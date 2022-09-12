Mourners may face wet weather as they pay respects to the Queen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK

Mourners may face wet weather as they pay respects to the Queen

By Press Association
September 12, 2022, 4:10 pm
(left to right) the Earl of Wessex, the Duke of York, King Charles III, the Queen Consort, the Princess Royal and Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence, look on as the Duke of Hamilton places the Crown of Scotland on the coffin during the Service of Prayer and Reflection for the Life of Queen Elizabeth II at St Giles’ Cathedral, Edinburgh. Picture date: Monday September 12, 2022.
(left to right) the Earl of Wessex, the Duke of York, King Charles III, the Queen Consort, the Princess Royal and Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence, look on as the Duke of Hamilton places the Crown of Scotland on the coffin during the Service of Prayer and Reflection for the Life of Queen Elizabeth II at St Giles’ Cathedral, Edinburgh. Picture date: Monday September 12, 2022.

Some mourners may need to bring a brolly as they pay their respects to the Queen this week.

The Met Office said Monday is turning out to be a largely dry and fine day with patchy cloud and some sunny spells in Edinburgh  where King Charles III and the Queen Consort  are with some members of the royal family.

The Queen was taken from the Palace of Holyroodhouse to nearby St Giles’ Cathedral where her family, and a congregation drawn from all areas of Scottish society, are attending a service of thanksgiving for her life.

Members of the public will be able to view the coffin to pay their respects for 24 hours before it is taken to London to lie in state on Wednesday.

The Queen will lie in state for four days before her funeral at Westminster Abbey on Monday, 19 September.

Queen Elizabeth II death
Well-wishers view floral tributes in Green Park, London, following the death of Queen Elizabeth II (Beresford Hodge/PA)

There may be a “possible” damp start to Wednesday brought on by a band of overnight showers that are set to break out along the south of England, according to Met Office spokesman Stephen Dixon.

Members of the public wishing to pay their respects will be able to file past the Queen’s coffin in London’s Westminster Hall from 5pm on Wednesday until 6.30am on the day of the funeral – Monday September 19.

Mr Dixon said: “There are some showers possible early on Wednesday.

“It will still feel quite mild with maximum temperatures of 23C which is above average for the time of year.

“If you are heading out early on Wednesday, then bringing an umbrella would probably be advisable with the nature of the showers around.

“As it heads into the afternoon, that risk does lessen slightly but it will generally be feeling quite mild.”

Queen Elizabeth II death
Mourners gather outside Windsor Castle in Berkshire following the announcement of the death of Queen Elizabeth II. (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Mr  Dixon added that Thursday will be an “overcast day with a fair bit of cloud around but not much in the way of rain”.

Precise forecasts about the weather conditions for Monday’s funeral are still being drawn up.

Mr Dixon said that “patchy cloud with some interludes of sunshine is the most likely scenario for Monday at present” in the south while other regions may see some light showers.

Sir Mark Rowley, the new Metropolitan Police Commissioner, described preparations for the Queen’s lying in state, which begins on Wednesday, as a “massive challenge”.

It will involve thousands of officers it is something “we have been preparing for many, many years”.

He told Sky News:  “We will have a safe event but we will be putting thousands of officers into this because of the level of security required and the millions of people who want to pay their respects.”

[[title]]

[[text]]

