth, a parenting coach from its Parent Talk service, said news of the Queen’s death may be causing “difficult emotions” for some children.

She said: “They might find that it brings up memories of their own loved ones who have died. Talking about things like death and illness can be challenging.

“There are a number of ways you can help your child to feel supported and understood during this time.

“These include using child-friendly explanations, limiting the amount of time spent watching the news and keeping your family routines as much as possible, as well as taking time to highlight all the positive things the Queen achieved.”

The charity’s one-to-one online chat service, which connects parents directly with a parenting coach, is available at www.parent-talk.org.uk.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Health & Wellbeing

Archie Battersbee with his mother Hollie Dance (Family handout/PA)
Relatives prepare to remember 12-year-old Archie Battersbee at funeral service
A new study has linked concussion to ‘poor academic standing’ among high school pupils (PA)
Concussion linked to poorer outcomes at school in new study
CR0037708 Isabel McArthur has launched a support group for women at the Vinery in Banff, after she was diagnosed with breast cancer in January 2020. Picture by Kami Thomson / DC Thomson 01-09-2022`
Why Aberdeenshire grandmother, 65, set up her own cancer support group
0
Apalutamide has been approved for use by men with advanced hormone-sensitive prostate cancer in Scotland (Peter Byrne/PA)
New treatment for advanced prostate cancer approved for use in Scotland
Queen Mary officially opened the Rowett Institute in 1922.
It's 100 years since Queen Mary opened the Rowett Institute as Aberdeen's pioneering health…
Scotland’s estimated coronavirus rate is one in 50 (Jane Barlow/PA)
Covid rates in Scotland rise following weeks of decline
Covid-19 infections in the UK have dropped to their lowest level for nearly 11 months, though not all parts of the country are showing a clear downward trend (Jane Barlow/PA)
UK Covid-19 infections fall to lowest level for nearly 11 months
The DecodeME study requires 25,000 volunteers to send in saliva samples.
Why 25,000 spit samples could offer hope to Scots with lifelong disease
1
Around 26 million people in England will be eligible for an autumn booster in the comings weeks (Peter Byrne/PA)
People aged 65 and over urged to book Covid-19 booster jab
It is important to have your blood pressure checked regularly.
Could stress be giving me high blood pressure?
0

More from Press and Journal

Recycle8,s new chief executive, Mark Gillespie, left, with chief technology officer Ian Skene.
North-east firm Recycl8 brings in another big name
0
Aberdeen's Ross McCrorie in action.
Aberdeen midfielder Ross McCrorie vows to hit the goal trail this season... and is…
0
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. court Picture shows; Jason Campbell threatened to burn down homes on Morriston Road, Elgin.. Elgin. Supplied by DCT Design Team / Facebook Date; Unknown
Fuming fisherman sent threatening message to neighbour in 'tit-for-tat' noise complaint
Ross County chief executive Steven Ferguson feels everyone will get their chance to pay respects to her majesty, the Queen, before and after the weekend's matches.
Respect for Queen will continue before, during and after this weekend's games, says Ross…
0
To go with story by Alan Richardson. Ricky Smith, Fife domestic abuser Picture shows; Ricky Smith, Fife domestic abuser. .. Supplied by Police Scotland Date; Unknown
Man in court after woman terrorised during nine-year reign of terror
Aberdeen's Shayden Morris and St Johnstone's Andy Considine
Duncan Shearer: Jim Goodwin's latest comments on Andy Considine reminded me of incident near…
0