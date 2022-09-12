First Changing of the Guard in reign of King Charles III takes place

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK

First Changing of the Guard in reign of King Charles III takes place

By Press Association
September 12, 2022, 4:26 pm
(Ministry of Defence/PA)
(Ministry of Defence/PA)

The first Changing of the Guard has taken place since King Charles III was named as Britain’s new monarch on Saturday.

Number 7 Company The Coldstream Guards formally handed over duties to Number 12 Company Irish Guards in simultaneous ceremonies that were held on the forecourt of Buckingham Palace and St James’s Palace in central London on Monday.

It is also the first time there has been a changing of the King’s Guard at the royal palaces for 70 years.

The Irish Guards performed the first changing of the King’s Guard in 70 years (Ministry of Defence/PA)

To mark the historic occasion, just one piece of music was performed as opposed to the usual running mix of regimental marches and pop music.

The Band of the Scots Guards played The King’s Guard March, which was composed in 1904, as it led the new guard from Wellington Barracks until they arrived at the gates of Buckingham Palace.

The Ministry of Defence said it was  “only fitting” the Coldstream Guards were involved with Monday’s event as they are the same regiment who ensured the Restoration of the monarchy in England in 1660, placing King Charles II on the throne.

The formal ceremony sees the soldiers protecting Buckingham Palace replaced by a new group (Ministry of Defence/PA)

The Changing of the Guard is a formal ceremony in which the group of soldiers protecting Buckingham Palace are replaced by a new unit.

The exchange of duties took place as crowds of mourners continued to arrive at Buckingham Palace to pay their respects to the Queen.

Well-wishers dropped flowers into the fountain in Green Park near Buckingham Palace.

Flowers and teddy bears, including a stuffed corgi, continue to be laid at the foot of the fountain.

The parade was led by the Band of the Irish Guards (Ministry of Defence/PA)

Sylvia Willcox, who laid flowers, remembers watching the coronation on television when she was seven.

She told the PA news agency she wanted to come to the Palace “to pay respects and to see everyone in the same frame of mind”.

She said of the Queen “we’ve always admired her and loved her”.

The Band of the Coldstream Guards also played the national anthem after Charles was named as the new king at the principal proclamation at St James’s Palace on Saturday.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from UK

Jesse Armstrong declares ‘a big week for successions’ following top Emmy win (Mark Terrill/AP)
Jesse Armstrong declares ‘a big week for successions’ following top Emmy win
Man arrested on suspicion of murder after ‘sudden death’ of 28-year-old woman (Liam McBurney/PA)
Man arrested on suspicion of murder after ‘sudden death’ of 28-year-old woman
Ted Lasso star Hannah Waddingham pays tribute to the Queen at 74th Emmy awards (Jae C. Hong/AP)
Ted Lasso star Hannah Waddingham pays tribute to the Queen at 74th Emmy awards
(Ben Birchall/PA)
People have right to protest against monarchy this week, police say
(Owen Humphreys/PA)
Queen’s coffin to travel to Palace as King travels to Northern Ireland
(PA)
Mourners watching the Queen’s coffin and the King to expect mixed autumn weather
A study suggests fanatical football fans are more likely to be hostile to rival fans but also more kind (David Davies/PA)
Passionate football fans ‘likely to be hostile to rival fans but also more kind’
Queen Elizabeth II receives Simon Armitage (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Poet Laureate Simon Armitage marks death of Queen with poem
15-year-old Jalan Woods-Bell (Met Police)
Teenager jailed for 13 years over fatal knife attack on schoolboy
People protest ahead of the Accession Proclamation Ceremony at Cardiff Castle, Wales, publicly proclaiming King Charles III as the new monarch. Picture date: Sunday September 11, 2022.
Man said he was warned he risked arrest if he wrote ‘not my King’…

More from Press and Journal

Recycle8,s new chief executive, Mark Gillespie, left, with chief technology officer Ian Skene.
North-east firm Recycl8 brings in another big name
0
Aberdeen's Ross McCrorie in action.
Aberdeen midfielder Ross McCrorie vows to hit the goal trail this season... and is…
0
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. court Picture shows; Jason Campbell threatened to burn down homes on Morriston Road, Elgin.. Elgin. Supplied by DCT Design Team / Facebook Date; Unknown
Fuming fisherman sent threatening message to neighbour in 'tit-for-tat' noise complaint
Ross County chief executive Steven Ferguson feels everyone will get their chance to pay respects to her majesty, the Queen, before and after the weekend's matches.
Respect for Queen will continue before, during and after this weekend's games, says Ross…
0
To go with story by Alan Richardson. Ricky Smith, Fife domestic abuser Picture shows; Ricky Smith, Fife domestic abuser. .. Supplied by Police Scotland Date; Unknown
Man in court after woman terrorised during nine-year reign of terror
Aberdeen's Shayden Morris and St Johnstone's Andy Considine
Duncan Shearer: Jim Goodwin's latest comments on Andy Considine reminded me of incident near…
0