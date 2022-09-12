BBC Radio Ulster presenter Kim Lenaghan dies aged 61

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
BBC Radio Ulster presenter Kim Lenaghan dies aged 61

By Press Association
September 12, 2022, 4:42 pm
(PA)
(PA)

BBC Radio Ulster presenter Kim Lenaghan has died at the age of 61.

Staff at the BBC expressed their shock and sadness at her passing, and paid tribute to her positive nature and talent.

Ms Lenaghan presented the weekend programme The Foodie, where she travelled across Northern Ireland to discuss food and drink.

Interim director of BBC Northern Ireland Adam Smyth paid tribute to the presenter, who had worked at the public broadcaster for 25 years.

Mr Smyth said she had “a versatile and talented broadcaster who welcomed listeners into Saturdays and Sundays with her warm tones, sense of humour and impeccable music taste”.

“Our deepest sympathies and condolences go out to her husband Andrew, her family and many friends,” he said.

BBC Newsline presenter Tara Mills said on Twitter that she was “shocked and very sad” at the news.

“It’s hard to believe we will never again hear her infectious laugh or see her beaming smile in Broadcasting House. Condolences to her family.”

News correspondent with the BBC Mark Simpson said her death was “devastating”.

“Kim was a ray of sunshine. On air, off air and in the corridors of the BBC. She brightened all our lives. We’re going to miss her.”

BBC NI health correspondent Marie-Louise Connolly said that there was “such sadness” at the BBC at the news.

“Those who worked and knew her have lost a good friend. Such a kind, generous and gorgeous woman with an infectious laugh. Dearest Kim there are no words,” she said.

