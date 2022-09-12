Queen ‘moved with the times’ with video calls during pandemic

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Queen ‘moved with the times’ with video calls during pandemic

By Press Association
September 12, 2022, 5:12 pm Updated: September 12, 2022, 5:24 pm
The Queen’s video calls during the pandemic showed her ability to “keep up with the times” until the end of her life, mourners have said.

Much has been said of the late monarch living through unprecedented shifts in the modern age, and technology was no exception.

She saw the advent of colour television, mobile phones, the internet and social media.

In her first televised Christmas broadcast in 1957, the Queen spoke of the “speed at which things change around us”.

The Queen making the Christmas Day broadcast in 1957 (PA)

As well-wishers gathered at Windsor Castle on Monday to lay bouquets in her memory, several paid tribute to her ability to embrace different mediums.

Ellie Wells, 20, said the Queen’s participation in a video call during the pandemic showed “she was willing to stay with the times”, even in her 90s.

In the call, which quickly went viral, the Queen and the Princess Royal chatted with four carers to celebrate Carers Week.

Visiting from Reading to lay flowers with her mother Kate, Ms Wells said: “I think we’ve all got to get used to the transition from the Queen to our new King.”

She added that she had been impressed when the Queen took part in a video call during the pandemic because it showed she was open to the modern era.

“For younger generations, I liked her Zoom call – it showed she was willing to stay with the times, even at her age.”

Jane Richardson, 58, also praised the Queen’s technological prowess, pointing to her video call and the filmed sketch she performed with a computer-generated Paddington Bear for her Platinum Jubilee.

“I think she was a modern monarch,” said Ms Richardson, who had travelled to Windsor from Portsmouth.

“She was traditional but she moved with the times.

Well-wishers at Windsor Castle (Andrew Matthews/PA)

“She’s just been in our lives so long, it’s going to be very strange without her.”

Fashion collector Leslie Claridge, 64, described the Queen as the “hardest working woman certainly ever” who had managed to adapt to the “modern age” during her long reign.

“Probably the hardest working monarch ever covering what she’s covered in this modern age,” she said.

“It’s about being a moral rock and I think that’s exactly what she did.”

The Queen on a video call with dignitaries in Australia (Buckingham Palace/PA)

The Queen carried out numerous virtual visits during the Covid-19 crisis.

She remarked on a video call to celebrate KPMG’s 150th anniversary: “Well, thank goodness for technology, so one can still do this.”

For the first time, she held her Privy Council meetings by videolink, received the oath of allegiance from a newly appointed archbishop online and carried out virtual diplomatic audiences for foreign ambassadors.

Meanwhile, as the Windsors stayed apart during lockdown, the Queen kept in touch with her royal relatives using Zoom and FaceTime.

